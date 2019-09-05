‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Farrah Moan accused Ariana Grande of copying her style in the ‘7 Rings’ video: ‘I guess stealing from queer artists for profit is fine’

caption Ariana Grande in her music video for “7 Rings,” released in January. source Ariana Grande/YouTube

Ariana Grande is currently suing Forever 21 for $10 million, claiming the store used ads with “a look-alike model” wearing looks from her “7 Rings” music video.

Drag queen Farrah Moan reacted to the news by accusing Grande of “stealing from queer artists for profit.”

“Ariana should give me a cut of that 10M since her team literally sent a pic of me to the designer and paid them to copy my look from as4,” Moan wrote on Twitter, referring to season four of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.”

According to Moan, the designer who made Grande’s main outfit in the video admitted to copying Moan’s look.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Farrah Moan has accused Ariana Grande of “stealing from queer artists for profit” via Twitter on Wednesday.

According to the 25-year-old drag queen, Grande’s team intentionally recreated one of Moan’s outfits from the most recent season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” for the pop star to wear in her “7 Rings” music video.

She also claimed she met the designer who created Grande’s outfit, who admitted to copying Moan’s look.

Ariana should give me a cut of that 10M since her team literally sent a pic of me to the designer and paid them to copy my look from as4. (Finally met the designer and got told the Tea) I guess stealing from queer artists for profit is fine tho ????????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/1smGr8K4G0 — ???? Farrah Moan (@farrahrized) September 4, 2019

“Ariana should give me a cut of that 10M since her team literally sent a pic of me to the designer and paid them to copy my look from as4,” Moan wrote on Twitter, adding, “Finally met the designer and got told the Tea.”

The accusation comes on the heels of news that Grande is suing Forever 21 for $10 million, claiming the store used ads with “a look-alike model” wearing looks similar to those in her “7 Rings” music video.

caption Forever 21 has since deleted the Instagram above, which was cited in Grande’s lawsuit — but the image is still visible in the store’s Like2Buy feed, linked in its Instagram bio.. source @forever21/Instagram / Ariana Grande/YouTube

“The main ppl at fault here are her team,” Moan wrote in a series of tweets. “If that queen didnt recreate it, they woulda found someone who would. When ur team makes a mistake, it falls on u.”

“Idc what the lawsuit is really about,” she continued, “her legal team is accusing theft of likeness, image, w/e – But the point is her team also stole. U can attack me all day but it’s not gonna change anything.”

She added: “Idc about suing anyone, just needed to put this out there.”

But the point is her team also stole. U can attack me all day but it’s not gonna change anything. I can admit I was petty with that gif I posted& I’ll apologize for that but at the end of the day they did what they did. Idc about suing anyone, just needed to put this out there — ???? Farrah Moan (@farrahrized) September 5, 2019

Moan also said she doesn’t blame the designer – who she doesn’t identify, but refers to as a “local queen.”

I don’t fault the designer because the designer she hired was a local queen and paid them ALOT of money to do it, money they couldn’t turn down. And then was honest with me about it. So no, I don’t fault the drag queen that made it at all. Ariana has COIN. — ???? Farrah Moan (@farrahrized) September 4, 2019

In response to a fan who wrote, “i love ariana but her team is wrong for doing this,” Moan agreed.

“I love her too! I wasn’t gonna even say anything or care because I was actually flattered by it and I’ve known for MONTHS but now it’s kinda getting to me since she’s just racking in millions over it,” she wrote.

I love her too! I wasn’t gonna even say anything or care because I was actually flattered by it and I’ve known for MONTHS but now it’s kinda getting to me since she’s just racking in millions over it — ???? Farrah Moan (@farrahrized) September 4, 2019

Indeed, Moan did tweet about the outfit similarities when the “7 Rings” video came out in January, writing, “surely it’s a coincidence right?”

One fan account for Grande also noted that, at the time, Moan said that she’d be flattered if Grande “actually took inspiration from something I did.” Moan has since deleted that tweet.

okay hi i loved u lots but when this came out you tweeted the same image and replied to someone and said that if that took inspiration from your look , you would "die????????????????" and now that she's supposedly "suing" forever 21 now your upset abt it… this isn't it .. pic.twitter.com/fc8xyO3qPx — ‏ً (@ntltcforari) September 4, 2019

This is far from the first controversy sparked by Grande’s “7 Rings” music video. The singer was accused of mimicking rappers like Princess Nokia and stealing the video’s pink trap house aesthetic from 2 Chainz (who went on to collaborate with Grande for a “7 Rings” remix).

Grande has also been accused of profiting off the LGBTQ community in the past. Although the pop star has never labeled her own sexuality and has hinted at being queer herself, her video for “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” drew scrutiny for “queer-baiting.”

Representatives for Grande and Moan didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.