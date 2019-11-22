I compared breakfast burritos from 5 fast-food chains and Taco Bell’s were the best by far

caption I tried breakfast burritos from six fast food chains and ranked them worst to best. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

When it comes to a delicious fast-food breakfast, what could be better than fluffy eggs, creamy cheese, breakfast meat, and crispy hash browns rolled up in a warm, toasted tortilla?

I put five fast-food chains to the test in order to see who could make the best breakfast burrito: McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, or Taco Bell.

Taco Bell came out on top with its budget-friendly and delicious burritos, while McDonald’s fell short with a small, artificial-tasting, cheese-filled tortilla.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ask any fast-food breakfast lover, and they’ll tell you that you simply can’t go wrong with a breakfast burrito.

However, not all breakfast burritos are created equal. While some are stocked full with fluffy eggs, crispy hash browns, hearty sausage, or perfectly salty bacon, others simply fall short with artificial-tasting cheese and limp tortillas.

In an attempt to find the very best fast-food burrito, I put McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, and Taco Bell to the ultimate test.

While each burrito had something different to offer, I found both of the Taco Bell breakfast burritos to be exactly what you would want for an on-the-go breakfast. The eggs were fluffy, the meat was flavorful, and the prices simply couldn’t be beaten.

On the other hand, McDonald’s fell short with its small, thin burrito filled with thick, artificial-tasting cheese. For $.99 more than one of the Taco Bell burritos, it also wasn’t the best value by a long shot.

Here’s a breakdown of every breakfast burrito that I tried, and how they ranked from worst to best according to taste and value.

6. MCDONALD’S: The least expensive breakfast burrito was also the least exciting. When I opened up the bag, my first impression was that the burrito was small.

caption McDonald’s sausage burrito. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The McDonald’s sausage burrito didn’t look any more inviting once I removed it from its paper wrapping. The tortilla was small and thin. However, at just $1.99, it didn’t exactly break the bank.

caption McDonald’s sausage burrito. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The cheese tasted artificial and was thick and overpowering. The flavor of the eggs and sausage didn’t come through because both were covered in potent, gooey cheese. When I ordered my meal inside the restaurant, the breakfast burrito wasn’t advertised on the restaurant’s TV breakfast menu. Now, I see why.

caption The inside of McDonald’s sausage burrito. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

5. WENDY’S: I had high hopes for Wendy’s breakfast burrito. These hopes were quickly dashed to pieces before my eyes, however. While the chain usually impresses me, its $1 breakfast burrito left a lot to be desired.

caption Wendy’s breakfast burrito. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Wendy’s sausage, egg, and cheese burrito was exactly what you would expect from a fast-food breakfast burrito — nothing more and nothing less. Unfortunately, the tortilla was soggy by the time I got it back to the office and began eating. It definitely looked less than appetizing.

caption Wendy’s breakfast burrito. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The eggs were watery and bland, and the amount of sausage inside the burrito was stingy. Overall, I wasn’t impressed by the lack of flavor or the tortilla’s texture.

caption The inside of Wendy’s breakfast burrito. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

3. BURGER KING: Coming in third place in the breakfast burrito face-off was Burger King with its Egg-Normous Breakfast Burrito. I made the grave mistake of spying how many calories the burrito has — a whopping 910 — at the checkout.

caption Burger King breakfast burrito. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The burrito costs $4.99 before tax, making it the second-most expensive burrito I tried. However, when I saw the size and thickness of the burrito, I couldn’t help but get a little excited.

caption Burger King breakfast burrito. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Inside, I found the holy trinity of breakfast foods — cheese, bacon, and sausage patties. I was conflicted about the chain’s choice to include sausage patties, rather than ground sausage.

caption The inside of the Burger King breakfast burrito. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

I loved the taste at first, but it quickly became overwhelmingly fatty-tasting. The bacon was crispy, and I thought the full-sized hash browns were a nice addition. It did need an extra kick from salsa or hot sauce, however.

2. CHICK-FIL-A: When I learned about Chick-fil-A’s hash brown scramble burrito with nuggets, it felt like a defining moment in my love affair with fast-food. The burrito costs $5.09 and was the most expensive burrito in the lineup.

caption Chick-fil-A breakfast burrito. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Chick-fil-A’s chicken burrito comes fully loaded with crispy hash browns, the chain’s signature nuggets, cheese, and eggs. It also comes with jalapeño salsa on the side.

caption Chick-fil-A breakfast burrito. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The crispy, juicy nuggets were a not-so-surprisingly great addition to the burrito, and the eggs tasted homemade. I added the jalapeño salsa, which brought the burrito to a whole other level. However, while the burrito was delicious, I was unsure about whether it was worth more than $5.

caption The inside of the Chick-fil-A breakfast burrito. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

1. TACO BELL: Taco Bell reigned supreme with its lineup of breakfast burritos, which were both an incredible value for the money and tasted undeniably delicious.

caption Taco Bell breakfast burritos. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Taco Bell’s grilled breakfast burrito only costs $1. Compared to the McDonald’s breakfast burrito, which costs $1.99, and the equally disappointing Wendy’s burrito, which costs $1, both burritos from Taco Bell were a cut above the rest in terms of value.

caption Taco Bell’s grilled breakfast burrito. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The grilled burrito was thick and perfectly grilled, while the tortilla was toasted just enough to hold everything together and still retain its softness.

caption Taco Bell’s grilled breakfast burrito. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

I ordered the bacon version of the grilled burrito. The bacon was extremely flavorful and tasted straight off the skillet. The meat was balanced out perfectly by the fluffy eggs. For only $1, this breakfast burrito was the best value out of every burrito I tried.

caption The inside of Taco Bell’s grilled breakfast burrito. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Up next, I tried the Taco Bell Grande Scrambler burrito with sausage. It was larger than the grilled burrito, but it still only cost $2.99.

caption Taco Bell Grande Scrambler burrito. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The eggs were fluffy and moist, without being watered down, and the addition of sour cream and nacho cheese sauce gave the burrito a hint of tanginess. Crispy hash browns added a different texture element that brought the burrito together. The sausage was hearty and filling.

caption The inside of the Taco Bell Grande Scrambler burrito. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

For $1 and $2.99, Taco Bell’s protein-packed, well-sized, and delicious burritos truly blew the competition out of the water.