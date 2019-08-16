A farm in Florida is growing ‘long-neck’ avocados that are up to 3 feet long and cost as much as $47 each

- source
- Instagram/MiamiFruit
- A farm in Florida is growing “long-neck” avocados that can measure up to 3 feet long and cost almost $50 each.
- Miami Fruit’s Pura Vida avocados can weigh up to nine times as much as a standard fruit.
- They’re “thick, creamy, savory, and slightly sweet,” one of the farm’s co-founders told NBC’s Today show.
It’s often said that the reason millennials can’t afford to buy property is they spend all their money on avocados – and if you’re buying $47 supersized versions of the fruit, there might actually be some truth in this.
View this post on Instagram
The famous long neck avocado
Forget a slice of toast – these avocados are big enough to top a whole baguette.
The ginormous avocados have been grown by Miami Fruit for years, but they’ve recently been brought to wider attention on social media.
They’re Pura Vida avocados, the growers wrote on Facebook, and are generally only grown in southern Florida.
View this post on Instagram
The avocados are popping off right now! South Florida farmers grow dozens of unique varieties not common in any other part of the mainland USA. This is a long neck avocado grown right here in Miami! It is 100% non gmo and organic. It is not commonly found in the grocery store because this variety in particular is not grown commercially.
“Our long-neck avocados are thick, creamy, savory, and slightly sweet,” Miami Fruit co-founder Edelle Schlegel told NBC’s Today show.
Some grow straight, others are curly.
While Pura Vida avocados tend to average 18-inches in length, they can grow to as long as 3 feet, according to Slate.
And while a standard Hass avocado weighs around 1/3 pound, its long-neck counterparts can weigh nine times as much, up to 3 pounds each.
View this post on Instagram
Each avocado box sent out this week will contain this long neck variety.
This is still less than the six-pound avocados grown in Hawaii though, which are thought to be the biggest in the world.
Read more: A farmer in Hawaii is growing record-sized avocados that weigh as much as a newborn baby
View this post on Instagram
Each comment counts as one entry for the contest. One winner will be selected randomly on Sunday and will get one avocado box. You can also order the avocado box at miamifruit.org. Quantity is limited so order NOW
Miami Fruit sells its epic avocados in boxes and the prices depend on weight.
A small box, weighing 3-6 pounds, costs $47, and at the other end of the scale, a bulk box, containing 35-45 pounds of avocado, costs $197.
Unfortunately for anyone thinking they’d found the centerpiece for their next brunch party, the season has just come to a close for another year, but you can already place a pre-order for early summer next year, Miami Fruit co-founder Rane Riotta said.