Nigel Farage says the Brexit Party will contest ‘every single seat’ in Britain at the election unless Johnson ditches his deal

caption United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage holds a flag bearing a St George’s Cross as he enjoys a pint of beer during a visit to mark St George’s day at the Northwood Club in Ramsgate, southern England, April 23, 2015 source REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Nigel Farage warns Boris Johnson that the Brexit Party will stand in every seat in Britain at the next election unless the prime minister ditches his Brexit deal.

The Brexit Party leader said the government’s agreement with Brussels was “not Brexit.”

Farage said his party would stand aside for the Conservatives in hundreds of seats at the next election if Johnson ditches his deal and pursues a looser relationship with the EU.

However, if Johnson sticks to his deal, the Brexit Party will challenge them in every seat in England and Wales, Farage said.

A strong Brexit Party performance at the December election could cost Conservatives key seats.

Speaking in Westminster on Friday, Farage said he would be willing to strike an electoral pact with the Conservatives and help Johnson win a parliamentary majority – but only if Johnson agreed to “drop the deal.”

Farage said Johnson’s agreement with the EU “is not Brexit” and “would give the United Kingdom all of the burdens of the EU membership with no say whatsoever.”

He said if the prime minister does not abandon the deal, the Brexit Party will stand candidates in “every single seat in England, Scotland and Wales” at the general election taking place on Thursday, December 12.

Farage said Johnson had until Thursday, November 14 to ditch his deal and form an alliance with the Brexit Party.

If the prime minister does bin the Brexit deal, and pursues a looser relationship with the EU, the Brexit Party would be prepared to stand aside in 400 seats, paving the way to a Conservative majority, Farage said.

Farage wants Johnson to ditch the Withdrawal Agreement and pursue a simple free trade agreement with the EU.

However, the prime minister almost certainly will not do that, as he is campaigning on a manifesto to “get Brexit done” by returning a parliamentary majority big enough to get his deal through Parliament.

Farage, who set up the Brexit Party earlier this year, said the party has “enough money right now for a fully funded election campaign. We will have more than enough to fight a campaign and fight it well.”

Farage’s ultimatum to Johnson will likely worry figures in Downing Street as the election campaign gets underway.

If the Brexit Party does stand in seats across the country, it will likely win the support from some Leave voters who would have otherwise have backed Johnson’s Conservatives, pollsters say.

Farage said on Friday he would be campaigning in areas of the country where the Conservatives hope to win seats on December 12, including the north of England, the east Midlands, and Wales.

He said the prime minister’s deal with Brussels “will not get Brexit done” and would eventually lead to the United Kingdom rejoining the EU.

“In fact, what it will do, is it will lead to a campaign where people will say we have no voice, vote or veto, and lead to a campaign for us to rejoin. A campaign which if put to a referendum I have no doubt, would actually succeed,” he said.

Farage tells Corbyn to watch out for the Brexit Party

The Brexit Party leader also used his campaign launch to issue a warning to Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party.

He said Labour, which is committed to negotiating a closer relationship with the EU and putting it a referendum, had sold out its voters outside of London and become the party of “Hampstead not Huddersfield. Dalston not Doncaster.”

He warned Corbyn that the Brexit Party was targeting seats in the north and the midlands, where Labour is currently expected to lose seats.

“We view those constituencies around the country as being absolutely among our top targets,” he said.