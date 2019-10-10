18 players to start or sit in fantasy football for Week 6

Each week, we’re listing players to start or sit in fantasy football.

As always, these are less-obvious choices, players fantasy owners might be on the cusp of starting or sitting.

Here are start ’em, sit ’ems for Week 5 of the NFL season.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

We’re back with our fantasy football start/sits for Week 6 following a Week 5 that was fairly successful but also saw some unexpected disappointments.

Six of the 11 players we recommended starting finished in the top 20 in scoring at their respective positions while five of our recommended “sits” finished outside of the top 30 in their positions. Unfortunately, there were a few curveballs thrown our way, like the Chiefs benching LeSean McCoy after a fumble, Tyler Eifert breaking the streak of tight ends scoring on the Cardinals, and D.J. Moore putting up a solid 8-91-0 on the Jaguars.

As always, fantasy football remains unpredictable.

Heading into Week 6, here’s our fantasy football start ’em, sit ’ems.

START: Kyler Murray, QB

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Week 6 opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Why you should start him: Murray has been relatively efficient passing the ball in recent weeks, and this week, he gets a Falcons defense that just got run over by Deshaun Watson. Murray also has 189 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns over the last three weeks, meaning he should remain effective, even if he’s not throwing touchdowns.

SIT: Philip Rivers, QB

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Week 6 opponent: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Why you should sit him: Rivers generally offers a modest fantasy ceiling. It’s even worse when the Chargers offense is flat as they have been lately, scoring 20 points or less in three of the last four weeks. Rivers gets the Steelers’ strong pass defense in LA this week, and if past games are any indication, it may feel as if the Steelers are the home team instead.

START: Gardner Minshew, QB

caption Gardner Minshew. source Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 6 opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints

Why you should start him: Minshew has proven himself to be a playable quarterback in fantasy, putting up solid numbers in road games the last two weeks. Now he gets a Saints team that ranks just 20th against the pass. Minshew hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 1, but he did fumble three times last week. As long as he protects the ball, he should offer a safe floor.

SIT: Carson Wentz, QB

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Week 6 opponent: at Minnesota Vikings

Why you should sit him: Wentz hasn’t completed more than 60% of his passes or thrown for over 300 yards since Week 1. He’s been careful with the ball, and the Eagles are sixth in touchdowns per red zone appearance, according to Football Outsiders, keeping Wentz afloat in fantasy. However, the Vikings defense remains stout, and Wentz (like many QBs) isn’t as sharp on the road. If you have the luxury, there are probably better options than Wentz this week.

START: Mark Ingram, RB

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Week 6 opponent: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Why you should start him: The Bengals remain one of the worst defenses in the NFL, and the Ravens are home. Ingram is RB6 on the year and has a chance to put up big numbers in a game the Ravens should easily control.

SIT: Phillip Lindsay, RB

Team: Denver Broncos

Week 6 opponent: at Tennessee Titans

Why you should sit him: The Titans have yet to allow a 100-yard rusher this year. Lindsay has had a safe floor this year, either scoring a touchdown or netting 60 total yards each week, but he also effectively splits touches with Royce Freeman and hasn’t been overly involved in the passing game, with 17 catches in five games. Perhaps Lindsay finds the end zone or breaks off a big play, but it’s a gamble.

START: Carlos Hyde, RB

Team: Houston Texans

Week 6 opponent: at Kansas City Chiefs

Why you should start him: The Colts just ran the ball down the Chiefs’ “throats” in Week 5, as Marlon Mack and Jordan Wilkins combined for 160 yards on 4.3 yards per carry. The Texans’ rush attack has been tough to figure out, as Hyde takes the bulk of the work some weeks while Duke Johnson Jr. takes it in others. Hyde should be able to make something of his touches against a vulnerable Chiefs defense.

SIT: Jordan Howard, RB

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Week 6 opponent: at Minnesota Vikings

Why you should sit him: Howard’s workload is up the last three weeks, and he has four touchdowns in the previous two games. But don’t bet on figuring out the Eagles’ backfield – Miles Sanders still out-snapped Howard in Week 5. The Vikings defense isn’t one to target. Relying on Howard’s touchdown streak to continue is risky.

START: James White, RB

Team: New England Patriots

Week 6 opponent: vs. New York Giants

Why you should start him: While White has come back down to earth this season after finishing 2018 as RB11, he’s maintained a consistent role in the Patriots offense. According to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football, the Giants have allowed over 10 yards per attempt when running backs have been targeted. On a short week, we’re betting this is the week White gets in the end zone or breaks off a big play.

SIT: Jonathan Hilliman, RB

caption Jonathan Hilliman. source Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Team: New York Giants

Week 6 opponent: at New England Patriots

Why you should sit him: There’s a temptation to grab the next man up at running back in fantasy, but Hillman, who is filling in for Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman, has his work cut out from him. He’s playing the league’s No. 1 defense, on the road, while many of the Giants’ top receiving weapons are out. The Patriots should have no trouble stopping New York’s offensive attack.

START: Larry Fitzgerald, WR

caption Larry Fitzgerald. source Christian Petersen/Getty

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Week 6 opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Why you should start him: Fitzgerald began the season with two 100-yard games but hasn’t topped 60 yards since. He remains a focal point of the Falcons’ attack, however, as he has 16 catches on 20 targets the last three weeks. After Will Fuller did a number of the Falcons with 217 yards and 3 touchdowns (not that he and Fitzgerald are similar), we’re expecting Fitzgerald to produce in Week 6.

SIT: Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Team: Green Bay Packers

Week 6 opponent: vs. Detroit Lions

Why you should sit him: “MVS” had two opportunities to step up in Davante Adams’ absence during the last two weeks, and didn’t come through. The Packers’ passing attack is unreliable outside of Adams. Detroit’s pass defense is strong, and they are coming off a bye.

START: Terry McLaurin, WR

Team: Washington Redskins

Week 6 opponent: at Miami Dolphins

Why you should start him: McLaurin remains Washington’s best wide receiver, and he’s come through with solid lines against two of the best defenses in Chicago (6-70-1) and New England (3-51-0). Washington-Miami will be a battle of the losers, but someone will have to score, and McLaurin has a chance to do work against the league’s worst defense.

SIT: Brandin Cooks, WR

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Week 6 opponent: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Why you should sit him: The Rams’ stable of receivers means there are weeks where someone will go off, and someone will be a bust. So far, Cooper Kupp is the clear leader, and while Robert Woods hasn’t found the end zone, he has a fairly significant edge in targets over Cooks. The 49ers defense looks legit, and Cooks has been limited this week coming out of concussion protocol. There’s always the chance he makes a big play, but he’s the least-safe receiver to start on the Rams.

START: Michael Gallup, WR

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Week 6 opponent: at New York Jets

Why you should start him: Gallup has an absurd 29 targets and 20 catches in three games. Even with Amari Cooper posting big numbers each week, when Gallup has played, he’s been a top 20 WR in two of three contests. After getting thumped in Week 5, look for the Cowboys to get back on track on offense, where Gallup has a clear role.

SIT: Mike Williams, WR

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Week 6 opponent: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Why you should sit him: Williams is yet to find the end zone or top 100 yards this season. He’s also been relatively inefficient of late, catching nine of his past 20 targets. Williams has the type of big-play ability that can come back to haunt you if you bench him, but so far, his performances haven’t made him a must-start, particularly against a good defense.

START: Will Dissly, TE

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Week 6 opponent: at Cleveland Browns

Why you should start him: Anyone who owns Will Dissly in fantasy is probably starting him anyway, but this is just to double-down on him as a start for this week. George Kittle posted 6-70-1 on the Browns last week. Dissly, one of the hottest tight ends in the past few weeks, should continue his streak in Week 6.

SIT: Vance McDonald, TE

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 6 opponent: at Los Angeles Chargers

Why you should sit him: The breakout season so many expected of McDonald hasn’t happened yet. In four games, he has 13 catches for 122 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Chargers defense hasn’t allowed much production from tight ends (Houston’s Jordan Atkins in Week 3 notwithstanding). Fantasy owners may have to pray McDonald lands in the end zone.

Now, check out our power rankings for Week 6…