10 players who saw their fantasy football value skyrocket after a successful first week of preseason

Fantasy football season is almost here.

Preseason football can provide a helpful glimpse into the prospects of players you’re considering for your team.

After Thursday’s slate of 11 preseason games, we put together a list of 10 performances that could bode well for fantasy players when the regular season finally begins.

The NFL preseason began in full on Thursday with 11 games across the league. While these games are just a tune-up before the season truly kicks off, the early glimpses can give fantasy football players a bit of valuable insight into the potential future prospects of players and teams.

While you shouldn’t completely change your research based on one performance in a glorified scrimmage, the preseason can provide hints as to which players might be worth reaching a round or two early for and which should be avoided.

Below we put together a list of 10 preseason performances that caught our attention from a fantasy perspective.

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

As the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, expectations are high for Kyler Murray heading into his rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals. Murray is an undeniable talent, but questions about his size and his ability to adjust to the pro level lingered from the moment he won the Heisman.

While just a preseason game, Murray’s performance on Thursday was a smooth introduction, with the Cardinals quarterback completing six of seven passes on the opening drive.

Murray is currently the 13th quarterback coming off the board, with an average draft position of pick 114 according to ESPN. If you’re planning on waiting for a quarterback, Murray could provide value as part of a tandem with another QB that you can play week-to-week based on matchups.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield showed he had the potential to be an elite quarterback during the Browns run through the second half of the season last year, and on Thursday night it was clear that he hasn’t missed a step in the offseason.

Mayfield completed five of his six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown through the Browns opening drive, including a beautiful throw through coverage to find Rashard Higgins in the end zone.

Mayfield is already the fifth quarterback off the board in fantasy leagues, but with the Browns offense already looking spry and the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. ready to take them to another level, it might be worth reaching on Baker.

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

source Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants were criticized for using their first-round draft pick on Duke quarterback Daniel Jones, but on Thursday night, he looked more than ready for the big show.

After Eli Manning started the game with a three-and-out, Jones led the Giants on a touchdown drive, completing all five of his passes and showing a pocket poise that had some New York fans clamoring for him to take the starting job.

Barring injury, Manning will still likely begin the year under center for the Giants. But should the Giants struggle out the gate and Jones continue to show promise, don’t be surprised if the Giants make a change sooner rather than later.

For those playing in standard leagues, you can wait to pick up Jones until it looks like he’s going to make a regular-season start. But for anyone playing in a dynasty league or a two-quarterback league, Jones’ potential is worth watching closely.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is another quarterback option for players choosing to pass on the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers earlier in their fantasy drafts.

While Jackson is already known for his abilities as a rusher, some fantasy players may have held concerns over his arm – concerns that could be somewhat quelled after his preseason performance. Jackson completed four of his six passes on Thursday, including a few nice throws that showed off his mobility.

Jackson is currently the 18th quarterback off the board according to ESPN, but if his passing has improved, it’s easy to imagine him finishing as one of the most potent fantasy quarterbacks in the league.

T.J. Jones, WR, New York Giants

source Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

T.J. Jones just signed with the New York Giants two weeks ago, but he made the most of his preseason debut with the team, finishing with six receptions on six targets for 72 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Jones is still far from the top of the depth chart, but with injuries and suspensions leaving the Giants short-handed at receiver heading into the season, Jones could potentially be worth a flyer if his quarterbacks keep looking his way.

Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets

Jamison Crowder only had two receptions against the Giants before leaving the game for players further down the depth chart, but he made the most of them, going for 31 yards and a score.

Most importantly, we saw how the Jets plan on using Crowder – both of his completions came on crossing routes that allowed Crowder to find and run to open space. Quarterback Sam Darnold looked eager to target him on both plays.

Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Austin Ekeler already rose to prominence amongst fantasy owners for his season in 2018. In his first preseason game of the year, he had not lost a step, taking five carries for 40 yards and catching three passes for another 29 yards.

Making Ekeler even more intriguing is the fact that Melvin Gordon is currently holding out for a new contract. While we’re still far from seeing Gordon’s holdout carrying into the regular season, if negotiations go on for some time, Ekeler would receive a heavier workload early in the season.

Ekeler is currently being taken with the 102nd pick in drafts according to ESPN, but it might be worth taking him a round or two early.

David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

Rookie David Montgomery was expected to take over for Jordan Howard in the Chicago Bears backfield. In his first showing with the team, he looked more than ready to assume the responsibilities of a starting running back.

Montgomery took his three carries for 16 yards and a score and caught three passes for another 30 yards on the night. He’ll operate in tandem with Tarik Cohen, giving the Bears one of the more formidable one-two punches at running back in the league.

Montgomery is already being taken around the seventh or eighth round in fantasy drafts, but if you’re high on the Chicago offense this year, consider reaching a spot for him.

N’Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots

The Patriots have a lot of offense to replace with the departure of tight end Rob Gronkowski, and first-round draft pick N’Keal Harry will likely be asked to step up in a big way this year.

His first game as a Patriot went well, bringing in two receptions – one incredible diving catch to pick up a first down on third-and-1o, and one impressive catch over his defender that showed his ability to win jump balls.

Harry is the 140th player drafted in ESPN leagues, but if he develops into a favorite target of Brady’s, there should be plenty of opportunity for him in the Patriots offense.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots

Alongside Harry is undrafted rookie Jakobi Meyers, who has reportedly been one of the hottest players at training camp for the Patriots.

On Thursday, Meyers has six receptions on eight targets for 69 yards and two touchdowns. While Meyers is still not even a lock to make the roster, he’s been getting first-team reps with Brady at camp. If that trend holds, he could wind up the steal of the draft.

