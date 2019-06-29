RANKED: 11 fast-food chains with the best customer service in America

- source
- Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
- The American Customer Satisfaction Index recently released its annual ranking of fast-food and fast-casual chains.
- Customer satisfaction is dropping across America, with satisfaction at limited-service restaurants dropping 1.3% compared to 2018.
- Here are the top 11 national chains in America when it comes to customer service.
While some fast-food chains may be burdened by a reputation of distracted cashiers and dirty dining rooms, a few brands rise above the competition.
On Tuesday, the American Customer Satisfaction Index released its annual restaurant report. Across America, the ACSI found that customer satisfaction is dropping, with satisfaction at limited-service restaurants dropping 1.3% compared to 2018.
“Overall, the fast food customer experience shows some deterioration as major operators focus on technology and menu upgrades to meet changing consumer preferences,” the report states. “Fast food customers tend to be more price sensitive as well, and the industry sees a weakening in guest perceptions of value.”
Here are the top 11 national fast-food and fast-casual chains in America when it comes to customer service.
KFC
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
Score: 78/100
Dunkin’
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
Score: 78/100
Starbucks
- source
- Starbucks
Score: 79/100
Subway
Score: 79/100
Domino’s
- source
- Darren Weaver
Score: 79/100
Pizza Hut
- source
- Hollis Johnson
Score: 80/100
Papa John’s
- source
- Hollis Johnson
Score: 80/100
Chipotle
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
Score: 80/100
Arby’s
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
Score: 80/100
Panera Bread
- source
- Helen89/Shutterstock
Score: 81/100
Chick-fil-A
- source
- Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
Score: 86/100