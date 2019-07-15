The best fashion deals you can find on Prime Day 2019 — from Adidas to Amazon’s private-label brands

- source
- Amazon Prime Day 2019 is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and this time around, it lasts for a full 48 hours.
- In addition to all the tech, home, and beauty deals, Prime members can score amazing fashion deals from brands like Adidas, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, and Amazon’s own Daily Ritual.
- Bookmark this page for all the best deals available on Amazon Prime Day 2019.
Amazon has great prices on fashion staples all year ’round, so the deals during Prime Day are especially impressive.
Since all of the Internet is shopping at the same time, we’ll skip over the trendy pieces as they tend to go out fast and instead, focus on staples that are actually worth buying.
Check out the best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals from adidas, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, and more, below:
Prime 2019 deal: Orolay Women’s Down Jacket, $83.99 (originally $139.99) [You save $56]
Yes, “that Amazon jacket” is on sale – and at a whopping 40% discount too.
J. Crew Mercantile Men’s Long-Sleeved Chambray Shirt
Prime 2019 deal: J. Crew Mercantile Men’s Long-Sleeved Chambray Shirt, $22.50 (originally $49.50) [You save $27]
J. Crew Mercantile is offering up to 50% off on select items, and one of our faves is this breezy, casual chambray button-down shirt.
Find. Women’s Sleeveless Maxi Jersey Dress
Prime 2019 deal: Find. Women’s Sleeveless Maxi Jersey Dress, $21 (originally $30) [You save $9]
This breezy jersey maxi dress can take you from the beach to the office this summer without needing to pack a second set of clothes.
J. Crew Mercantile Women’s Three-Quarter Sleeve Denim Romper
Prime 2019 deal: J. Crew Mercantile Women’s Three-Quarter Sleeve Denim Romper, $45.50 (originally $65) [You save $19.50]
Summer is the season of the romper, and this denim one can be worn layered over a T-shirt or blouse, or buttoned all the way up.
Adidas Men’s Swift Run Shoes
Prime 2019 deal: Adidas Men’s Swift Run Shoes, $49.81 (originally $85) [You save $35.19]
These kicks give you a glove-like fit thanks to the OrthoLite sock liner and breathable knitted upper. The little flash of blue is also a nice subtle style touch.
Adidas Women’s Designed 2 Move Track Jacket
Prime 2019 deal: Adidas Women’s Designed 2 Move Track Jacket, $29.06 (originally $45) [You save $15.94]
Scoop up an iconic Adidas track jacket for 35% off.
Levi’s Men’s 505 Regular-Fit Jeans
Prime 2019 deal: Levi’s Men’s 505 Regular-Fit Jeans, $27.99 (originally $59.50) [You save $31.51]
The quintessential pair of dark semi-relaxed fit jeans that every guy needs in his closet.
Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses
Prime 2019 deal: Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses, $116.71 (originally $163) [You save $46.29]
Amazon is running some spectacular deals on designer sunglasses, including this iconic style of Ray-Bans for just over $100.
Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Prime 2019 deal: Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $46.22 (originally $69.90) [You save $23.68]
The #1 best-selling shoe in the women’s fashion sneakers category has a memory foam sock liner that molds to the shape of your foot, and cushioned midsole and outsole to soften the blow of each step.
Levi’s Women’s 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Prime 2019 deal: Levi’s Women’s 711 Skinny-Ankle Jeans, $20.99 (originally $35.95) [You save $15]
A classic wear-with-anything skinny jean at an unbeatable price.
Adidas Men’s Soccer Core 18 Sweat Pants
Prime 2019 deal: Adidas Men’s Soccer Core 18 Sweat Pants, $26.99 (originally $35.99) [You save $9]
Sweatpants don’t have to be sloppy – these athletic soccer pants have a sleek tapered fit that’d help you look more pulled together than you actually are.
Dansko Women’s Veruca Sandal
Prime 2019 deal: Dansko Women’s Veruca Sandal, $66.07 (originally $94.39) [You save $28.32]
These sandals toe the fine line between comfort and style with a cool strappy design and softly-cushioned insole. The material comes pre-treated with Scotchguard for lasting protection.
J. Crew Mercantile Supersoft Wool-Blend Crewneck Sweater
Prime 2019 deal: J. Crew Mercantile Supersoft Wool-Blend Crewneck Sweater, $19.75 (originally $39.50) [You save $19.75]
This super-soft slim-fitting crewneck is made with a 30% wool blend to help keep you warm on the coldest of days.
Daily Ritual Women’s Cozy Knit Hooded Open Cardigan
Prime 2019 deal: Daily Ritual Women’s Cozy Knit Hooded Open Cardigan, $22.40 (originally $32) [You save $9.60]
This open cardigan – currently available black or dark heathered gray – will make you feel like you’re still in bed all day even when you’re at the office.
Rockport Men’s Toloni Boot
Prime 2019 deal: Rockport Men’s Toloni Boot, $72.76 (originally $103.95) [You save $31.22]
You’ve gotta love a pair of sleek boots that dress up even the most casual outfits.
Daily Ritual Women’s Seamed Front 2-Pocket Ponte Knit Legging
Prime 2019 deal: Daily Ritual Women’s Seamed Front 2-Pocket Ponte Knit Legging, $15.75 (originally $22.50) [You save $6.75]
Save 30% on these comfy leggings that can almost pass as skinny jeans or fitted trousers. The inseams come in short, regular, long, and extra-long lengths so you can find the right style.