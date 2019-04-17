Far East is opening two hotels in Vietnam for the first time – and they’ll boast ‘Singapore-inspired hospitality’

Far East Hospitality Management CEO Arthur Kiong said Singaporeans are expected to comprise 15 per cent of the hotels’ guests. Far East Hospitality

One of Singapore’s biggest hotel operators, Far East Hospitality, is opening two luxury boutique hotels in the Vietnamese capital of Ho Chi Minh by the end of this year, it announced on Wednesday (April 17).

The company operates 90 hotels and serviced residences across seven countries, including Singapore’s Oasia Hotel Downtown, Village Hotel Bugis, and Orchard Rendezvous Hotel. This will be their first expansion into Vietnam.

The two new hotels – Le Cong Kieu Hotel (56 rooms) and Ngo Van Nam Hotel (30 rooms) – are being built under a partnership with Vietnamese real estate firm Five Elements Development.

Both hotels are located in the capital’s urban centre, District 1. The former sits on an antique shopping street (Le Cong Kieu street), while the latter is in the Japan town area and features Japanese-inspired facilities and design.

Far East Hospitality Management CEO Arthur Kiong told press at a media briefing that the new hotels boast “Singapore-inspired hospitality” – which he described as providing guests the comfort, aesthetic appeal and attention-to-detail of a five-star establishment, but without an overly lavish interior or “pretentious” services like a butler and doorman.

He added that the hotels are targeting adventurous, affluent travelers aged 30 and above who have visited five-star hotels before and are looking a different experience.

Room rates are expected to fall within US$200 to US$300 (S$270.50 to S$406) a night, he said.

The CEO added that Vietnam is one of the fastest growing tourism markets in the world, and Singaporeans are expected to comprise 15 per cent of the hotels’ guests.

