The 7 fast-food chains with the best service in America, according to customers

Business Insider asked more than 3,000 people about which fast-food chains have the best service.

According to respondents, Chick-fil-A, In-N-Out, and Culver’s offer the best customer service.

Read on for a ranking of where customers say you can find the best service in fast food.

Fast food is haunted by stories of surly servers, indifferent cashiers, and cooks spitting in customers’ food.

However, some chains break the mold, offering up genuinely excellent service. And, this superior customer service can serve as a key differentiator in the crowded fast-food industry.

Business Insider asked more than 3,000 readers of our coverage about the best and worst chains in the US. It’s unscientific, but informative about the predispositions of people who are engaged with fast food.

We crunched the numbers from the panel, creating a service score based on the percentage of people who visited a chain in the last six months and who said the brand had the best service. By creating this percentage, regional chains wouldn’t be penalized for being smaller (i.e., In-N-Out wouldn’t have a low customer service score simply because many people on the East Coast had never visited).

In the case of most chains – including McDonald’s, Burger King, and Subway – fewer than 10% of respondents said that they believed the brand had the best customer service in the industry. However, a handful of chains stood out for having superior service.

Here are the fast-food chains with the best customer service in America, according to customers.

6 (tie). Panera Bread

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

10% of people who went to Panera in the last six months said Panera had the best customer service.

6 (tie). Five Guys

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

10% of people who went to Five Guys in the last six months said Five Guys had the best customer service.

5. Whataburger

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

13% of people who went to Whataburger in the last six months said Whataburger had the best customer service.

4. Starbucks

14% of people who went to Starbucks in the last six months said Starbucks had the best customer service.

3. Culver’s

source Lydia Ramsey/Business Insider

18% of people who went to Culver’s in the last six months said Culver’s had the best customer service.

2. In-N-Out

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

32% of people who went to In-N-Out in the last six months said In-N-Out had the best customer service.

1. Chick-fil-A

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

71% of people who went to Chick-fil-A in the last six months said Chick-fil-A had the best customer service.