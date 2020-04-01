Fashion Destination K11 MUSEA MUSE EDITION Launches First-Ever Global Fashion Venture K11|ANTONIA

Spread across 5,700 sq ft, the K11|ANTONIA flagship debuts at K11 MUSEA MUSE EDITION, the cutting-edge fashion destination for fashion insiders, with over 50 looks curated by founder Antonia Giacinti and her team on display

K11 MUSEA adds brands with shared social mission – Hong Kong sustainable lifestyle brand HAUSTAGE alongside BOTTLETOP and Save the Duck to facilitate continual dialogues on culture and sustainability and to co-create shared values

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 April 2020 – This month, K11 MUSEA, Hong Kong’s Silicon Valley of Culture adds to its reputation as an innovative cultural-retail destination with MUSE EDITION delivering the most forward-thinking brands in luxury streetwear, sophisticated ready-to-wear and runway. Previously, New World Centre, where K11 MUSEA MUSE EDITION stands today was the site where many fashion brands first laid down their roots in Hong Kong. It’s fitting that today MUSE EDITION can bring together an unmatched fashion edit for the tastes of the city’s contemporary fashion insiders and global millennials alike. MUSE EDITION continues to pioneer an unparalleled fashion experience by welcoming one of the world’s most directional and influential fashion forward style maker Antonia to Hong Kong with the launch of the K11|ANTONIA multi-brand flagship store. To mark its arrival, over 50 boldly styled key Spring/Summer looks curated by co-founder Antonia Giacinti and her team will be presented on customised mannequins at the heart of K11 MUSEA’s Opera Theatre to MUSE EDITION. K11 MUSEA also sees Global Fashion icon Chiara Ferragni’s first flagship store open in Hong Kong.





A ground-breaking collaboration between K11 and Antonia, the new K11|ANTONIA is set to become a top destination for style mavens as a focal point of MUSE EDITION in K11 MUSEA. With over 5,700 square feet of space, K11|ANTONIA will debut both co-founders Antonia Giacinti’s & Maurizio Purificato’s handpicked selection and signature blend of high fashion, streetwear and ready to wear brands. With its unique styling and fashion edits, K11|ANTONIA is a platform for positioning niche brands beside fashion heavyweights. Over 50 established and trailblazing brands including Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Chloé, Miu Miu, Jacquemus, Balmain, Alessandra Rich, The Attico, Alanui, Ambush, Kolor, White Mountaineering and more are available.









From L-R: Menswear, womenswear and accessories collections at K11|ANTONIA

Designed by Italian architect Vincenzo de Cotiis, Antonia’s longstanding partner in the development of its retail concepts in Milan, K11|ANTONIA will feature three distinct yet free-flowing spaces dedicated to men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and women’s accessories. The store’s high-impact décor features mirrors, smoky glass, rustic stained glass, steel, brass and marble in a palette of gold, gray, beige and blurry pink. True standout fixtures will include a key translucent pastel pink sneaker wall in the men’s area made with specially-treated fibreglass and a custom sculpted curved marble ‘installation’ island in the women’s area that will display and feature key seasonal looks.

At K11|ANTONIA, over 50 looks curated by Antonia Giacinti and her team will be presented on a collective of customised mannequins. These hyper-realistic mannequins, designed by architect De Cotiis, are modelled on real people using a special 3D scanning and printing technique. Each mannequin features a special highlight color as an added artistic touch.





World’s Most Iconic Italian Fashion Forward Style Maker Antonia

A key player on the international high-end multi-brand retail scene, Antonia’s high-profile reputation, strong personality and far-sightedness continue to trigger top statement collaborations with key international brands, spanning from luxury houses to cult streetwear labels, including limited-edition drops with Adidas and Nike and coveted one-off collaborations. As a result, Antonia has been recognised as a Top 3 Best Fashion Retailer by Wear Global Magazine and its founders hand-selected to the BoF 500 list by Business of Fashion.

Antonia sees Hong Kong, K11 MUSEA as the fashion destination

“Hong Kong is a global fashion Hub. We have always thought of Hong Kong as the most interesting international city to open a new Antonia location. It has always been our dream. We have waited several years in order to find the right partner, which happened to be Adrian Cheng and his leading group in Asia. With the launch of K11|ANTONIA today, it marks our shared vision in which together we nurture different forms of fashion cultures and dialogues from around the world. We are honoured to be present with our exclusive format inside one of the most innovative cultural-retail destinations in the world in terms of location, architecture, design, concept and brand selection. Through K11 MUSEA, we believe this global fashion venture will further enrich our consumers’ cultural-retail experience in the world of fashion. We are certain that it will be a success,” said Antonia Giacinti and Maurizio Purificato, Founders of Antonia.

For K11|ANTONIA, each item is chosen with great care, taste, and passion thanks to constant analysis carried out all over the world by the Antonia team. “This season, we carefully selected three key themes — Pastel Sorbet Dreams, Natural Earth Tones and Garden Party. Each one points to the classic K11 Antonia man or woman that adorns them, someone who is confident and adventurous in the style and brands they pick,” says Antonia Giacinti. “There was an explosion of dreamy pastel colors on the Spring/Summer 2020 runway in every way, from pistachio green, baby blue, cotton candy pink and lavender to orange sorbet. Think degrade sheer knits from Jacquemus, sorbet-hued suiting from Alessandra Rich, that flowy Alice McCall tiered dress and the pastel accessories from The Attico. Even your wardrobe is ready to flourish in Spring!” She continues: “Spring is all about flowers. Zimmermann is the long-acclaimed flower master. Miu Miu and Alice McCall are giving a sequin and crystal embroidered moment, while The Attico likes it in a playful sexier silhouette. It is not limited to girls but boys can hang out at the garden party, too. Jacquemus is getting inspiration from his Provençal home with the artichoke and blue flower print.”

Antonia Giacinti also sees the theme of Natural Earth Tones reflecting the environment of today: “As we are prioritizing environmental consciousness, the fashion world has heard it by bringing us back materials and colors of the earth and nature. Re-adopting the natural fibres like linen, raffia and organic cotton in off-white, natural, sand and earthy brown tones. Brands like Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Miu Miu, Jacquemus, A.W.A.K.E. Mode and Alanui are all giving a shout about nature.”





Continuing K11’s social mission

With K11’s social mission to create shared value and enrich consumers’ daily life through propagating its social innovation in the nurturing of home-grown talents, facilitating dialogues on sustainability and culture, K11 MUSEA continues to bring together brands that represent this vision and empower young generations this season. Following the launch of British fashion brand and Save the Duck in Hong Kong, MUSE EDITION launches HAUSTAGE, one of Hong Kong’s first sustainable fashion and lifestyle select shops which sits alongside fresh new brands including the much-anticipated Chiara Ferragni collection – the eponymous contemporary fashion brand created by global fashion icon and young entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni.









MUSE EDITION: Maison for the fashionably bold and adventurous

Set within K11 MUSEA, MUSE EDITION is the destination for fashion insiders and global travellers to discover the world’s most current cult-status brands and up-and-coming designers. From luxury streetwear to the next wave of runway and ready-to-wear, MUSE EDITION brings together specially curated pieces and edgy collections in a beautifully designed retail environment. The dynamic space bridges the building’s past and present with a distinctive waffle check ceiling, innovative lighting and elevated displays all coming together to resemble a world-class museum.

The arrival of K11|ANTONIA adds to MUSE EDITION’s incredibly extensive array of buzzworthy fashion brands. This includes the fashion-forward Chiara Ferragni store, which presents playful yet stylish collections combining inspirational elements from travel, music, pop culture and contemporary art. Other bold headliners include the first Golden Goose flagship store in Hong Kong which introduced The LAB one-to-one shoe customisation experience, HAUSTAGE, one of Asia’s first sustainable fashion and lifestyle select shops, as well as GCDS, Palm Angels, Off-White, Stone Island, BOTTLETOP, Juice, Okura and Vinavast.





About K11|ANTONIA

Helmed by Antonia Giacinti and Maurizio Purificato, Antonia is one of the world’s most directional and influential multi-brand stores and online fashion platforms. Established in 1999 as an upscale accessories store by Antonia Giacinti, it quickly expanded its range to include women’s wear. In 2007, her partner Maurizio Purificato opened a companion men’s wear store down the street and in 2013, the two boutiques were combined under the Palazzo Cagnola roof while preserving their individuality, aesthetic and vision. Today Antonia is a fashion-forward multi-brand clothing and accessories store for men and women located in Milan’s pulsating Brera area that over the years has evolved into a leading and multi-faceted global brand.

Antonia Giacinti and Maurizio Purificato continue to be the power couple behind this successful, directional and influential global retail reality, which in 2016 they exported to China where they opened a sprawling Antonia boutique in Macao. In 2020, Antonia will launch K11| ANTONIA in Hong Kong’s K11 MUSEA to create an unparalleled fashion experience for global millennials that reflects its cultural-retail experience and enriches the daily lives of consumers through creativity, culture and innovation.

About Chiara Ferragni Collection

The Chiara Ferragni Collection is the eponymous contemporary fashion brand created by internationally-renowned fashion influencer and entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni. Known for its iconic “flirting” motif, the Chiara Ferragni collection presents playful yet stylish collections combining inspirational elements from travel, music, pop culture and contemporary art.

Chiara Ferragni launched her iconic brand in 2013 where she serves as the Creative Director. In October 2018, Chiara Ferragni also became CEO of the company. The brand is sold in more than 300 stores around the world and its first Hong Kong Flagship is at MUSE EDITION in K11 MUSEA.

About K11 MUSEA

Hong Kong’s Silicon Valley of Culture, K11 MUSEA, is the latest cultural-retail destination in Victoria Dockside located on the harbourfront of Tsim Sha Tsui. Inspired by ‘A Muse by the Sea’, K11 MUSEA is designed to enrich new consumers’ daily lives through the power of creativity, culture and innovation. A destination 10 years in the making, K11 MUSEA opened its doors in August 2019 to usher in a new era of cultural retail which speaks to the growing consumer demand for immersive consumer experiences in art, culture, nature and commerce.