18 of your favorite fast food orders you would never guess have the same number of calories

caption A large strawberry Surf Rider smoothie from Jamba Juice has around the same amount of calories as Shake Shack’s ShackBurger. source https://www.yelp.com/biz_photos/jamba-juice-new-york?select=8HLNQCpUrX8WQgYXItK2zQ and https://www.yelp.com/biz_photos/shake-shack-new-york-2?select=oLDaYLO6pWryVRgkRW7LUg

Certain menu items at fast food chains might seem healthy, but in reality they’re packed with tons of calories.

We compared 18 items that have the same, or close to the same, number of calories.

For example, a TGI Fridays pecan-crusted chicken salad has 1,220 calories, while a whole 10-inch Domino’s pizza has 1,200 calories.

The meals served at chain restaurants can be misleading.

For example, you might think you’re being healthy when you order a salad at TGI Fridays, but in reality, you’re consuming the same number of calories as if you had just devoured an entire 10-inch Domino’s pizza.

Keep scrolling to see calorie comparisons that will shock you.

*It’s important to note that these comparisons focus solely on calories, and do not take nutrients into account. Calories aren’t everything when it comes to evaluating the nutritional content of your diet. Everything from protein and fiber to fat and sugar play a role, too.

How many times have you gone to Sweetgreen, ordered the Guacamole Greens salad, and applauded yourself for being healthy?

caption Sweetgreen’s Guacamole Greens salad. source Marissa M / Yelp

Turns out that salad has just about the same number of calories (530 calories) as a McDonald’s Big Mac (540).

caption McDonald’s Big Mac. source Hollis Johnson

Which means you could have two Big Macs for about the same number of calories as a Chipotle burrito bowl with brown rice, steak, black beans, fajita vegetables, tomato salsa, corn, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. A bowl like that comes out to around 1,065 calories.

caption Chipotle burrito bowl. source Michelle C / Yelp

Or, you could have two small Butterfinger blizzards from Dairy Queen. One has 520 calories, so you’d actually have 25 calories to spare.

caption Diary Queen blizzard. source Matt F / Yelp

420 calories will get you a grande caramel Frappuccino with whipped cream from Starbucks.

caption Starbucks caramel frappuccino. source Doc M / Yelp

It will also get you really close to a whole chicken sandwich from Chick-Fil-A, which has 440 calories.

caption Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwich. source Joe C / Yelp

A whole 10-inch cheese pizza from Domino’s has 1,200 calories.

caption Domino’s cheese pizza. source Gatangalie S / Yelp

If you think that’s a lot, then you definitely shouldn’t order TGI Fridays’ pecan-crusted chicken salad, which is a mind-blowing 1,220 calories.

caption TGI Fridays pecan-crusted chicken salad. source Neal E / Yelp

A 32-ounce Coke contains a whopping 374 calories.

That’s the same number of calories as a six-inch sweet onion chicken teriyaki sandwich from Subway.

caption Subway sweet onion chicken teriyaki sandwich. source Rose A / Yelp

You’re best off skipping the salads at Wendy’s. Their full-size apple pecan chicken salad comes in at 560 calories.

caption Wendy’s apple pecan chicken salad. source edith r / Yelp

You can get a little bacon burger at Five Guys for exactly the same number of calories (560).

caption Five Guys burger. source Ian Y / Yelp

Smoothies might seem light, but most really aren’t. A large strawberry Surf Rider smoothie from Jamba Juice packs 590 calories.

caption Jamba Juice smoothie. source Kristen M / Yelp

You could eat a ShackBurger from Shake Shack and not even hit that calorie count — one burger has 550 calories.

caption Shake Shack ShackBurger. source Sara L / Yelp

Despite the fact that it’s a salad, Burger King’s bacon cheddar ranch chicken salad contains 720 calories.

caption Burger King cheddar ranch chicken salad. source Emm S / Yelp

Just to put that into perspective, you could order four Doritos Locos tacos at Taco Bell and still stay under that calorie count. The four tacos add up to 680 calories.

caption Taco Bell Doritos Locos taco. source Randy F / Yelp

Five Guys fries may be delicious, but they’re highly caloric. A regular size will set you back 953 calories.

caption Five Guys fries. source Michelle B / Yelp

That’s how many calories is in a Wendy’s Baconator, which has two beef patties and plenty of bacon and cheese.

caption Wendy’s Baconator. source Kent Y / Yelp

