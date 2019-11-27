18 players to start or sit in fantasy football for Week 13

Week 13 is the final week of the regular season before the fantasy football playoffs begin.

We’ve chosen 18 players to start or sit for Week 13.

As always, these are less obvious choices – players whom fantasy owners might be on the cusp of starting or sitting.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

For many, Week 13 is the final week of the regular season in fantasy football. The playoffs are on the horizon.

If you’re fighting for a playoff spot, a first-round bye, or perhaps whatever fate awaits your league’s last-place finisher, we have some start/sit recommendations.

Last week, we correctly picked 13 of our 18 start/sits. We hope to continue this week. As usual, we try to pick less obvious choices – players whom fantasy owners might be on the cusp of starting or sitting.

Check out our start ’em, sit ’em advice for a big Week 13.

START: Sam Darnold, QB

caption Sam Darnold. source Rey Del Rio/Getty

Team: New York Jets

Week 13 opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals

Why you should start him: Over the last three weeks, Sam Darnold is averaging 279 yards per game, has 7 touchdowns to 1 interception, and is QB3 in that time. The Bengals’ pass defense isn’t all that bad, and the Jets are on the road, but bet on Darnold continuing to roll in what is still a plus matchup.

SIT: Matt Ryan

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Week 13 opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints

Why you should sit him: Over the last three weeks, Matt Ryan is QB18 in fantasy. He has been battling an injury, has only thrown for 300 yards once in his previous four games, and now gets the Saints in a short week. With Julio Jones also banged up, don’t expect big numbers from Ryan.

START: Aaron Rodgers, QB

Team: Green Bay Packers

Week 13 opponent: at New York Giants

Why you should start him: Rodgers hasn’t been the obvious “start” you would think this season, but the Giants present an easy matchup after Rodgers and the Packers were pummeled last week by the 49ers. Expect Rodgers and the Packers offense to look for a bounce-back.

SIT: Ryan Tannehill, QB

Team: Tennessee Titans

Week 13 opponent: at Indianapolis Colts

Why you should sit him: Tannehill has been one of the hottest quarterbacks in the league since taking over in Tennessee, but we’re not expecting another huge week from him. The Colts tend to muck up games, and their defense has slowly climbed to 15th in DVOA after ranking among the bottom teams earlier in the year. Over the last six games, only Deshaun Watson has thrown for 300 yards vs. the Colts, and he threw two interceptions in that game. Nick Foles is the only other quarterback to top 200 yards, and every QB has thrown an interception.

START: Le’Veon Bell, RB

Team: New York Jets

Week 13 opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals

Why you should start him: It hasn’t been a great season for Bell, but over the last four weeks, he’s topped 90 total yards three times and has had two touchdowns. He remains heavily involved in the Jets offense and gets a good matchup against the Bengals, who rank 25th in run defense DVOA.

SIT: Rashaad Penny, RB

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Week 13 opponent: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Why you should sit him: Penny had a breakout game in Week 12, but we’re not expecting him to repeat. Penny’s performances (and touches) have always fluctuated, and the Vikings are fourth in run defense. Penny has not had back-to-back 50-plus-yard games during his career.

START: Miles Sanders, RB

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Week 13 opponent: at Miami Dolphins

Why you should start him: Sanders touches haven’t gone up dramatically in Jordan Howard’s absence, but he’s gotten a steady 13-15 touches the last three weeks and been fairly efficient. The Dolphins are, of course, a team to target in fantasy, so we’re betting on Sanders putting up points, whether he finds the end zone or not. As a bonus: look out for a Jay Ajayi revenge game. He received six touches last week and could see more this week against his former team.

SIT: Jonathan Williams, RB

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Week 13 opponent: vs. Tennessee Titans

Why you should sit him: Williams has been the surprise breakout star in Marlon Mack’s absence, but he gets a tough matchup vs. the Titans’ fifth-ranked run defense this week. Only two running backs – Christian McCaffrey and Leonard Fournette – have topped 100 yards vs. the Titans this year. Phillip Lindsay is the only other running back to top 50 yards with a touchdown versus Tennessee this year.

START: Tarik Cohen, RB

Team: Chicago Bears

Week 13 opponent: at Detroit Lions

Why you should start him: Over his last three games, Cohen is RB15 after racking up 165 total yards and 2 touchdowns. He’d be a lot lower without the scores, but he’s gotten 13 and 14 touches the last two weeks. On a short week, against the Lions’ 24th-ranked defense, Cohen could be a flex.

SIT: Carlos Hyde, RB

Team: Houston Texans

Week 13 opponent: vs. New England Patriots

Why you should sit him: The Patriots’ ferocious defense hasn’t actually shut down top running backs. Though Hyde has provided a solid floor in fantasy this year, with Houston’s shaky offensive line, it may be a tough day for him vs. New England. Texans coach Bill O’Brien has not beat the Patriots during his time with the Texans, and they may have to abandon the run if they fall behind.

START: D.J. Chark, WR

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 13 opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Why you should start him: The switch from Gardner Minshew to Nick Foles hasn’t much affected Chark, as he has 21 targets, 13 catches, 142 yards, 2 touchdowns, and a two-point conversion. Now he gets the Bucs’ weak pass defense, which is ranked last against receivers in fantasy.

SIT: T.Y. Hilton, WR

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Week 13 opponent: vs. Tennessee Titans

Why you should sit him: Hilton has been boom-or-bust all year, as he has 5 touchdowns in eight games, but has yet to top 90 receiving yards in a game. He doesn’t seem totally healthy coming off of a calf injury, and the Titans pass defense has been solid. Perhaps a score saves his day, but we don’t like his outlook.

START: Jarvis Landry, WR

Team: Cleveland Browns

Week 13 opponent: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Why you should start him: Jarvis Landry is the top WR in standard scoring over the last four weeks. Over that time, he has four touchdowns and is averaging over seven catches and 84 yards per game – solid numbers, but nothing that will blow you away without a touchdown. Still, he’s been on too much of a roll to sit now, even in a tough matchup against the Steelers.

SIT: John Brown, WR

Team: Buffalo Bills

Week 13 opponent: at Dallas Cowboys

Why you should sit him: Brown has been one of the most consistent options in fantasy this year, but he’s now on a short week, on the road, against Dallas. The Cowboys are fourth against receivers in fantasy this season.

START: Devante Parker, WR

Team: Miami Dolphins

Week 13 opponent: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Why you should start him: Since Week 4, Devante Parker is WR17. He’s topped 55 yards in all but two games this season and had 69 yards or better in the last three games. The Dolphins have been playing a little more respectably in recent weeks, and they may have to throw the ball late against the Eagles, whose pass defense has improved. Parker may not go off in many games, but he’s been one of the most reliable players this season.

SIT: Kenny Golladay, WR

Team: Detroit Lions

Week 13 opponent: vs. Chicago Bears

Why you should sit him: The switch from Matthew Stafford to Jeff Driskel hasn’t done Golladay many favors, as he’s posted 57, 34, and 61 yards the last three games. Now Driskel is hurt, and the Lions may have to turn to third-stringer David Blough on a short week, against a Bears defense still trying to keep them in the playoff race. We understand if you have to start Golladay for the playoff push, but the recent results haven’t been great.

START: Greg Olsen, TE

Team: Carolina Panthers

Week 13 opponent: vs. Washington Redskins

Why you should start him: Over the last four weeks, Greg Olsen is fourth among tight ends in receiving yards. He remains a part of the Panthers’ offense, and this week, they’re home against a weak Washington team in a must-win.

SIT: Jacob Hollister, TE

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Week 13 opponent: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Why you should sit him: Hollister has been one of the better fantasy tight ends recently because of his touchdowns, but he’s only topped 40 yards once (67 vs. the Niners). Against a stout Vikings defense, he could find the end zone, but he’s touchdown-dependent.

Now, check out our power rankings heading into a big Week 13…