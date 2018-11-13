10 things you probably didn’t know about ‘Fantastic Beasts’

caption Fun facts about ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” source Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

Hot off the Hogwarts Express, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is hitting theaters across the US on Friday.

Ahead of the magical sequel, relive the original “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” with 10 fun facts you never knew about the first film.

J.K. Rowling created a new word for the film.

caption Choranaptyxic = being able to fit in a certain-sized area. source John Phillips/Getty Images

After creating mythical beings that can grow or shrink to fit a certain size area, Rowling created a term for the magical characteristic: Choranaptyxic. She says she was cornered into creating this word after thinking up the magical creatures that could fill any sized space.

Newt is a Hufflepuff.

caption Newt in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” source Warner Bros.

Like any good Hufflepuff, Newt is an exceptionally good finder. Of course, the famed textbook writer pays homage to his Hogwarts house by wearing a gray and yellow scarf in the last scene of the movie and in promotional materials for the film.

The main actors got “wand elbow.”

caption Using wands aren’t all fun and games. source Warner Bros Pictures

According to an interview with the Today show, Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, and Alison Sudo claim to have gotten “wand elbow” while filming the movie. “Wand elbow,” for those wondering, if a term the cast has given to having a sore elbow after repeating wand movements all day on set.

There is a reference to the Salem Witch Trials.

caption Salem Witch Trials. source Wikimedia Commons

The names “Mercy Lewis” and “Deliverance Dane” are both used as exclamations and colloquial phrases during “Fantastic Beasts.” It turns out, these aren’t mythical Hogwarts witches. Rather both of these women were accused of witchcraft during the Salem Witch Trials.

Hermione Granger and Newt Scamander are connected by this one detail.

caption Newt and Hermoine used the same charm. source Warner Bros Pictures

You probably missed this small detail the first time you watched “Fantastic Beasts,” but Newt’s never-ending briefcase uses the same charm as Hermione’s carpet bag in the “Harry Potter” films and books.

That charm is the “Undetectable Extension Charm” that is extremely advanced and subject to extreme control and monitoring by the Ministry of Magic due to the potential “misuses” it could have.

Eddie had auditioned for “Harry Potter” before.

caption Imagine Redmayne as Tom Riddle. source Michael Buckner / Getty

Before landing the role as Newt, Eddie had auditioned to play Tom Riddle in “Chamber of Secrets” but was turned down. Several years later, he was chosen to play this iconic wizard. Eddie was reportedly the first and only choice for this role.

Eddie created Newt’s wand.

caption Newt with his wand. source Warner Bros Pictures

Like all “Harry Potter” fans know, the wand chooses the wizard. But, in “Fantastic Beasts” the actor were allowed to craft his own wand for the film.

There was a “wand coach.”

caption There was wand training. source Warner Bros.

Well, we’re calling this person a wand coach, but in reality, there was a movement teacher on set with the stars of the film to help them use their wands more authentically. Hence why the swishing and flicking on screen seems so realistic.

Rowling sees a lot of Ron in one character.

caption Rowling sees similarities between Jacob and Ron. source Warner Bros Pictures

Rowling said the no-maj Jacob Kowalski reminds her of Ron Weasley. The actor who plays Jacob, Dan Fogler, says he agreed with Rowling, saying his character gets to play the clown, be a hero, and even get the girl.

The movie was not filmed in New York.

caption The movie was filmed primarily in the UK. source Warner Bros.

Although set in 1920s New York, not a single scene of “Fantastic Beasts” was filmed in New York – primarily because much of that era’s architecture has been destroyed. In lieu of the streets of the Big Apple, the film was shot in the UK.

