18 players to start or sit in fantasy football for Week 7

Each week, we're listing players to start or sit in fantasy football.

As always, these are less-obvious choices, players fantasy owners might be on the cusp of starting or sitting.

Here are our start 'em, sit 'ems for Week 7 of the NFL season.

Week 7 of the NFL season is here, and we’re back with our weekly start/sits for fantasy football.

Last week, we correctly picked five of nine “starts.” For quarterbacks, Kyler Murray finished in the top 10 among QBs. At the skill positions, Mark Ingram, Carlos Hyde, Terry McLaurin, and Larry Fitzgerald all finished in the top 30 at their respective positions. It would have been six but James White, one of our “start” picks, was stopped at the goal line on one play (not that we’re bitter or anything).

Meanwhile, six of our “sits” picks finished outside the top 30 at their respective positions. We were burned by Carson Wentz, Phillip Lindsay, and Mike Williams producing better-than-expected numbers in fantasy.

Check out our start ’em, sit ’ems for Week 7 below. As always, we try to pick less-obvious choices – players fantasy owners might be on the cusp of starting or sitting.

START: Josh Allen, QB

Team: Buffalo Bills

Week 7 opponent: vs. Miami Dolphins

Why you should start him: The Dolphins remain a team to target in fantasy. Allen and the Bills are coming off a bye and at home. Look for Allen to gain some yards on the ground, too.

SIT: Kirk Cousins, QB

caption Kirk Cousins. source Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Week 7 opponent: at Detroit Lions

Why you should sit him: The Vikings offense has been clicking the last two weeks after a Week 5 stinker in Chicago. However, they were also playing the Giants and the Eagles’ below-average pass defense. Now Cousins goes on the road against the Lions, who rank 10th in pass defense and just gave Aaron Rodgers some trouble in a relatively low-scoring, grind-it-out affair.

START: Daniel Jones

Team: New York Giants

Week 7 opponent: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Why you should start him: Jones has thrown for fewer than 200 yards in two of his last three starts and has 3 touchdowns to 6 interceptions the last three weeks. But we’re giving him a vote of confidence this week. He should have some offensive weapons back, as tight end Evan Engram looks set to return and possibly Saquon Barkley. The Cardinals are one of the worst defenses in the league and will be on the road for an early start. We expect Jones to bounce back and put up start-worthy numbers. Look for him on waivers if you have a QB on a bye week.

SIT: Tom Brady, QB

Team: New England Patriots

Week 7 opponent: at New York Jets

Why you should sit him: We feel less confident about this pick, but Brady is in a shaky position this week. The Patriots have faced just one elite defense in the Bills, and Brady finished that week as QB27. He’s been uncharacteristically sloppy with the ball, with three interceptions in his last three games. The Jets have been a solid defense and have a bit of swagger coming off a big win over the Cowboys. Of course, the Patriots will scheme for the Jets better than anyone else, but there are better options than Brady, who’s QB12 over the last three weeks, despite a soft schedule.

START: Matt Breida, RB

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Week 7 opponent: at Washington Redskins

Why you should start him: Tevin Coleman appears to be taking the lead in the 49ers’ backfield, but Breida has a steady role, with 31 touches over the last two weeks. As FantasyPros’ Mike Tagliere notes, opponents have dominated time of possession against the Redskins, leading to more rushing opportunities. Breida should still get his usual work, but if the game gets out of hand, there should be more volume for him.

SIT: Melvin Gordon, RB

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Week 7 opponent: at Tennessee Titans

Why you should sit him: Gordon still looks rusty as he returns from a holdout, with just 49 rushing yards and 37 receiving yards in two games. It’s always possible he finds the end zone, but the Titans’ 10th-ranked rushing defense, at home, isn’t necessarily the matchup to target.

START: Frank Gore, RB

Team: Buffalo Bills

Week 7 opponent: vs. Miami Dolphins

Why you should start him: Our start/sit columns have featured more Frank Gore than we would have guessed, but he’s a fantasy-relevant player this year, and that remains the case this week. He’s had double-digit carries every week and 60 or more yards in four of five games. Now he gets the league’s worst defense at home this week.

SIT: Damien Williams, RB

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Week 7 opponent: at Denver Broncos

Why you should sit him: The Chiefs’ backfield is becoming increasingly tough to figure out, but Williams has just 10 carries the last two weeks and only 58 total yards. Andy Reid has said the Chiefs will use a committee at running back, and it appears Williams’ role is too uncertain to play on the road against a surging Broncos team.

START: Malcolm Brown, RB

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Week 7 opponent: at Atlanta Falcons

Why you should start him: Remove Brown from your lineups if Todd Gurley is able to play, but if not, Brown has a good matchup against a Falcons defense ranked 30th overall. Look for the Rams to try to bounce back from a putrid Week 6 showing.

SIT: Adrian Peterson, RB

Team: Washington Redskins

Week 7 opponent: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Why you should sit him: Peterson racked up 118 yards against the Dolphins last week, but should not be relied upon this week. He’s averaging just 3.6 yards per carry and now gets the red-hot 49ers defense.

START: Michael Gallup, WR

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Week 7 opponent: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Why you should start him: Gallup had a disappointing Week 6 against the Jets, but he has a chance for a big day in Week 7. If Amari Cooper is out, Gallup, who has already seen 36 targets in four games, should be the focal point of the Cowboys’ passing attack. Dallas is desperate heading into a divisional matchup against an Eagles secondary that has been shredded. Gallup rebounds in Week 7.

SIT: Robby Anderson, WR

Team: New York Jets

Week 7 opponent: vs. New England Patriots

Why you should sit him: Anderson finally broke out in Week 6, connecting with Sam Darnold on a 92-yard touchdown. Don’t bank on him repeating it, as he now faces the Patriots’ league-best defense. When these two teams faced off in Week 3, Anderson was held to three catches for 11 yards, granted it was with Luke Falk under center. Anderson is too volatile to rely on, though his big-play ability has the chance to bite fantasy owners who sit him.

START: John Brown, WR

Team: Buffalo Bills

Week 7 opponent: vs. Miami Dolphins

Why you should start him: Our reasons for starting Josh Allen and Frank Gore apply to John Brown, too. There are only four wide receivers with over 20 catches, a catch rate over 70%, and an average of 10 yards or more per target – Chris Godwin (WR1), Amari Cooper (WR3), Tyler Lockett (WR13), and Brown (WR35). Each week, Brown is just a play away from putting up massive fantasy numbers.

SIT: Emmanuel Sanders, WR

Team: Denver Broncos

Week 7 opponent: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Why you should sit him: Sanders is a tough player to predict, as he has three games with at least 80 yards or a touchdown, but three games with fewer than 10 yards. He’s also battling a knee injury. Kansas City will be desperate for a win, and their pass defense has been fine.

START: Calvin Ridley, WR

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Week 7 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Why you should start him: Ridley may be getting the Rams at the right time. The Rams, of course, traded for Jalen Ramsey. If Ramsey plays, he’s likely to cover Julio Jones, leaving Ridley to face the Rams’ other cornerbacks (none of whom are DBs to avoid). If Ramsey doesn’t play … well, Ridley benefits even further.

SIT: Marvin Jones

Team: Detroit Lions

Week 7 opponent: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Why you should sit him: Jones is the clear No. 2 receiver in the Lions offense, and while he’s had productive fantasy weeks, he’s topped 80 yards just once (and his lone touchdown came in that same game). His ceiling is limited most weeks, and the Vikings have been playing well.

START: Jason Witten, TE

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Week 7 opponent: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Why you should start him: Witten had seven targets last week after receiving four every week prior. At a position as volatile as tight end, consistency is as much as you can ask. He’s got a chance to score against the Eagles’ weak secondary.

SIT: Jared Cook, TE

Team: New Orleans Saints

Week 7 opponent: at Chicago Bears

Why you should sit him: Touchdowns have salvaged Cook’s past two fantasy weeks, as he posted just 4-41-1 and 3-37-1. He has seen fairly consistent targets all year and could be developing a rapport with Teddy Bridgewater. But on the road against the Bears is not a favorable matchup.

