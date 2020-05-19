I tried plain biscuits from 5 fast-food restaurants, and KFC’s was the fluffiest

caption Biscuits. source Matthew Wilson/Business Insider

If there’s one thing that can make you feel warm inside, it’s a good biscuit.

I tried biscuits from five fast-food restaurants – McDonald’s, Hardee’s, Church’s Chicken, KFC, and Popeyes – to see which was the best.

KFC’s was the fluffiest, but Hardee’s and McDonald’s sold the largest biscuits.

I’m from Alabama, so if there’s one thing I know, it’s what makes a good biscuit. In the South, biscuits are the bread of choice for many meals, and eating a good biscuit can warm you up inside. The best biscuits are soft and fluffy, and they can be eaten by themselves as well as with honey and jelly.

I wanted to find out which fast-food restaurant sold the best biscuit, so I bought them from five chains: McDonald’s, Hardee’s, Church’s Chicken, KFC, and Popeyes. I tested each biscuit plain and then tried them with jelly and honey.

Here’s how they tasted, from my least favorite to my favorite.

Although Hardee’s biscuit was not bad by any means, it was too dry and flaky for my taste.

caption Hardee’s/Carl Jr’s plain biscuit. source Matthew Wilson/Business Insider

While I’m a fan of the Hardee’s breakfast menu – the smoked sausage breakfast sandwich is my go-to – I found the plain biscuit to be lacking. Knowing that the restaurant makes its biscuits from scratch every morning, I expected to rank this higher.

Without eggs, cheese, or sausage to balance it out, the biscuit was too dry and crumbly for me.

However, if you’re looking for quantity, their biscuits were the largest of the ones I tested.

The biscuit cost 99 cents, but in order to get one, I needed to get to the restaurant before it stopped serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m.

caption Inside the Hardee’s/Carl Jr’s biscuit. source Matthew Wilson/Business Insider

Hardee’s serves biscuits in the morning before switching to their lunch menu. At my local restaurant, if you want a biscuit later in the day, you’re out of luck.

Jelly and honey improved the biscuit’s taste.

caption Hardee’s/Carl Jr’s biscuit with jelly and honey. source Matthew Wilson/Business Insider

There might have been a reason the words “jelly biscuit” were on the biscuit wrapper. Eating a Hardee’s biscuit with jelly or honey was a vastly improved experience. The jelly helped balance the dryness of the dough and held together any stray crumbs.

Popeyes’ biscuit was the spiciest of the ones I tried.

caption A plain biscuit from Popeyes. source Matthew Wilson/Business Insider

Maybe because it came from a restaurant known for its Louisiana-style chicken, the biscuit had a bit of a kick to it. It was salty and buttery, which was delicious, but I felt like I might get heartburn if I ate more than one. The bread was softer and less crumbly than the biscuit I ordered from Hardee’s.

At 79 cents, the biscuit was cheap, but you might get a few strange looks if that’s all you order.

caption Inside the Popeyes biscuit. source Matthew Wilson/Business Insider

Like Church’s Chicken and KFC, the biscuits at Popeyes are typically served with chicken boxes.

Unlike the biscuit from Hardee’s, I wouldn’t recommend jelly with a Popeyes biscuit.

caption Popeyes biscuit with “honey sauce.” source Matthew Wilson/Business Insider

For me, the saltiness and butter on the biscuit just didn’t combine well with grape jelly, and it almost created a paste as I chewed.

Fortunately, the honey fared much better. The biscuit soaked up the honey, and the result was sweet but not overbearing.

The exterior of the biscuit from Church’s Chicken was hard, but the inside was fluffy and moist.

caption The biscuit from Church’s. source 010110010101101/Shutterstock

Who knew Church’s biscuits were just big softies with tough exteriors? It was the most flavorful of the ones I tasted, and it had a sweetness that was hard to beat. But the biscuit’s harder outer shell contrasted with its interior, creating a confusing experience in my mouth.

At 69 cents, Church’s had one of the cheapest biscuits, but also the smallest.

caption Church’s biscuit up close. source Matthew Wilson/Business Insider

The entire biscuit can be consumed in three or four bites. I wished the biscuit was a little larger and more robust.

The biscuit came with a honey glaze already drizzled on top.

caption It was honey-covered. source Matthew Wilson/Business Insider

For me, one of the best parts of the biscuit was that it already had honey drizzled on top, which gave the biscuit its distinct sweetness. The honey is added when the biscuits first come out of the pan, and the taste can’t be replicated with a honey packet.

If you’re looking for a big, fluffy biscuit, McDonald’s is the place to go.

caption The McDonald’s biscuit was larger than some of the others. source Matthew Wilson/Business Insider

McDonald’s has the appropriate fluffiness that you’re looking for in a biscuit, but I thought it was a little plain when it came to the taste.

This biscuit cost me 89 cents, which was a great price for one of the larger biscuits I tried.

caption Inside the McDonald’s biscuit. source Matthew Wilson/Business Insider

Of the five biscuits I tasted, McDonald’s also has the second largest, so if you’re looking for quantity as well as fluffiness, this may be the way to go.

The biscuit paired well with jelly, but I wasn’t in love with the honey.

caption McDonald’s biscuit with jelly. source Matthew Wilson/Business Insider

McDonald’s biscuits and jelly seem to go together like peanut butter and well, uh, jelly. The grape jam combines well with the softness of the bread. Honey didn’t compliment the biscuit as well in this case, however. Given the size of the biscuit, I may have needed copious amounts of honey, but I found it didn’t soak as well into the biscuit as it could have.

But for me, KFC’s biscuit came out on top. It was warm, fluffy, and soft.

caption KFC’s biscuit. source Matthew Wilson/Business Insider

When I unwrapped the biscuit and saw the dent in the center of the bread, I had a bad feeling. But the biscuit turned out to be delicious. It was nice and fluffy, with a good consistency and a delicious flavor.

You can get the biscuit for 74 cents each, or two for $1.49.

caption Yum. source Matthew Wilson/Business Insider

You can order a biscuit at pretty much any time of day.

The biscuit went perfectly with jelly and honey, but it was also delicious plain.

caption KFC’s biscuit was delicious with jelly. source Matthew Wilson/Business Insider

If you just want a plain biscuit, this one has you covered, but it also tastes great with honey or jelly if you have a sweet tooth.