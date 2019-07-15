The best fashion deals you can find on Prime Day 2019 — from Adidas to Amazon’s private-label brands

source Levi’s Facebook

Amazon has great prices on fashion staples all year ’round, so the deals during Prime Day are especially impressive.

Since all of the Internet is shopping at the same time, we’ll skip over the trendy pieces as they tend to go out fast and instead, focus on staples that are actually worth buying.

Check out the best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals from adidas, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, and more, below:

caption Orolay Women’s Down Jacket, $83.99 (originally $139.99) source Amazon

Yes, “that Amazon jacket” is on sale – and at a whopping 40% discount too.

J. Crew Mercantile Men’s Long-Sleeved Chambray Shirt

caption J. Crew Mercantile Men’s Long-Sleeved Chambray Shirt, $22.50 source Amazon

J. Crew Mercantile is offering up to 50% off on select items, and one of our faves is this breezy, casual chambray button-down shirt.

Find. Women’s Sleeveless Maxi Jersey Dress

caption Find. Women’s Sleeveless Maxi Jersey Dress, $21 source Amazon

This breezy jersey maxi dress can take you from the beach to the office this summer without needing to pack a second set of clothes.

J. Crew Mercantile Women’s Three-Quarter Sleeve Denim Romper

caption J. Crew Mercantile Women’s Three-Quarter Sleeve Denim Romper, $45.50 source Amazon

Summer is the season of the romper, and this denim one can be worn layered over a T-shirt or blouse, or buttoned all the way up.

Adidas Men’s Swift Run Shoes

caption Adidas Men’s Swift Run Shoes, $49.81 source Amazon

These kicks give you a glove-like fit thanks to the OrthoLite sock liner and breathable knitted upper. The little flash of blue is also a nice subtle style touch.

Adidas Women’s Designed 2 Move Track Jacket

caption Adidas Women’s Designed 2 Move Track Jacket, $29.06 source Amazon

Scoop up an iconic Adidas track jacket for 35% off.

Levi’s Men’s 505 Regular-Fit Jeans

caption Levi’s Men’s 505 Regular-Fit Jeans, $27.99 source Amazon

The quintessential pair of dark semi-relaxed fit jeans that every guy needs in his closet.

Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses

caption Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses, $116.71 source Amazon

Amazon is running some spectacular deals on designer sunglasses, including this iconic style of Ray-Bans for just over $100.

Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe

caption Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $46.22 source Amazon

The #1 best-selling shoe in the women’s fashion sneakers category has a memory foam sock liner that molds to the shape of your foot, and cushioned midsole and outsole to soften the blow of each step.

Levi’s Women’s 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans

caption Levi’s Women’s 711 Skinny-Ankle Jeans, $20.99 source Amazon

A classic wear-with-anything skinny jean at an unbeatable price.

Adidas Men’s Soccer Core 18 Sweat Pants

caption Adidas Men’s Soccer Core 18 Sweat Pants, $26.99 source Amazon

Sweatpants don’t have to be sloppy – these athletic soccer pants have a sleek tapered fit that’d help you look more pulled together than you actually are.

Dansko Women’s Veruca Sandal

caption Dansko Women’s Veruca Sandal, $66.07 source Amazon

These sandals toe the fine line between comfort and style with a cool strappy design and softly-cushioned insole. The material comes pre-treated with Scotchguard for lasting protection.

J. Crew Mercantile Supersoft Wool-Blend Crewneck Sweater

caption J. Crew Mercantile Supersoft Wool-Blend Crewneck Sweater, $19.75 source Amazon

This super-soft slim-fitting crewneck is made with a 30% wool blend to help keep you warm on the coldest of days.

Daily Ritual Women’s Cozy Knit Hooded Open Cardigan

caption Daily Ritual Women’s Cozy Knit Hooded Open Cardigan, $22.40 source Amazon

This open cardigan – currently available black or dark heathered gray – will make you feel like you’re still in bed all day even when you’re at the office.

Rockport Men’s Toloni Boot

caption Rockport Men’s Toloni Boot, $72.76 source Amazon

You’ve gotta love a pair of sleek boots that dress up even the most casual outfits.

Daily Ritual Women’s Seamed Front 2-Pocket Ponte Knit Legging

caption Daily Ritual Women’s Seamed Front 2-Pocket Ponte Knit Legging, $15.75 source Amazon

Save 30% on these comfy leggings that can almost pass as skinny jeans or fitted trousers. The inseams come in short, regular, long, and extra-long lengths so you can find the right style.

