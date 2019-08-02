Calling all fast-food fans: Vote for your favorite and least favorite chains as we search for America’s favorite fast food

caption If you have strong feelings about fast food, we need your help. source Hollis Johnson

We want to know which fast-food chains have the best food, cleanest locations, cheapest prices, and more.

Which chains are your favorites and which brands disgust you?

Take our survey to vote for the the best and the worst fast-food chains in America.

If you have strong feelings about the best and worst fast food in America, we need your help.

As Business Insider reports on the best and the worst of the restaurant industry, we could use your feedback.

Are you a McDonald’s loyalist? Or, do you exclusively eat Burger King’s Whopper? Do you visit Chick-fil-A daily, or do you refuse to let a fried-chicken sandwich pass your lips?

We want to know which chain has the best menu items, the cleanest locations, and more. As we report on which chains are thriving and which are struggling to survive, we want to be sure to include your opinions.

Share your thoughts with us in a survey here.