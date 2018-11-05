Top 13 waiver-wire pickups for Week 10 of fantasy football

caption Ito Smith, Adam Humphries, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are some of the best players to target on the waiver wire this week. source Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

We’re in the thick of the NFL season, with bye weeks now a critical part of the week-to-week calculations of any fantasy player.

This week there are four teams resting at home, meaning your fantasy squad will almost certainly be missing a key contributor.

Below, we’ve collected 13 potential waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to improve their rosters as bye weeks begin to interrupt their lineups.

Nick Mullens, QB, San Francisco 49ers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 0.8%

Week 9 stats: 262 passing yards, three touchdowns – 22.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: Nick Mullens was one of the biggest surprise of Week 9, jumping into the starting role for the 49ers and picking the Raiders defense apart in a near-perfect debut performance. He’s not a long term answer at quarterback, for the Niners or for your fantasy team, but with San Francisco’s next two games against the Giants and Buccaneers, he could be of use in some deeper leagues.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 69.9%

Week 9 stats: 243 passing yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions – 24 fantasy points

One thing to know: Ryan Fitzpatrick has been a dominant fantasy quarterback as long as he’s been given the chance to start in Tampa Bay. He’s got a few solid matchups to end the season, and might be worth an add even if you think you’re already set at QB.

Duke Johnson Jr., RB, Cleveland Browns

ESPN fantasy ownership: 49.5%

Week 9 stats: Nine receptions, 78 rushing yards, two touchdowns – 29.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: While he’s still almost never a part of Cleveland’s rushing attack, Duke Johnson Jr. seemed to finally find a rhythm on Sunday in the Browns passing game, and wound up with two touchdowns to show for it. He’s a solid boom-or-bust play for PPR leagues.

Mike Davis, RB, Seattle Seahawks

ESPN fantasy ownership: 18.5%

Week 9 stats: 62 rushing yards, seven receptions, 45 receiving yards – 17.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: It’s been quite a crapshoot trying to pick a Seattle running back on a week-to-week basis, but Mike Davis proved once again that if you can guess correctly, it’s worth it. Davis likely has a few more 15-point performances left in him this season – just hope they come during weeks he’s in your lineup.

Ito Smith, RB, Atlanta Falcons

ESPN fantasy ownership: 31.7%

Week 9 stats: 60 rushing yards, one touchdown – 13.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: Ito Smith is far from the focus of the Falcons rushing game, but he’s taken over the primary backup duties in Atlanta since Devonta Freeman’s injury, and has now found the end zone in four of his team’s past five games.

Elijah McGuire, RB, New York Jets

ESPN fantasy ownership: 9.4%

Week 9 stats: 30 rushing yards, three receptions, 37 receiving yards – 9.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: Elijah McGuire saw his first action of the 2018 season on Sunday after starting the year on the injured reserve list. While his numbers weren’t anything that jumped off the page, he’ll likely see his touches increase as he gets more familiar with the offense.

Adam Humphries, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 2.7%

Week 9 stats: Eight receptions, 82 receiving yards, two touchdowns – 28.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: Over the past two games Adam Humphries is averaging over 21 fantasy points, a sign that he’s getting along with Ryan Fitzpatrick quite well. The hot streak won’t stay this hot for long, but Humphries has big game potential for those in need of a bye week fill-in.

Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears

ESPN fantasy ownership: 10.2%

Week 9 stats: Five receptions, 49 receiving yards – 10.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Rookie Anthony Miller started the year slow, but has steadily seen his targets increase over the past few weeks. While he’s still not one of the Bears top offensive weapons, he’s in a good position for a breakout game soon if one of Chicago’s opponents over-commit their defense elsewhere.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Green Bay Packers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 20.7%

Week 9 stats: Three receptions, 101 receiving yards – 13.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Every Packers receiver is a weapon in fantasy, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling has shown a knack for breaking a big play at the right time. He’s hit double-digit fantasy points in four straight games and can make the most out of limited targets.

Maurice Harris, WR, Washington Redskins

ESPN fantasy ownership: 0.1%

Week 9 stats: 10 receptions, 124 receiving yards – 22.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: Any player getting 10 receptions is worth a roster spot in fantasy, and this week Maurice Harris broke out as a PPR monster. While his noticeable uptick in usage might be due to a specific game plan from last week, don’t be surprised to see him continue to get extra looks based on his success.

Willie Snead IV, WR, Baltimore Ravens

ESPN fantasy ownership: 22.6%

Week 9 stats: Seven receptions, 58 receiving yards – 12.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Willie Snead IV has been one of the most consistent receivers in fantasy all year, with double-digit performances in seven of his nine games so far this season despite only finding the end zone once. He might not light up the scoreboard, but he’s available in almost 80% of ESPN leagues and could be useful after his bye week.

Jeff Heuerman, TE, Denver Broncos

ESPN fantasy ownership: 7.9%

Week 9 stats: 10 receptions, 83 receiving yards, one touchdown – 24.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: Finding a one-week tight end to get you through a bye week is brutal this season with the position proving to be remarkably unreliable outside of the few known studs. That said, Jeff Heuerman went off last week and is available in a ton of leagues if you are in the market.

San Francisco 49ers Defense

ESPN fantasy ownership: 4.9%

Week 9 stats: Three points against – 14 fantasy points

One thing to know: The 49ers defense has been inconsistent and has even put up negative points for fantasy players multiple weeks this season. But they’ve been a top-seven unit the past two weeks and play their next two games against the Giants and turnover-prone Buccaneers. If you’re streaming the position, they might be worth a look.

