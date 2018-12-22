From Fashion Nova to Louis Vuitton, these are the fashion brands Americans Googled the most in 2018

caption Fashion Nova was the most searched-for fashion brand in 2018. source Facebook/Fashion Nova

Google released its Year in Search report for 2018.

Fashion Nova was the most searched-for fashion brand this year, beating out more established brands like Louis Vuitton, Versace, and Givenchy.

These were the other most searched-for fashion brands, according to Google’s Year in Search.

2018 was all about luxury fashion.

On Wednesday, Google released its 2018 Year in Search report, and Louis Vuitton, Versace, and Gucci all ranked highly on the list.

Well-established luxury brands have been successful at staying relevant and reaching younger shoppers by partnering with more accessible streetwear brands and taking advantage of the “star factor” that they have. Young people often see celebrities like Lil Pump and Harry Styles wearing designer brands like Gucci and want to emulate them.

But the top spot on Google’s list went to Fashion Nova, a brand that has quickly shot to fame thanks to endorsements on Instagram from influencers and celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Cardi B.

In 2017, Fashion Nova was ranked in fourth place on Google’s list, beating out Chanel and Dior. In October, the brand ranked as the No. 6 preferred website for young people in Piper Jaffray’s semi-annual survey of teen spending habits.

These were the most searched-for fashion brands in 2018, according to Google’s Year in Search:

10. Moschino

9. Dior

8. Fashionphile

source Facebook.com/Fashionphile

7. Dolce & Gabbana

6. Alexander McQueen

source Facebook/Alexander McQueen

5. Gucci

source Facebook/Gucci

4. Givenchy

source Facebook/Givenchy

3. Versace

2. Louis Vuitton

source Wikimedia Commons

1. Fashion Nova