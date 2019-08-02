All of the ‘Fast and Furious’ movies ranked from worst to best

caption Dom and Brian started it all in 2001. source Universal

I’ve watched every “Fast and Furious” movie, including new release “Hobbs and Shaw,” and have ranked the films from worst to best.

Despite the fourth film reuniting Dominic Toretto and Brian O’Conner, it’s the worst of the series.

The best of the series is still “Fast Five,” which unites cast members from previous films for a giant “Ocean’s 11”-like heist.

“Hobbs and Shaw,” the first “Fast & Furious” spin-off film, is now in theaters. How does it hold up to the rest of the “Fast” family?

While it’s not the best, it’s certainly a good time.

I’m unabashedly a big fan of the “Fast” franchise. Yes, I’m aware the films get more and more ridiculous as the saga continues. (They’re probably going to head to space at some point.) But at the heart of it, I love watching Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his close-knit racing family conquer the world a quarter-mile at a time. Admit it. You do, too, or this franchise wouldn’t have grossed over $5 billion worldwide. So, I’ve updated our ultimate ranking of the “Fast and the Furious” movies.

Admittedly, it’s a bit rough to get through some of the early films. You’re reminded there’s a reason the franchise nearly went straight-to-video after the third film. However, while most are quick to dismiss the third installment, “Tokyo Drift,” for ditching the main cast, it’s better than you remember, especially when you watch the films in their correct order.

Keep reading to see how “Hobbs and Shaw” stacks up to the other eight movies in the “Fast” franchise.

9. “Fast & Furious” (2009)

caption This is the one where Dom and Brian realize they’re best friends. Or as they put it, “brothers.” source Universal

“Fast & Furious” may have reset the entire franchise before it nearly went straight to video, but it’s the worst-reviewed of the franchise and it’s not too difficult to see why.

The fourth film shows Dom at one of his lowest points. The movie has little to do with family as it becomes a huge revenge film for him when he hears his wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) has been “killed” (in great soap-opera fashion, she returns from the dead two films later). The most ridiculous scene of the movie may be when Dom goes to the crash site where Letty supposedly died and amazingly can decipher and see exactly how she was killed. Dom may be a car mechanic, but he’s definitely not Batman.

The story itself is downright silly, offering two of the franchise’s worst villains of the series: a Mexican drug lord, Bragga, and his henchman, Fenix, who both believe the easiest way to get drugs across the border is with a team of racers through secret underground tunnels. You better bet that Dom, who tracks down Letty’s killer to one of Bragga’s men, and Brian wind up on this same team.

Other than reuniting Brian and Dom on screen as the ultimate racing bros, the film has two good scenes. The first is when Dom, Letty, Han, and several others are robbing a fuel truck at the film’s start. The second is when Dom describes Letty to Gisele (Gal Gadot) after he believes she’s dead.

Honestly, the best thing the fourth film does is set up the next few films in the series.

8. “2 Fast 2 Furious” (2003)

caption The best thing “2 Fast” delivers to the franchise are the jokester duo, Roman and Tej. source Universal

While Paul Walker returned as the film’s lead, the sequel suffered without the return of Diesel in an otherwise convoluted film revolving around Brian O’Conner going undercover to bring down a drug lord in Miami.

A super uncomfortable scene where a rat nearly chews through a detective’s stomach is downright awful.

The best parts of “2 Fast” were the introduction of wise-cracking ex-con Roman (Tyrese Gibson) and Tej (Ludacris) to the series.

If you’re going to watch any parts of this film, check out the final 20 minutes. Highlights include Tyrese ejecting a man out of a moving vehicle and Brian driving off of a pier onto a yacht. There’s also a really cool garage fake-out scene when cops try and chase Brian and Roman down, only to be left befuddled when hundreds of cars come spilling out.

7. “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” (2006)

caption Not quite Paul Walker and Vin Diesel. At all. source Universal

Look, there’s no denying “Tokyo Drift” is definitely the outlier of the franchise. It has no returning cast – save that fun cameo from Dom at the film’s end – and Lucas Black’s southern drawl as Sean Boswell isn’t great. Bow Wow is also randomly in the film and goes by the name Twinkie.

However, while most may toss “Tokyo Drift” at the bottom of the list for deviating from the franchise, you’re rewarded if you watch the film series in the correct order. If you view it from Han’s perspective after “Fast & Furious 6” or as a followup to director Justin Lin’s film “Better Luck Tomorrow,” it’s eerie how much of it seamlessly fits into the franchise. Han mentions he moved to Tokyo to get away from something in his past. He also makes a reference to his exorbitant wealth, which he received in “Fast 5.” You’re almost convinced the movie takes place after six if it weren’t for so many dated flip phones and laptops.

Plus, let’s not forget that “Tokyo Drift” has something that latter films really don’t: Quality racing. 5, 6, and 7 have forgone a lot of the racing for high-thrill heist sequences, but “Tokyo Drift” has racing at the heart of the movie with flashy and fancy drifting down a mountain and through the streets of Tokyo.

Though it was a clunker with critics for many of the cast’s uninspired wooden performances and it’s not a necessity to watch to understand the series’ saga, it’s one audiences enjoy much more over “2 Fast.” Perhaps the strangest bit of the film is that Han’s hanging out with a bunch of high schoolers.

6. “Fast and Furious 6” (2013)

caption A few people make daring dives from car to car in “Fast 6,” and I am here for it. source Universal

Letty returns from the dead and a giant aircraft gets blown to bits! There’s also a tank. On a highway.

There’s a lot to love about “Fast 6” if you don’t take the film too seriously. The duo of Roman and Tej cracking jokes feels so natural that we’re convinced some of their lines must be improvised. And who didn’t want to see The Rock and Vin Diesel team up in a fight to bring down the bad guys?

As silly as the logistics of the film’s airport runway scene is, it’s one of the franchise’s best action sequences.

But despite its fun nature, there are some things that are so over-the-top silly in “Fast 6” that you can’t ignore them. Owen Shaw’s car gang strangely and conveniently has a doppelganger for each and every member of Dom’s gang. Then Brian goes undercover to prison for 24 hours just to find out that a back-from-the-dead Letty has amnesia. When he returns to the group to tell Dom what he learned, Dom says he doesn’t even want to know. Essentially, Brian risked his life for nothing.

An awesome sequence with a tank on a highway gets eerily dark when you realize the film’s villain is casually killing people as he drives recklessly over vehicle after vehicle without blinking an eye or anyone ever bringing it up.

5. “Hobbs and Shaw” (2019)

caption The chemistry between The Rock and Jason Statham is off the charts. source Daniel Smith/Universal

The first “Fast & Furious” spin-off is undeniably fun, and that’s due to the chemistry between Jason Statham and the Rock. If you wanted to see more of Hobbs and Shaw together after their prison fight in “Fate of the Furious,” the film more than delivers with the two bickering and pranking each other throughout the film as they reluctantly team up to save the world.

While the Rock and Statham shine in every scene they’re in together, it’s two unexpected surprise cameos that make the film unforgettable.

The film also manages to improve on the Hobbs character. In the recent “Fast” flicks, he was reduced a bit to a guy who had a lot of silly one-liners. He doesn’t really get any of those here, and it’s immensely refreshing.

But as fun as “Hobbs and Shaw” is, the film is weighed down a bit by venturing into the sci-fi genre. Idris Elba is a great addition as a villain, but the idea of a cybergenetically enhanced superhuman who, along with an evil global organization, trying to destroy the human race is a bit silly. He feels like a “Terminator” or Superman villain and you just can’t help but wonder what movie you’re watching at times. After all, this franchise started with illegal street racing. Now, it simply features some fast and cool cars.

Though not as big as anything in “Fast Five” or “Furious 7,” the fight sequences and car chases are still a lot of fun to watch. They’re so fun that they feel like they should serve as the inspiration for some new theme park rides.

4. “The Fate of the Furious” (2017)

caption The good guy crew looks a little weird without Brian and Dom. source Universal

“Fate” is very different from the other movies that have come before it. That’s largely in part because the film flips the franchise on its head. After Dom’s team has been recruited for the last several films to help take down the bad guys, the “Fast” family is forced to hunt down Dom when he seemingly goes rogue.

While it’s a great idea in theory – you know the entire time that Dom isn’t really turning his back on family – it’s frustrating to watch Dom seemingly play a villain while his team is unaware of his true motives. It’s equally frustrating to watch the franchise hero appear defeated as he’s being forced to do things against his will by Charlize Theron’s cyber terrorist villain.

Here’s where the franchise stalls a bit creatively without the franchise’s second lead, Paul Walker, who died in 2013. As Roman notes in the film, Brian (Walker) would have known what to do when Dom went rogue. The problem is, as the audience knows, there’s sadly no Brian to call. It doesn’t help when “Fate” adds in the handsome Scott Eastwood to seemingly take Brian’s place in the crew. But he’s no Brian.

Without a second-in-command to really guide the team in Dom’s absence, everyone’s just trying to hold it together. Let’s be real. Dom would have never let Roman drive an orange Lamborghini on ice in Russia without snow tires.

The saving grace of the film is the final 30 minutes or so when Dom is finally allowed to break free of the chains that were holding him back throughout the film. It’s clear that he’s the Iron Man to the rest of his team’s Avengers-like squad.

But the real surprise of “Fate” is that it isn’t the film’s big action sequences that are most memorable. It’s the villain from the last film, Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), who really steals the show in not one, but two big fight scenes that left fans wanting more. His banter with his mother, played by a no-nonsense Helen Mirren, is icing on the cake.

3. “Furious 7” (2015)

caption “Furious 7” was a giant love letter to Paul Walker. source Universal

You have to give the “Fast and Furious” series some credit. Each film finds a way to have a stunt that goes bigger than the last one. “Furious 7” really did drop cars from planes for one wild stunt and, if that wasn’t enough, Dom and Brian later crashed a $3 million Lykan HyperSport through not one, but two buildings in Abu Dhabi before sending it to a perilous drop.

The Rock also has several scene-stealing moments, not to mention some of the film’s best one liners. Who could forget, “Daddy’s gotta go to work” as he busts his way out of a cast to help Dom take down Shaw?

The film also set up some must-watch fights between Rhonda Rousey vs Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel vs Jason Statham. Who doesn’t want to watch two huge action stars go head-to-head in a street fight after knocking their cars together?

Action and fight sequences aside, “Furious 7” gets weighed down by a clunky subplot. Dom just wants to seek revenge on Deckard Shaw for coming after his family and murdering Han, but then Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody comes onboard to bring the main plot to a halt. He tells Dom if he really wants to catch Shaw, he and his group need to help his covert team get a hold of a tracking device on steroids (Dom’s words) called God’s Eye. If and when they do that, then they’ll help him track Shaw.

It sounds like a good deal until Shaw shows up at every single location in the movie that Dom’s team goes to, from Azerbaijan to Abu Dhabi. It becomes a bit unclear why Dom and his crew continue to work with Mr. Nobody when they don’t seem to have an issue finding the one man they want to track down.

Despite the film adding in some impossible tech, it’s difficult not to be gutted by the final minutes of the movie. If you weren’t struggling to fight back tears while Letty was cradling a lifeless Dom, telling him she remembers they’re married, then you surely lost it when Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” and a montage of the late Paul Walker through the franchise played as he and Dom parted ways down two different roads.

It was definitely the most emotional of the franchise’s films. Knowing Paul Walker died before the movie was finished made it that much more heart-wrenching.

2. “The Fast and the Furious” (2001)

caption The movie that started it all. source Universal

This is where the Vin Diesel and Paul Walker bromance began and the film holds up pretty well – some cheesiness aside – after 18 years. “The Fast and the Furious” may have been just a simple story about an undercover FBI agent, Brian O’Conner (Walker), who was trying to crack a case about truck robberies, but what he found instead was a family in Dom and his sister Mia.

A lot of the 2001 movie laid the foundation for plot lines and devices that would be used again later in the franchise from Race Wars to Dom’s dream about him and Letty in Mexico.

The first film also includes plenty of racing and the most NOS uses of any film, something the franchise started skimping on in the sequels. You always think of the race at the end of the first film between Brian and Dom as one of the most iconic moments of the franchise.

Who didn’t want Dom’s ’70s Dodge Charger after seeing this movie?

1. “Fast Five” (2011)

caption It’s easy to forget there’s an awesome train heist near the film’s start before Brian and Dom rally together their contacts from the previous films. source Universal

“Fast Five” is when the franchise really started getting good again. This is the “Ocean’s 11” of “The Fast and the Furious” as Dom and Brian rally together their friends and family from the past four films to rob the richest man in Rio de Janeiro.

It’s one action-packed sequence after the next as the film moves from helping Dom escape from a prison bus to an epic train heist while on the run in South America.

And when the film finally brings the team together 40 minutes in – Han, Roman, Tej, Gisele, Leo, and Santos – it’s magical. The film even brings Vin’s childhood friend from the first film, Vince (Matt Schulze), back into the fold briefly. The addition of the Rock and his one liners are gold. The perfect example? “Give me the d-mn veggies.” You never know what’s going to come out of his mouth.

Plus, the film gave fans exactly what they wanted: The Rock and Vin Diesel going head-to-head in a massive brawl.

The giant heist culminates in one of the most ridiculous car races of any movie as every cop in Rio descends upon Brian and Dom as they drag an enormous bank vault by two Dodge Charger SRT-8 models while destroying everything in their path. It’s ludicrous. It’s over-the-top. But it’s glorious and sure to bring a grin to your face.

And let’s not forget “Fast 5” has the quintessential Dom speech of the franchise about family.

“The most important thing in life will always be the people in this room. Right here, right now.” Hear, hear!