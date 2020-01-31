The first full trailer for ‘Fast & Furious 9’ is here and it shows Dom going up against his long lost brother played by John Cena

  • Universal Pictures released the first full trailer for “Fast & Furious 9,” or “F9,” Friday during a concert and party in Miami, Florida, with fans.
  • Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese, Ludacris, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and Jordana Brewster are all reprising their roles while John Cena, Michael Rooker, and Cardi B join the saga.
  • The trailer reveals Dom will be going up against a person from his past – his younger brother – who is played by John Cena.
  • That’s not all! It looks like Han – who died in the series’ third installment – may be alive. “F9” will be in theaters Friday, May 22, 2020.
