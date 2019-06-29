RANKED: 11 fast-food chains with the best customer service in America

caption Chick-fil-A is taking over America by offering the best customer service in fast food. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The American Customer Satisfaction Index recently released its annual ranking of fast-food and fast-casual chains.

Customer satisfaction is dropping across America, with satisfaction at limited-service restaurants dropping 1.3% compared to 2018.

Here are the top 11 national chains in America when it comes to customer service.

While some fast-food chains may be burdened by a reputation of distracted cashiers and dirty dining rooms, a few brands rise above the competition.

On Tuesday, the American Customer Satisfaction Index released its annual restaurant report. Across America, the ACSI found that customer satisfaction is dropping, with satisfaction at limited-service restaurants dropping 1.3% compared to 2018.

“Overall, the fast food customer experience shows some deterioration as major operators focus on technology and menu upgrades to meet changing consumer preferences,” the report states. “Fast food customers tend to be more price sensitive as well, and the industry sees a weakening in guest perceptions of value.”

KFC

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Score: 78/100

Dunkin’

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Score: 78/100

Starbucks

source Starbucks

Score: 79/100

Subway

Score: 79/100

Domino’s

source Darren Weaver

Score: 79/100

Pizza Hut

source Hollis Johnson

Score: 80/100

Papa John’s

source Hollis Johnson

Score: 80/100

Chipotle

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Score: 80/100

Arby’s

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Score: 80/100

Panera Bread

source Helen89/Shutterstock

Score: 81/100

Chick-fil-A

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Score: 86/100