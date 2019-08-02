26 of the coolest cars that have been in ‘The Fast and the Furious’ movies

caption Dom and Brian face off at the end of 2001’s “The Fast and the Furious.” source Universal

INSIDER rounded up the most memorable and iconic cars in the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

From Dom’s classic ’70s Charger to Deckard Shaw’s 2018 McLaren in “Hobbs and Shaw,” these are the scene-stealers in the nine movies.

Family may be at the heart of the “Fast and Furious” movies, but Dom’s crew isn’t complete without their fast cars.

In honor of the latest “Fast and the Furious” release, spin-off “Hobbs and Shaw,” INSIDER rounded up the most memorable cars of the franchise. As the series has continued, the cars have only continued to get more sleek and more expensive.

Keep reading to see the coolest cars that have appeared in the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

The 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse was Brian’s first street-racing car when he was undercover.

caption Brian’s neon green Eclipse appeared in “The Fast and the Furious.” source Universal

Brian used the Eclipse in his first race against Dominic Toretto. It was shot up soon afterwards by Johnny Tran’s crew after Brian and Dom drove onto his turf.

Who could forget Suki’s pink 2001 Honda S2000 from the start of “2 Fast 2 Furious”?

caption The Honda wasn’t in the movie for long, but it was difficult to miss in the film. source Universal

Actress Devon Aoki, who played Suki, referred to it as a pink Barbie car but said the paint job shouldn’t fool anyone. It was the only other car to finish the race at the start of “2 Fast.”

Later in the movie, we see Suki sketching more custom artwork for the rebuild of her car.

After his Eclipse gets totaled, Brian gets a busted up 1994 Toyota Supra MK IV Supra to fix up.

caption The Supra shows up in the second half of “The Fast and the Furious.” source Universal

He uses it against Dom at the end of the franchise’s first film when the two outrace a train.

Always one for flashy colors, Roman wins a bright orange Dodge Challenger R/T in a street race.

caption Here’s the car before it’s Roman’s. source Universal

He later ejects a man from the passenger seat of the vehicle towards the end of the film.

Brian drives a 1969 Yenko Camaro SYC off a pier onto a boat.

caption The Camaro is seen in “2 Fast 2 Furious.” source Universal

Brian wins the car in a street race.

Brian races the 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 in the opening of “2 Fast 2 Furious.”

caption Brian makes a huge jump over a bridge with the Skyline in “2 Fast.” source Universal

The car gets disabled after Brian wins the race by a Los Angeles Police officer. It’s one of many Skyline models to appear throughout the franchise.

Sean Boswell races a 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback down a mountain near the end of “Tokyo Drift.”

caption Boswell (Lucas Black) races Takashi in “Tokyo Drift.” source Universal

He and his friends restore his father’s vehicle so he can race the Drift King, Takashi.

The car Dom is searching for in “Fast & Furious” is a green 1972 Ford Gran Torino Sport.

caption The green Gran Torino is driven by Fenix, one of the movie’s villains. source Universal

It’s the car that hit Letty and caused her amnesia.

Dom races Brian at the end of “Fast Five” in a 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT-8.

caption The car appears in both “Fast Five” and “Fast & Furious 6.” source Universal

He races the car again at the start of the next film when his sister Mia is giving birth to her son.

Roman drives a Bentley GT BR9 Coupe through the streets of New York City in the newest movie.

caption Here’s the car in the film and in real life, side by side. source Universal, Bentley

Roman doesn’t get to drive the car for too long in the movie, though.

Dom drives a gorgeous red Dodge Charger Daytona during a street race with Letty.

caption Dom drives the car in “Fast & Furious 6.” source Universal

Dom tries to remind Letty who she is by racing alongside her.

Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) strolls out of the hospital he single-handedly destroyed at the beginning of “Furious 7” in a white Jaguar F-Type.

caption This Jaguar is seen in the first scene of “Furious 7.” source Universal

He went to the hospital to check on his little brother, Owen, who was left in a coma after “Fast 6.” You can learn more about the car here.

Roman drops from the sky in “Furious 7” into a custom 1967 Camaro Z28.

caption Roman at first refuses to drop from the plane into the car. source Universal

Tej is seen driving a Ferrari FXX briefly at the start of “Fast 6.”

caption Tej gets out of his car and lets money fly free out of an ATM for a crowd. source Universal

Tej purchased the Ferrari with the money he received at the end of “Fast Five.”

Han races through the streets of Tokyo in a black and orange Mazda RX-7 Veilside.

caption Han drifts the Mazda RX-7 in a circle in “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” to get a girl’s number. source Universal

Han’s driving the vehicle when he gets hit by a Mercedes and is subsequently killed in an explosion.

Mia drives off from the train heist in “Fast Five” in a gorgeous blue and white 1965 Ford GT40.

caption We don’t see the GT40 for long on screen in “Fast Five.” source Universal

Dom and Brian later take it apart to find a useful computer chip hidden inside of it.

Dom races against a 1956 Ford Fairlane at the start of “The Fate of the Furious.”

caption The Fairlane can be seen in the first scene of the new film. source Matt Kennedy/Universal Pictures

Dom’s told that it’s the fastest car in Cuba. Not when he’s through with it.

Dom drives Letty to Race Wars in a black 1970 Plymouth Barracuda.

caption Dom drives the Barracuda at the start of “Furious 7.” source Universal

Letty then drives the car in a race.

A 1966 Corvette Sport Stingray is one of several cars Dom and Brian steal off of a train.

caption The car appears early in “Fast Five.” source Universal

Unfortunately, Dom drove it off a cliff right after he helped Brian escape from the train.

When Letty returns to the franchise, she’s driving a 1971 Jensen Interceptor.

caption She’s working for Owen Shaw when she returns in “Fast & Furious 6.” source Universal

She gets out of the car and shoots Dom, who she fails to recognize because she has a case of amnesia.

Roman struggles to drive across ice in a bright orange Lamborghini in the latest movie.

caption The car appears in “The Fate of the Furious” in a hidden NYC garage. source Universal

From the moment Roman sees the orange Lambo, he only has eyes for it in “Fate.”

Roman (Tyrese) jumps atop the 1970 Ford Escort MK I RS1600 to save his life.

caption The Ford Escort appears in “Fast & Furious 6.” source Universal

Brian drives the car in the highway chase away from a tank.

Letty drives a bright red 1966 Corvette Sting Ray Coupe through the streets of NYC.

caption The Corvette appears in “The Fate of the Furious.” source Universal

The car gets totaled by some fancy maneuvering from Dom.

Brian and Dom crash a $3 million Lykan Hypersport through two buildings in “Furious 7.”

caption Brian and Dom get ready to look for the chip hidden inside the Lykan. source YouTube/Universal

The two need to get a chip out of the pricey vehicle that houses a powerful tech program called God’s Eye.

Shaw races a sleek 2018 McLaren 720S through the streets of London in “Hobbs and Shaw.”

caption Multiple versions of the car were used during filming. source Universal Pictures

The blue McClaren manages to slide under a truck during the movie. You can watch the moment in a trailer here.

Dom’s classic ’70s Charger is at the heart of the franchise.

caption The Charger was Dom’s father’s vehicle. Brian actually drives the vehicle at the end of the fourth film and the beginning of “Fast Five” to break Dom from a prison bus. source Universal

If a car could be a character in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, it would have to be the Dodge Charger.

Dom’s Charger has undergone various restorations and changes over the course of the franchise. He crashed one in an underground tunnel between Mexico and the United States and slammed another into Deckard Shaw’s Aston Martin in “Furious 7.” He also dropped out of a plane in a customized one in the same movie.