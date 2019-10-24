18 players to start or sit in fantasy football for Week 8

Each week, we’re listing players to start or sit in fantasy football.

As always, these are less obvious choices – players fantasy owners might be on the cusp of starting or sitting.

Here are our start ’em, sit ’ems for Week 8 of the NFL season.

Week 7 was an ugly fantasy week all-around.

Several players left games early with injuries, while several players on fantasy benches exploded (looking at you, Chase Edmonds). We called for Marvin Jones to sit last week and he exploded for three touchdowns. Sorry.

Though Jones was among a few gaffes we made (we also called for sitting Kirk Cousins), we still did OK for the week. We judge success by: quarterbacks and tight ends finishing in the top 12 in fantasy scoring at their positions and running backs and wide receivers finishing in the top 30 in scoring at their positions. A correct “sit” call means that player finished outside of the top 12 or 30.

On the whole, we got six start-sit calls correct. Though “sit” calls like Melvin Gordon and Adrian Peterson finished inside the top 30 at running back (so we won’t count them as correct calls), they both finished with below seven points in standard scoring, meaning we hopefully didn’t hurt fantasy owners too much if they followed our advice.

We’ll look to rebound in Week 8. As always, we try to pick less obvious choices – players fantasy owners might be on the cusp of starting or sitting.

Check out our start ’em, sit ’ems for Week 8 below.

START: Teddy Bridgewater, QB

Team: New Orleans Saints

Week 8 opponent: at Arizona Cardinals

Why you should start him: Drew Brees said he wants to play in Week 8, so keep an eye on that situation. If Brees does not start, however, Bridgewater is a nice streaming option. Over the last three weeks, Bridgewater is QB8. Though the Cardinals defense has improved in recent weeks, and they can get after the quarterback, the Saints offensive line should be able to hold up.

SIT: Carson Wentz, QB

caption Carson Wentz. source Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Week 8 opponent: at Buffalo Bills

Why you should sit him: The Bills remain one of the NFL’s stingiest defenses, and the Eagles are in a rut. Wentz has topped 200 yards once in the last four games (with a solid 302-2-1 line against Minnesota) and has four turnovers in the previous two games. The Bills have forced turnovers in all but one game this season.

START: Derek Carr, QB

Team: Oakland Raiders

Week 8 opponent: at Houston

Why you should start him: Carr is low on the radar in fantasy, but he should be startable this week if you’re in a pinch at QB. While the Texans’ run defense has been elite, they rank just 22nd against the pass. Last week, Jacoby Brissett lit them up for 326 yards and 4 touchdowns. With Tyrell Williams looking likely to play, Carr gets one of his top red-zone weapons back.

SIT: Kyler Murray, QB

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Week 8 opponent: at New Orleans Saints

Why you should sit him: Murray has been a solid fantasy quarterback, but his best performances have come against weak defensive teams like the Bengals and Falcons. This week, he’s on the road in the noisy Superdome, against a Saints defense ranked 8th in defensive DVOA.

START: James Conner, RB

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 8 opponent: at Miami Dolphins

Why you should start him: Conner appears to be healthy and ready to go this week in a juicy matchup vs. the Dolphins. The Dolphins held the Bills’ run game in check last week, but that was the likes of Frank Gore and Devin Singletary in his first game back from injury. Conner has been RB6 in his previous three games, and his volume remains solid, with 55 total touches in that time. The Steelers offense as a whole may fair better with Mason Rudolph back under center.

SIT: Joe Mixon, RB

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Week 8 opponent: at Los Angeles Rams (in London)

Why you should sit him: London games can lead to wacky results, but the outlook isn’t good for Mixon. The third-year back has rushed for just 12 yards on 18 carries over his last two games, and he’s barely been involved in the passing game (a touchdown reception in Week 7 saved fantasy owners from a complete nightmare) with three catches in the last two weeks. The Rams also own the fifth-best run defense in the league.

START: David Montgomery, RB

Team: Chicago Bears

Week 8 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Why you should start him: This one is a bit of a shot in the dark. Montgomery is coming off a terrible performance in which he rushed for six yards and fumbled the ball. But the Bears were criticized for leaning so heavily on the passing game against the Saints, meaning they could look to mix up the offense this week. The Chargers rank 28th against the run and have given up big weeks to opposing running backs the last three games. Bet on Montgomery rebounding.

SIT: Derrick Henry, RB

Team: Tennessee Titans

Week 8 opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Why you should sit him: Henry has been one of the most productive running backs in fantasy, so we understand if you have to start him. However, the matchup isn’t great. The Bucs are the No. 1 run defense in the league and are coming off of a bye week. Before a solid Week 7 against the Chargers, Henry had been averaging 3.1 yards per carry. It could be a quiet week if he doesn’t find the end zone.

START: Tevin Coleman, RB

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Week 8 opponent: vs. Carolina Panthers

Why you should start him: The Panthers rank 30th against the run this season. Interestingly, they haven’t given up many huge performances on the ground outside of Leonard Fournette’s 108-yard, 1-touchdown performance in Week 5. Nonetheless, since returning from injury, Coleman has out-touched Matt Breida, 42-26, and is RB17 over that time. Coleman still managed to total 62 yards in a rainy, sloppy game against Washington in Week 7, showing he can produce, no matter the circumstance.

SIT: Josh Jacobs, RB

Team: Oakland Raiders

Week 8 opponent: at Houston Texans

Why you should sit him: The Texans are the fifth-best run defense in the league and have only allowed one running back to top 50 yards this season in Christian McCaffrey. With Jacobs missing Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury and the Texans likely to take the lead early, Jacobs’ ceiling could be limited.

START: Stefon Diggs, WR

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Week 8 opponent: vs. Washington Redskins

Why you should start him: Diggs has been on a tear recently, with 309 yards and 3 touchdowns the last two weeks. Adam Thielen’s absence in Week 8 could mean more coverage on Diggs, but it shouldn’t be a big worry, as Washington ranks 24th against the pass.

SIT: D.J. Moore

Team: Carolina Panthers

Week 8 opponent: at San Francisco 49ers

Why you should sit him: The 49ers are this year’s Bears – sit your fantasy players against them. The 49ers have almost completely erased opposing wide receivers in recent weeks. No Redskins receiver topped 30 yards last week, and no Rams receiver topped 25 yards in Week 6. Jarvis Landry had a score-less 75 yards in Week 5. Juju Smith-Schuster had 81 yards and a touchdown in Week 3, but one of his three catches was a 76-yard touchdown. There’s room for receivers to finish with good final lines, but don’t bet on it.

START: Courtland Sutton, WR

Team: Denver Broncos

Week 8 opponent: at Indianapolis Colts

Why you should start him: The Broncos just traded Emmanuel Sanders, opening up more targets for Sutton, who had become the clear No. 1 WR in Denver anyway. The Colts are below-average against the pass, but the Broncos may be forced to throw in this one.

SIT: Tyler Boyd, WR

caption Tyler Boyd. source Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Week 8 opponent: at Los Angeles Rams (in London)

Why you should sit him: Boyd hasn’t produced much like a No. 1 receiver this year, and things are only getting uglier in Cincinnati. Again, London games can lead to odd results, and Boyd may be matched up against Jalen Ramsey at times in this one.

START: Corey Davis, WR

Team: Tennessee Titans

Week 8 opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Why you should start him: Despite their great run defense, the Bucs have struggled against the pass. While Davis has undoubtedly let many fantasy owners down this year, perhaps he continues to build a rapport with Ryan Tannehill after the two connected for 6 catches, 80 yards, and a touchdown in Week 7.

SIT: Odell Beckham Jr., WR

Team: Cleveland Browns

Week 8 opponent: at New England Patriots

Why you should sit him: We know, we know – you might not be able to sit Beckham. Perhaps his Week 6 showing (11 targets, 6 catches, 101 yards) was a positive development. But so far, Beckham has been a letdown, and now he gets the Patriots’ league-best defense. The Patriots have wreaked havoc on opposing offenses, and Baker Mayfield could be put through hell on Sunday, based on how the Patriots treated Sam Darnold in Week 7. You probably have to start Beckham, but don’t be surprised if he offers another dud.

START: Gerald Everett, TE

caption Gerald Everett. source Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Week 8 opponent: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (in London)

Why you should start him: Over the last four weeks, Everett is TE2 in fantasy scoring. The nature of the Rams offense is such that there will be weeks where his production is limited. But over the last four weeks, he’s topped 50 yards twice (with one 44-yard game) and scored twice, which is about as much as you can ask from the tight end position this year.

SIT: Eric Ebron, TE

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Week 8 opponent: vs. Denver Broncos

Why you should sit him: You may not have other options than Ebron, and you can do worse. But on the season, Ebron ranks 29th in catches among tight ends. It’s often touchdown or bust for him. While he can come through, it’s hard to have much faith.

