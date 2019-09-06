‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Farrah Moan explains why she just accused Ariana Grande of stealing her look, 8 months after the ‘7 Rings’ video was released

caption Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” music video was directed by Hannah Lux Davis. source Ariana Grande/YouTube

Farrah Moan recently accused Ariana Grande of copying her outfit from VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” to wear in the “7 Rings” music video.

“I met the seamstress that put together Ariana’s version, and they told me straight up that Ari’s team was in love with my look and they wanted a repeat of it,” Moan told “ET Live” on Thursday.

Moan explained that Grande’s lawsuit against Forever 21 inspired her to speak up. The pop star has accused the store of using her likeness and selling rip-offs of her “7 Rings” video accessories.

“It’s too often a subject where I’m seeing friends of mine having their own personal designs stolen [by] multi-million dollar names and brands,” Moan said. “It’s just sad. If you are feeling so inspired by somebody, give them a platform.”

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Farrah Moan has clarified her decision to publicly accuse Ariana Grande of “stealing from queer artists for profit.”

“I honestly had no idea that my tweet was going to blow up so much,” Moan told “ET Live’s” Jason Carter on Thursday. “I thought maybe it was gonna get two or three thousand of my fans going like, ‘Oh, sure,’ but I guess, internationally, people kind of see the similarities.”

On Wednesday, Moan posted a side-by-side of her entrance look for season four of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” and Grande’s bedazzled corset from her “7 Rings” music video – claiming that Grande’s team “literally sent a pic of me to the designer and paid them to copy my look from as4.”

Ariana should give me a cut of that 10M since her team literally sent a pic of me to the designer and paid them to copy my look from as4. (Finally met the designer and got told the Tea) I guess stealing from queer artists for profit is fine tho ????????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/1smGr8K4G0 — ???? Farrah Moan (@farrahrized) September 4, 2019

Moan said she noticed the similarities when the video was released in January, but initially thought it was a “flattering coincidence.”

“It didn’t honestly grind my gears until I saw the lawsuit, to be fair,” Moan told “ET Live.”

Earlier this week, news broke that Grande is suing Forever 21 for $10 million, alleging the store used ads with “a look-alike model” wearing looks similar to those in her “7 Rings” music video.

caption The pop star has accused Forever 21 of using her likeness and selling rip-offs of her “7 Rings” video accessories. source @forever21/Instagram / Ariana Grande/YouTube

“Also, part of my tweet mentions that I [later] met the seamstress that put together Ariana’s version, and they told me straight up that Ari’s team was in love with my look and they wanted a repeat of it,” Moan said. “I was like, ‘Oh wow, I’m not crazy. She did copy the look.'”

Ultimately, Moan said the apparent hypocrisy of Grande’s lawsuit inspired her to speak up, despite the eight months that have passed since the video’s release.

“I’m not here to sue Ariana Grande, that’s so ridiculous. I am such a fan of hers,” Moan said. “But I do think, you know, you should cover your ground a little bit before you want to so intensely come for someone for taking something from you.”

“It’s too often a subject where I’m seeing friends of mine having their own personal designs stolen [by] multi-million dollar names and brands. It’s just sad,” she continued. “If you are feeling so inspired by somebody, give them a platform. If you like something that they did, or came up with, hire them to come up with something for you. Buy something from them. Don’t go behind their back and try to steal it and backpedal.”

Moan hopes that, given the media coverage of this controversy, big names and businesses will move to “incorporate the queer and other minority artists that are underground into the projects that they’re doing.”

“I just want her to think about all of the artists that look up to her as well,” Moan said. “Maybe in the future, when you’re with your design team, maybe just like, go over things a little bit more and just be conscientious of the way that people could feel the same way that you’re feeling with Forever 21.”

Representatives for Grande didn’t immediately respond ot Insider’s request for comment.

Watch Moan’s interview with “ET Live” here.