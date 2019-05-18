The far-right Australian politician who blamed the New Zealand mass shooting on immigration was voted out of office

Far-right Australian politician Fraser Anning was voted out of Australia’s Parliament in the country’s national election.

Anning provoked sharp backlash when he blamed the New Zealand mosque attacks that claimed 50 lives on Muslim immigration.

As of mid-March, over one million people signed a petition to demand Anning’s removal from the Australian government.

Adding to the ridicule, a 17-year-old rose to fame after egging Anning in front of multiple news outlets, and was honored with a mural in Melbourne.

Far-right Senator Fraser Anning was voted out of Australia’s Parliament just two months after he made international headlines for blaming the New Zealand mosque attacks on Muslim immigration.

Anning was later egged by a teen boy during a press conference in Melbourne. Several news outlets witnessed the incident, footage of which shows the teen cracking an egg over his head. The senator responded by punching the 17-year-old teen, who was then tackled to the ground by Anning’s supporters in the crowd.

Controversial Independent Senator Fraser Anning has been caught on camera punching a young protester after the boy cracked an egg on the back of his head at an event in Moorabbin. A 17-year-old boy was arrested and released without charge pending investigation. #auspol #7News pic.twitter.com/lbXLDwfS96 — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) March 16, 2019

Read more: Australia’s shock election results are drawing comparisons to Trump’s 2016 win

Anning received sharp backlash from the public and fellow lawmakers when he tweeted a response to the attacks in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, where 50 people were shot and killed.

“The real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place,” he wrote.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison condemned the comment, writing on Twitter “Those views have no place in Australia, let alone the Australian parliament.”

North Sydney Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman said Anning’s defeat was “one of the great outcomes of this election”.

“There have been a lot of people concerned about the rise in extremism here and around the world and what we’ve seen tonight is Australians reject the type of extremism Fraser Anning was offering,” he said. “Frankly the position he took on issues of race were simply reprehensible and it had no place in the Australian Parliament and the Australian people appeared to have agreed with that.”

Anning has a long-running reputation as a far-right politician in Australia, INSIDER previously reported. He was one of only 12 senators who voted against legalizing same-sex marriage in 2017 and has frequently suggested tightening immigration rules in the country, even calling for a vote on a Muslim ban in 2018.

Australia’s national election results produced a number of surprising results Saturday, including conservative Morrison’s shock victory, rounding out a fiery campaign that has drawn comparisons to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign that earned widespread populist support.

