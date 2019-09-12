10 players to start in fantasy football for Week 2

Week 2 of the NFL season is here.

We’ve picked out 10 players to start in fantasy football this week.

Our list avoids obvious start ’ems and instead targets players that some fantasy football players may be on the fence about starting or sitting.

Week 2 of the NFL season is here, and with it, the toughest choices many NFL fans face each week: setting their lineups in fantasy.

After an exciting Week 1, we’ve picked out 10 players to start this week. This list avoids obvious players – of course you’re going to start Odell Beckham Jr. – and targets players who may be on the cusp of starting or sitting for many fantasy football players. They may not be sleepers, but they’re players we think are primed for a big Week 2.

Check out 10 start ’ems for fantasy football in Week 2 below.

1. Giovani Bernard, RB

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Week 2 opponent: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Why you should start him: Joe Mixon is questionable for Week 2, and even if he plays, he should be limited. Bernard racked up 63 total yards against a stout Seahawks defense last week. Bernard should get plenty of work in what figures to be a close game (Cincinnati -2) against a 49ers defense that allowed the Bucs 121 yards rushing yards on 4.7 yards per carry in Week 1.

2. Curtis Samuel, WR

caption Curtis Samuel. source Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Team: Carolina Panthers

Week 2 opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Why you should start him: Samuel drew rave reviews in training camp as a breakout receiver, but had a quiet Week 1, going for 3 catches and 32 yards. Though he only saw four targets – behind Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, and Greg Olsen – he was still on the field for 92.5% of snaps. Against a Bucs team that ranked last in defense last year (albeit under a different coaching staff), with Olsen banged up, Samuel has a chance to put up bigger numbers. The only concern is game script if the Panthers take a big lead early.

3. John Brown, WR

Team: Buffalo Bills

Week 2 opponent: at New York Giants

Why you should start him: Brown proved right away to be a good fit for Josh Allen’s big arm, going for 123 yards and a touchdown on seven catches in Week 1. Now he gets a matchup with a Giants secondary that was shredded by the Cowboys. Bet on Brown getting loose for a few big plays.

4. Derrick Henry, RB

Team: Tennessee Titans

Week 2 opponent: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Why you should start him: Henry is among one of the more obvious “starts” on this list, due to his ADP and recent string of performances. We were skeptical that Henry could continue his strong play from the end of the 2018 season, but he began 2019 with 159 total yards and 2 touchdowns. Don’t bet on Henry having another 75-yard reception again this week, but the Colts were just gashed on the ground by the Chargers in Week 1, so Henry should still be primed for another strong week.

5. Delanie Walker, TE

Team: Tennessee Titans

Week 2 opponent: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Why you should start him: Two Titans on our list! Week 1 proved that after missing almost all of the 2018 season, Delanie Walker remains Marcus Mariota’s favorite receiver. The 35-year-old tight end drew a team-high six targets, catching five of them for 55 yards and 2 touchdowns. That stat line makes him a bit touchdown-dependent, but if nothing else, Walker looks to be a reliable option at a thin position each week. Touchdowns are just a bonus.

6. Tyrell Williams, WR

Team: Oakland Raiders

Week 2 opponent: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Why you should start him: With the departure of Antonio Brown, Williams was thrust into the No. 1 WR role and lived up to expectations in Week 1, catching six passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs defense remains unimpressive, and the Raiders will likely have to throw the ball to keep pace. There will be weeks when Williams is the focus of an opponent’s defense and gets shut out, but he should remain productive this week.

7. Michael Gallup, WR

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Week 2 opponent: at Washington Redskins

Why you should start him: Gallup was WR17 in Week 1 without scoring a touchdown, thanks to his 158 receiving yards against the Giants. In Week 1, DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery combined for 204 yards and 3 touchdowns against Washington. Assuming Josh Norman gets primary Amari Cooper duties, Gallup could thrive as a downfield threat, similar to Jackson in Week 1.

8. Sony Michel, RB

Team: New England Patriots

Week 2 opponent: at Miami Dolphins

Why you should start him: Michel had one of the more disappointing Week 1s, going for just 14 yards on 15 carries. Don’t lose faith yet. Not only will the Patriots be up big in Miami, meaning they might kill the clock, don’t be surprised to see Bill Belichick try to mix up his game plan, particularly after James White and Rex Burkhead combined for 24 touches in Week 1. If Michel falls flat in this game, then it might be time to worry.

9. Mark Andrews, TE

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Week 2 opponent: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Why you should start him: Look for Andrews to continue his strong start to 2019 against a Cardinals defense that gave up six catches, 131 yards, and 1 touchdown to Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson in Week 1. Andrews led the Ravens in targets in Week 1, and it’s unlikely that rookie Marquise Brown repeats his four-catch, 147-yard outing. That means Andrews could capitalize further in Week 2.

10. Miles Sanders, RB

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Week 2 opponent: at Atlanta Falcons

Why you should start him: Sanders only produced 25 yards in Week 1, but still got the bulk of the work in yet another back-field committee in Philadelphia. The Falcons were torn apart by Dalvin Cook in Week 1. While Jordan Howard or Darren Sproles could steal some touches, or perhaps even a touchdown, from Sanders in Week 2, we’re betting that Sanders makes good on the touches he receives this week.

