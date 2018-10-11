We tried 4 fast food chain’s apple pies — and had a clear favorite

caption Many fast food restaurants serve their own versions of apple pie. source Flickr/Sarah Shuda

Between milkshakes, chocolate chip cookies, and ice cream, you can definitely get your sweet fix at the fast food drive-thru window. But you might be overlooking one very delicious option: apple pie. Although they vary by restaurant, a lot of fast food places offer up apple-flavored desserts, so which one is the best?

We tried apple pies from McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Arby’s, and Popeye’s, and just about the only thing they had in common was their apple flavor. We thought one was far tastier than the rest – read on to see the results.

Taco Bell’s Caramel Apple Empanada was only one dollar.

caption It wasn’t the cutest, but it was tasty. source Nicole Pomarico

If you love apples and anything deep fried, you’d probably love Taco Bell’s twist on apple pies – their 280-calorie Caramel Apple Empanada. Priced at just $1.00 each, you get a pocket of apple filling, but how does it stack up?

While this dessert is served warm and has a nice crunch when you bite in, there aren’t many actual apples involved; in fact, this one is mostly just filling. It’s also not the most attractive of all the fast food apple pies we tried, so if you’re looking for something Instagrammable, this isn’t it.

Popeye’s Cinnamon Apple Pie is covered in cinnamon.

caption There was a weird aftertaste. source Nicole Pomarico

At $1.29, Popeye’s Cinnamon Apple Pie has a higher price point than Taco Bell’s version, but it’s also closer to what you’d expect from a traditional pie.

The 236-calorie dessert comes covered in cinnamon, which is good if you love cinnamon … but if you don’t, you’re probably not going to like this, especially since, in my opinion, it does create a bit of an unpleasant aftertaste.

The pie is buttery and crispy at the same time, though, and the filling is perfect.

Arby’s Apple Turnover was nice and flaky.

caption The icing was a nice touch. source Nicole Pomarico

With a vanilla icing drizzle on the outside, this pie sure is pretty and if you love a flaky pastry, this is the one for you.

Arby’s turnover costs $1.39 and is the most expensive of the apple pies we tried, and it also has the highest calorie count at 430. Unfortunately, it also has less flavor than the others. But the icing is amazing, and so is the flaky outside. Instagrammable? For sure – and it feels more like a real dessert than the other pies, too.

McDonald’s Apple Pie is the clear winner.

caption It was also a great deal. source Nicole Pomarico

McDonald’s Apple Pie was the winner for us. This one tastes baked and it’s also the prettiest, with the lattice work on top showing off the apple filling inside.

We also loved the flavor of the filling – there are large, real apple chunks inside, and it’s chewy in the best way possible.

The best apple pie also happens to be the cheapest (with 240 calories). You can buy one for just 99 cents in the drive-thru, or two for $1.39, which is an awesome deal. In this case, classic is best, and McDonald’s does this one right.

Even though McDonald’s was the winner, any of these pies will definitely satisfy your cravings – especially if you chow down right away, while they’re still hot.

