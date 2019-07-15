Fashion trends from 2019 that are already on their way out

caption Steve Madden reintroduced a classic pair of sandals in 2019. source Steve Madden

We’re more than halfway through 2019, and the world has already seen tons of new fashion trends.

However, a bunch of these fads have already gone out of style.

Tiny sunglasses, for example, have since been replaced by much bigger shades.

Animal patterns like cow and zebra were also popular at the start of the year, but have since given way to snakeskin and leopard prints.

From polka-dot dresses to tuxedo-style clothing, 2019 has seen a ton of new fashion trends. But while many bold styles are becoming favorites around the world, others are going out of style as quickly as they emerged.

Tiny sunglasses, for example, were everywhere at the start of the year, with celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Slick Woods donning the style. We’ve over halfway through the year, however, and the trend has already faded.

From popular shoes to accessory fads, here are some of 2019’s biggest fashion trends that are already on their way out.

At the beginning of 2019, it looked like cow-print clothing would be one of the biggest trends of the year.

From Dua Lipa to Kylie Jenner, just about everyone wore cow-print clothing at the start of 2019, according to Bustle. Even Meghan Markle donned a pair of cow-inspired heels while visiting a nonprofit organization called Smart Works in January.

But, as the winter passed, so did the cow-print trend. Brands like Forever 21 and Zara are still selling clothing and shoes covered in the print, but many of the items appear to be marked down in price.

Similarly, zebra-print items experienced their 15 minutes of fame.

Just like cow print, zebra-style clothing also made its way into the fashion industry in 2019. Celebrities like Bailee Madison, Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner helped to lead the trend, which first emerged in the ’90s, as INSIDER previously reported.

Snakeskin and leopard print, however, have proven to be more popular than zebra. Leopard midi skirts have even become so popular that an Instagram account was created in honor of the style.

Some celebrities donned monochrome looks in neutral shades, but the trend never caught on.

According to the Zoe Report, this past winter was all about mixing the monochromatic trend with neutrals. To wear the look, one simply needed to put an outfit together that was comprised of layers of similarly-colored clothing.

But as the year inched towards summer, neon became trendier, pushing entirely neutral looks out of fashion.

Harnesses became a short-lived fad during awards season.

After actor Timothée Chalamet wore a sparkling Louis Vuitton harness to the Golden Globes in January, many others followed suit. Michael B. Jordan, for example, wore a floral version to the 2019 SAG awards.

But once the film awards season came to an end in February, it seems the harness trend did the same.

Brands tried to make a “dirty sneaker” trend happen, but it didn’t last.

caption An $870 pair of Gucci sneakers from 2019. source Gucci

In February, Gucci made headlines after it offered an $870 pair of scuffed sneakers on its website. Similarly, Maison Margiela sold a $1,751 pair of shoes that appeared to be covered in clear glue and duct tape.

However, the trend didn’t last, and it’s probably for the best. After all, similar shoes sold in 2018 were deemed problematic by many consumers, who felt that distressed styles can glorify poverty.

Tiny handbags have become one of 2019’s most questionable trends.

caption Lady Gaga at a pre-Met Gala event in 2019. source Splash News

In February, models walked down the runway at Paris Fashion Week holding miniature handbags designed by Jacquemus. The micro bags appear to have been so small that models carried them using a single finger.

Three months later in May, Lady Gaga stepped out in New York City carrying a miniature bag designed by Delvaux.

The look was undoubtedly eye-catching for runway models and celebrities, but it still wasn’t practical enough to work for everyone.

Just about everyone seemed to own tiny sunglasses at the start of the year, but not anymore.

From Slick Woods to Kylie Jenner, just about every celebrity was spotted wearing small sunglasses in 2019. According to Cosmopolitan, the trend was likely inspired by ’90s fashion, though the same trend sprouted in the ’60s.

In recent months, however, bigger shades have replaced tiny glasses. Rihanna made large frames part of her Fenty fashion line, for example, and Kim Kardashian West collaborated with German eyewear brand Carolina Lemke to create similar styles in April 2019.

Steve Madden reintroduced his classic sandals this spring — but you don’t see many people wearing them today.

caption Steve Madden’s Scrunchy sandals were inspired by the famous Slinky shoes. source Steve Madden

In April, Urban Outfitters announced it would begin selling a new version of Steve Madden’s Slinky sandals – now called Scrunchy – which rose to fame in the ’90s, and were typically worn in black. The updated style is sold in multiple colors, and received wide praise from consumers.

But despite the enthusiastic response from shoppers, the trend doesn’t seem to be as popular as it was a few decades ago. Before selling out, some styles appear to have been on clearance at Urban Outfitters.