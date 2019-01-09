8 fashion brands you didn’t know made dog clothes

caption Dogs deserve to feel fabulous. source Astrid Stawiarz/GettyImages

Some well-known designer brands actually make clothing for canines.

Barbour and Moncler make clothes to keep your dog warm in colder months.

Adidas and Heron Preston clothing will have your dog looking street style ready.

When your dog feels like part of the family, it might make sense to make sure they have a wardrobe that’s just as fabulous as your own. Forget the pet store – there are actually a number of fashion brands that have collections made just for dogs.

From Moncler to Adidas, here are a few popular fashion brands offering pint-sized outfits for your favorite canine pal.

Ralph Lauren offers preppy styles for pups.

caption Dogs deserve cashmere. source Ralph Lauren

High-end fashion house Ralph Lauren has a line of timeless styles that are made for just dogs. Some of their dog looks actually match items from their human-sized collection, such as their Flag Wool-Cashmere Dog Sweater ($95), and there are plenty of pastel polo shirts and cable knit sweaters to be had. The brand also offers leather dog collars in various sizes ($95-$115) and a leather leash. Sizes range from extra-small to large.

Barbour can suit up your dog for all weather.

caption Your dog will be protected from rain and warm in the snow. source Barbour

Barbour is known for their cozy coats and rugged outerwear, but this classic British brand hasn’t forgotten their customers’ furry companions. Barbour offers a range of dog coats that will keep pets toasty in the cold and rain. Their Battersea Waxed Dog Coat ($57) is perfect for wet conditions and the Tartan Dog Coat ($50) would be a stylish addition to any canine wardrobe. You can also grab a high-visibility dog coat for evening walks.

Temellini makes minimalist and chic dog clothes.

caption Your dog will surely feel luxurious. source Temellini Milano

Temellini is an Italian luxury brand that has begun offering sleek dog clothes and accessories. Their striking Ulisse Raincoat ($216) will have your furry companion strutting the streets in cool grey tones, and the Sub Trench coat ($182) features eye-catching buckles and a row of buttons up the front. You can also pick up a leather leash and collar in an assortment of neutral tones for $174 per set. Pricy? Sure. But your pup will definitely be voted best-dressed.

Urban Outfitters offers a bevy of colorful dog wares.

caption The collar is perfect for those who want something subtle. source Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is known for their quirky takes on high street fashion, and they also offer a surprisingly robust collection of dog accessories and toys, with a few clothing offerings sprinkled in. Their online shop offers stylish bandanas for pups and even a natural ombre collar ($56) for the trendiest of canines. You can also get some pretty adorable cat caps while you’re at it.

Heron Preston produced a collection of stylish dog shirts and jackets.

caption It’s a workwear-inspired collaboration. source Very Important Puppies

Luxury fashion house Heron Preston is known for their edgy streetwear. The brand has collaborated with dog clothing brand V.I.P. (Very Important Puppies) to produce a line of sassy styles just for pooches. The collection includes knit turtlenecks that look especially striking on fluffy dogs and a heron bird graphic hoodie. Dog owners can also nab a workwear-inspired orange PVC raincoat and a jacquard tape leash.

Moschino and H&M have collaborated on a fashion line for dogs.

caption Your dog will be the most stylish dog around. source H&M

Fashion mainstays Moschino and H&M have partnered up to produce a line of ready-to-wear doggie styles that are sure to turn heads at the park. Launched in late 2018, the capsule collection features comfy-looking sweatshirts ($100) and a bright hooded jacket that would look right at home on the catwalk. Though H&M doesn’t carry a permanent line of dog clothing, this collection is a fun addition to their human-sized offerings.

Luxury brand Moncler makes a very stylish dog jacket.

caption It’s perfect for dogs that live in cold places. source Moncler

Moncler is an Italian label that produces famously warm and luxurious down jackets for humans. Now, they’ve hooked up with dog clothing brand Poldo Dog Couture to produce their limited edition MONDOG dog jacket ($450). This lacquered nylon number features a padded vest with horizontal quilting, an engraved logo on the brass snap fastening, and the brand’s iconic felt logo patch. Moncler suggests the jacket is “for traversing the city or playing in the snow with four-legged friends.”

Adidas is perfect for sporty dogs.

caption Keep your puppy warm in Adidas. source Amazon

If your dog is a fan of street style, consider getting them an Adidas jacket. Available on Amazon, these coats range from $10 to $16 and come in black, grey, red, and yellow.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.