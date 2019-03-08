Fashion Nova is selling an extremely cropped jacket that is leaving some people confused

caption The Fashion Nova jacket is sold as part of a two-piece set. source Fashion Nova

Clothing retailer Fashion Nova is currently selling the In Disguise Lounge Set on its website for $49.99.

The two-piece set is comprised of blue high-waisted sweatpants and a matching bolero-style jacket that’s cropped above the chest.

After the brand posted a photo of the set on Instagram, customers shared mixed reactions to the jacket style.

While some said they like the daring look, others don’t seem to be fans and have questioned why the jacket is cropped so highly.

Online clothing retailer Fashion Nova is beloved by many for its trendy and inexpensive designs. But the brand is also widely known for offering some wild clothing options.

Currently, customers are divided over the retailer’s In Disguise Lounge Set, which costs $49.99 and comes with a blue jacket-and-sweatpants ensemble.

Fashion Nova’s In Disguise sweatpants look pretty traditional, while its matching jacket is cropped to sit just above the chest

The bolero top-style jacket has long sleeves, and is cropped right above the chest. It also has a zipper down the front, which runs from the top of the neckline down to the cropped edge.

caption The baby-blue ensemble is made up of a crop top and pants. source Fashion Nova

The high-waisted sweatpants included in the set, however, are pretty standard. At the time of writing, the two-piece set is available in sizes XS through XL on Fashion Nova’s website.

In photos of the lounge set on the retailer’s website, a model also wore the brand’s A Glass Dream Heel, a pair of shoes made from plastic and lucite.

On Instagram, people seem to be divided over the look

Commenting on a recent Instagram photo of the outfit shared by Fashion Nova, some people don’t seem to be fans of the look, and have questioned why the jacket is cropped.

“So it’s just an arm cover,” one person wrote, while another commented: “This outfit doesn’t make any sense.”

“I don’t understand the point of the top,” a different Instagram user wrote. Another commenter suggested that someone who would wear it “might as well go topless.”

But others expressed interest in buying the set, with some calling it “cute” and “flawless.”

“Oh I’m getting this,” one Fashion Nova fan wrote, while another asked if it was available in black.

A few of the retailer’s followers liked certain aspects of the outfit, but not others. One Instagram user wrote that the “sweater is a bit odd,” but said they’d wear the pants.

Fashion Nova sells many similar cropped tops

Many of the highly-cropped shirts available at the time of writing are sold as part of sets, like the Angel On The Runway three-piece set. The silver ensemble comes with reflective shorts, and a matching bolero top.

caption This two-piece set comes with shorts and a matching bolero top. source Fashion Nova

Read more: The fashion trends that were all the rage the year you were born

Customers can also buy the style without matching pants. One example is the brand’s Thank You Next Bolero Top, a look that is likely inspired by Ariana Grande’s hit song.

caption The Thank You Next Bolero Top is likely inspired by Ariana Grande. source Fashion Nova

To see Fashion Nova’s full line of clothing, visit the brand’s website.