There’s a ‘Fast and the Furious’ spin-off coming this summer with The Rock — here’s the first full trailer

By
Kirsten Acuna, Insider
-

caption
“Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw” will be in theaters in August.
source
Universal Pictures

  • Universal Pictures has released the first official trailer for its “Fast and the Furious” spinoff, “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.”
  • Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, respectively, to team up and take down anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba).
  • The film will also star Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”) as Shaw’s sister and is directed by David Leitch (“Deadpool 2”).
  • “Hobbs & Shaw” will be in theaters Friday, August 2. Watch the first trailer below.