16 players to start or sit in fantasy football for Week 3

Week 3 is tough for setting lineups in fantasy football.

We picked 16 players to either start or sit for Week 3 of the NFL season.

In some ways, Week 3 is one of the most difficult for setting lineups in fantasy football.

There are only two games on which to base decisions, complicating matters. If a good player has had two bad performances in a row, perhaps it’s time to sit them. If a breakout player has had two good games in a row, some fantasy players wonder if the floor will fall out in Week 3. If the performances have been up and down, it only makes the start-sit decision tougher.

As we will each week this NFL season, we’ve got a list of 16 players to start and sit in Week 3. These are not your obvious starts and sits – rather, they’re players who might be on the fringe for many fantasy football managers. Hopefully, this list helps those decisions.

Here are your start-ems, sit-ems for Week 3 of fantasy football:

START: Devonta Freeman, RB

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Week 3 opponent: at Indianapolis Colts

Why you should start him: It’s been a brutal start to the season for Freeman, but he could turn it around in Week 3. The Colts don’t give up huge rushing totals, but so far, they’ve allowed opponents 5.5 yards per carry, with both Austin Ekeler and Derrick Henry posting big fantasy weeks against them. Freeman is in a time-share with Ito Smith, but he still leads in touches and snaps. We’re betting he busts out of his funk this week.

SIT: James Conner

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 3 opponent: at San Francisco 49ers

Why you should sit him: Okay, you’re probably not sitting Conner, given where he was drafted, but he’s a risky play. Conner injured his knee in Week 2, and though he has said he expects to play in Week 3, he could be limited. Conner has just 110 total yards through two weeks, and now is playing with backup quarterback Mason Rudolph against a surprisingly stout 49ers defense. It could be touchdown-or-bust for Conner this week.

START: Frank Gore, RB

Team: Buffalo Bills

Week 3 opponent: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Why you should start him: Gore’s production this season has been modest, but with rookie running back Devin Singletary questionable, Gore should be in line for more work again in Week 3 (he had 19 carries in Week 2 vs. the Giants). The Bengals were just gashed on the ground by a 49ers team playing two backup RBs.

SIT: Kerryon Johnson, RB

Team: Detroit Lions

Week 3 opponent: at Philadelphia Eagles

Why you should sit him: Johnson’s been quiet on the ground so far, and a 36-yard receiving touchdown saved his day in fantasy in Week 2. Now, he gets an Eagles defense that just held the Falcons to 57 yards on 3.4 yards per carry and should be looking for a bounce-back after a tough loss in Week 2.

START: Sammy Watkins, WR

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Week 3 opponent: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Why you should start him: The Ravens have boasted a stingy defense through the first two weeks, but they’ve also faced the Dolphins and Cardinals. Watkins is tied for second in yards, catches, and targets this season among receivers. At home, we’re betting Watkins has another big week.

SIT: Julian Edelman

caption Julian Edelman. source Christian Petersen/Getty

Team: New England Patriots

Week 3 opponent: New York Jets

Why you should sit him: The Patriots offense is tough to predict, but there are plenty of mouths to feed, which makes everyone a risk. So far, the Jets have been burned by outside receivers like John Brown and Odell Beckham Jr., but not slot receivers. That could open things up for other Patriots receivers not named Edelman. Plus, with the Patriots expected to take a big lead, they could go run-heavy later in the game.

START: Marvin Jones, WR

Team: Detroit Lions

Week 3 opponent: at Philadelphia Eagles

Why you should start him: Jones is a risky start because of his volume in the Lions offense, but he’s got a good matchup in Week 3. Last week, the Falcons consistently targeted Calvin Ridley against Ronald Darby, and Ridley finished with eight catches, 105 yards, and a touchdown. Assuming the Eagles focus on Kenny Golladay, and perhaps even T.J. Hockenson, Jones could benefit. With nine catches on 10 targets, the efficiency has been there for Jones.

SIT: Tyrell Williams, WR

Team: Oakland Raiders

Week 3 opponent: at Minnesota Vikings

Why you should sit him: Williams has lived up to expectations as a No. 1 receiver on the Raiders, but he’s dealing with a hip injury this week. The Vikings will be looking to bounce back from a loss against the Packers, and a hobbled Williams should be the focal point of the Vikings defensive game plan. It’s possible he saves his day with a touchdown or big play, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him blanketed in Week 3.

START: Tyler Lockett, WR

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Week 3 opponent: at Seattle Seahawks

Why you should start him: Starting Lockett shouldn’t be too hard of a decision for fantasy football players, but he’s got a nice outlook for Week 3. Lockett just had 10 catches on 12 targets in Week 2. The Saints were shredded in the slot by Cooper Kupp in Week 2, giving up five catches for 120 yards and a touchdown. Lockett’s work out of the slot hurts his ability to make his big plays, but he should be a target monster against a reeling Saints team on the road for the second straight week.

SIT: Delanie Walker, TE

Team: Tennessee Titans

Week 3 opponent: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Why you should start him: Just last week, we wrote that Walker should have a safe floor each week. He was still the Titans leading receiver in Week 2, but he posted only 39 yards. Now he plays on a short week against a stout Jaguars defense that even kept Travis Kelce (somewhat) in check in Week 1 (3 catches, 88 yards, 0 TDs). Tight end is shallow, so starting Walker is understandable, but it’s not a great matchup.

START: Greg Olsen, TE

Team: Carolina Panthers

Week 3 opponent: at Arizona Cardinals

Why you should start him: Olsen has remained productive in his 13th season, catching 10 passes for 146 yards so far. The Cardinals defense allowed the No. 1 tight end performances the last two weeks . Though Cam Newton is injured (and seems doubtful to play), Olsen should remain productive.

SIT: Carson Wentz, QB

caption Carson Wentz. source Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Week 3 opponent: vs. Detroit Lions

Why you should sit him: Wentz got banged up in Week 2, and though he’s not on the injury report, it’s worth wondering how it will affect him Week 3. The Lions defense has been solid so far, containing Philip Rivers in Week 2. Wentz, with a limited supporting cast, is a risky play this Sunday.

START: Kirk Cousins, QB

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Week 3 opponent: vs. Oakland Raiders

Why you should start him: Cousins is something of a contrarian play after two ugly weeks to begin the season. Cousins on Wednesday even admitted, “I’m not going to be playing quarterback here much longer if I play like I did on Sunday.” The Raiders defense hasn’t been bad to start the season, but they’re on the road now in a tough environment. There are better options than Cousins, but with the streak of QB injuries recently, you could do worse.

SIT: Baker Mayfield, QB

Team: Cleveland Browns

Week 3 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Why you should sit him: Mayfield hasn’t exactly been sharp in his first two games. Week 2 against the Jets would have been another underwhelming output if not for Odell Beckham Jr.’s 89-yard touchdown. Now the Browns face Los Angeles, on a short week, against a defensive line that could wreak havoc on the Browns’ offensive line. The odds are stacked against Mayfield this week.

START: Jameis Winston, QB

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 3 opponent: vs. New York Giants

Why you should sit him: The Bucs are at home against a Giants defense that allowed a career day to Josh Allen at MetLife. Winston may have saved his job with a good-enough performance in a Week 2 win over the Panthers. On a long rest, he rolls against the Giants.

