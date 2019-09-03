Charlize Theron is back in the next ‘Fast and the Furious’ movie and she’s showing off a completely new hairdo

- source
- Charlize Theron is returning for next year’s “Fast and the Furious 9,” and her character, Cipher, is ditching those long blonde dreads.
- Theron shared a photo of her character with a completely new cropped ‘do on Instagram.
- We’re not that surprised by the look. Cipher’s most likely on the run after blackmailing Dom (Vin Diesel) and kidnapping his baby in the franchise’s eighth film.
- She’ll probably be difficult to recognize in a crowd with the shorter look if Dom’s crew is looking for her.
- Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese, and Ludacris will reprise their roles in the ninth “Fast and the Furious” movie. John Cena and Michael Rooker (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) will also join the franchise.
- “Fast and the Furious 9” will be in theaters on May 22, 2020. You can see Theron’s new hairdo below.
