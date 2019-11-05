Fashion Lingerie Label 6IXTY8IGHT To Launch E-Commerce Store in Singapore and Malaysia

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 November 2019 – International fashion lingerie label 6IXTY8IGHT is proud to announce that its e-commerce store in Singapore and Malaysia will be launching in mid of November 2019. 6IXTY8IGHT.com will carry a full range of lingerie, nightwear, homewear, loungewear, casualwear, and accessories.

The online store seeks to provide an integrated shopping experience for customers that bridges 6IXTY8IGHT’s online and physical stores seamlessly. In the first phase of this development, customers can expect an upcoming “Click & Collect” feature, where online purchases can be picked up at any preferred local store. The expansion of 6IXTY8IGHT’s online sales with the addition of Singapore and Malaysia comes just shy of a month after the brand’s inaugural e-commerce launch, which spans across Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan Region, and South Korea.

6IXTY8IGHT has also opened a series of new stores in Singapore and Malaysia over the month of October 2019. Customers in Singapore can now shop at two new locations – Orchard Gateway and Paya Lebar Quarter Mall, which opened doors on 3rd October 2019 and 17th October 2019 respectively. In Malaysia, 6IXTY8IGHT will unveil its second and third stores at Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA on 25th October 2019 and Gurney Paragon Mall on 12th November 2019.

NOVEMBER COLLECTIONS

Both the e-commerce and newly opened stores will highlight new collections of the November season – Eyelash Lace, Iridescent Dreams, and Beary Cute. The November collections will be available from 24th October 2019.

Elevate your lingerie wardrobe for the coming autumn with the Eyelash Lace Collection. From bralettes and briefs to matching pajamas and slip dresses, delicate lace & crystals detailing completes each piece in the collection with a feminine touch. Crafted from soft-touching microfiber or velvet fabrics, this charming collection also feels amazingly supple against skin.

The Iridescent Dreams Collection catches attention just like tiny diamonds shining in the night sky. Each piece in this collection is delicately decorated with iridescent elements that forms adorable graphic prints or inspiring and lovely slogans. Put them on to instantly feel youthful and a mood uplift!

Beary Cute is a collection that fulfils the dream of having fluffy bunny ears on pajamas. The collection is decked with vibrant motifs, cute cartoon prints and even adorable 3D ornaments. Crafted from premium cotton fabrics, the pieces are not only fun and playful but also comes with superior comfort. This collection is definitely a wonderful bedtime companion that will bring sweet and lovely dreams.

6IXTY8IGHT E-COMMERCE STORE LAUNCH SPECIALS

In celebration of launching 6IXTY8IGHT.com in Singapore and Malaysia, shoppers can look forward to an exclusive surprise offer during the first week of the site going live. Don’t forget to check this out on 6IXTY8IGHT.com!





About 6IXTY8IGHT

6IXTY8IGHT was founded in 2002 by Erik Ryd, a Swedish entrepreneur with an established fashion manufacturing business in Asia. 6IXTY8IGHT is now one of the fastest growing fashion brands in Asia, offering the latest trends in lingerie, homewear, loungewear, casualwear and accessories. With more than 200 stores across Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia, the brand continues to strive for more through a seamless retail experience, both on its online platform and brick and mortar store expansions.

For more information, please visit 6IXTY8IGHT.COM.

Follow 6IXTY8IGHT:

Facebook www.facebook.com/6IXTY8IGHT68

Instagram @6IXTY8IGHT68

Weibo www.weibo.com/6IXTY8IGHT-68

WeChat sixtyeight68