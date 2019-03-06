20 fast-food meals you can get for $5

caption These nacho fries can come in a $5 meal. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Taco Bell currently sells three $5 meal boxes.

Jack in the Box, Wendy’s, and Dairy Queen all have meal deals for $5 or less.

Carl’s Jr. and KFC have several $5 meal box options.

Fast food is a convenient way to fill up when you’re in a pinch. Across the country, there are thousands of major fast-food-chain restaurants that offer a variety of value meals that include a main-meal item, side, and a drink.

It’s not often that you can eat a meal for just $5, but it is possible. Here are 21 $5 meals from chain restaurants that won’t break the bank when hunger strikes. Just a note that some of these deals are only available for a limited time and may vary based on location.

The Nacho Fries Box from Taco Bell includes a burrito and taco.

Taco Bell's nacho fries.

Taco Bell’s popular Nacho Fries are back for a limited time. It seems the fast-food chain decided to create a special food box to celebrate the return of Nacho Fries. The $5 box includes a medium fountain drink, an order of seasoned Nacho Fries with Nacho Cheese Dip, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, and a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco.

The Double Cheesy Gordita Crunch Box from Taco Bell also includes two tacos.

Double Cheesy Gordita Crunch Box.

Taco Bell’s Double Cheesy Gordita Crunch Box is only $5. It comes loaded with one Double Cheesy Gordita Crunch, two crunchy tacos, and a medium drink.

The Chapula Cravings Box from Taco Bell also includes dessert.

Chapula.

The $5 Chapula Cravings Box from Taco Bell includes four food items and one drink. The box has a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Chalupa Supreme, Crunchy Taco, and one order of Cinnamon Twists. A medium drink is also included in the cost.

The Giant Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger Meal at Wendy’s has the best of both worlds with a cheeseburger and chicken nuggets.

Giant Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger Meal.

This deal from Wendy’s includes a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger. The $5 meal also includes four-piece nuggets, small fry, and a small drink.

The Sourdough Patty Melt from Jack in the Box gets you the sandwich, fries, and a drink.

Sourdough Patty Melt.

Jack in the Box is offering a Sourdough Patty Melt Combo for $4.99. The meal deal includes a Patty Melt with a small fry and a drink. It is available at participating Jack in the Box locations for a limited time.

You can get two fish sandwiches for $5 at Arby’s.

Arby’s is currently selling two fish sandwiches for $5. This deal doesn’t include any sides or a drink, but you do get to choose from the Crispy Fish Sandwich and the Cajun Fish Sandwich for your order. This deal is available for a limited time.

$5 Fill Up 2-piece Drumstick and Thigh from KFC has lots of sides.

Fill Up 2-piece Drumstick and Thigh.

KFC offers several $5 Fill-Up boxes including this two-piece drumstick and thigh offer. The meal also comes with a side of mashed potatoes, a biscuit, medium drink, and a chocolate chip cookie. This deal is available at participating KFC restaurants.

The $5 Fill-Up Pot Pie from KFC features comfort food.

Fill-Up Pot Pie.

This offer includes KFC’s Classic Chicken Pot Pie. The snack deal also includes a medium drink and a chocolate chip cookie. All three items cost $5, plus tax.

$5 Fill-Up Extra Crispy Tenders from KFC has mashed potatoes as the side.

Fill-Up Extra Crispy Tenders.

This $5 Extra Crispy Tenders meal from KFC comes with dipping sauce for your chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, and a medium drink. The offer includes a total of three Extra Crispy Tenders. To top it all off, KFC also includes a chocolate chip cookie.

The $5 Fill Up Famous Bowl from KFC is a comfort bowl.

Fill Up Famous Bowl.

This $5 Fill-Up offer from KFC includes the Colonel’s Famous Bowl – which has mashed potatoes, corn, crispy chicken, gravy, and shredded cheese. A medium drink and chocolate chip cookie are included with this deal.

$5 Fill Up Chicken Breast from KFC features mashed potatoes and gravy.

Fill Up Chicken Breast.

KFC’s $5 Fill-Up menu also includes a chicken breast deal. The offer includes an 8-ounce chicken breast, order of mashed potatoes and gravy, medium drink, and chocolate chip cookie for just $5.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich and Charbroiled Double Cheeseburger from Carl’s Jr. comes with fries, a cookie, and drinks.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich and Charbroiled Double Cheeseburger.

This loaded $5 All-Star Meal Box from Carl’s Jr. includes two sandwiches, an order of natural-cut fries, a 20-ounce fountain drink, and a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie.

The box also includes a Spicy Chicken Sandwich and a Charbroiled Double Cheeseburger.

The Charbroiled Double Cheeseburger and Jumbo Hot Dog from Carl’s Jr. has a hot dog and hamburger.

Charbroiled Double Cheeseburger and Jumbo Hot Dog.

This $5 All Star Box from Carl’s Jr. includes a Jumbo Hot Dog, Charbroiled Double Cheeseburger, an order of fries, one chocolate chip cookie, and a 20-ounce drink.

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders from Carl’s Jr. features buttermilk chicken tenders.

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders.

Carl’s Jr. has four varieties of their All-Star Meal Boxes for $5 including this Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders deal. The box is packed with three chicken tenders, dipping sauce, an order of fries, 20-ounce fountain drink, and a chocolate chip cookie.

Charbroiled Double Cheeseburger and Onion Rings from Carl’s Jr. gets you four onion rings.

Charbroiled Double Cheeseburger and Onion Rings.

This All-Star Meal Box offer from Carl’s Jr. is only $5 and includes a Charbroiled Double Cheeseburger and four onion rings. This box includes a chocolate chip cookie, order of fries, and a 20-ounce fountain drink.

Southern Butterfly Shrimp from Popeyes comes with fries and biscuit.

Southern Butterfly Shrimp.

For a limited time, Popeyes is selling a Southern Butterfly Shrimp box. The box includes fries, one biscuit, and a healthy serving of fried shrimp. The entire meal costs $5.

Three-Piece Chicken Strip Lunch from Dairy Queen comes with an ice cream sundae.

Three-Piece Chicken Strip Lunch.

This Three-Piece Chicken Strip meal is a part of Dairy Queen’s $5 Buck Lunch offerings. It includes white meat chicken strips, fries, a 21-ounce drink, and a sundae all for $5. You’ll also get to choose which dipping sauce you’d like to go with your tenders.

Deluxe Cheeseburger Lunch from Dairy Queen comes with a Blizzard.

Deluxe Cheeseburger Lunch.

The Double Cheeseburger Lunch from Dairy Queen is $5. The meal includes a cheeseburger and comes with a 21-ounce drink and a small sundae. You can upgrade your sundae to a small Blizzard treat for an extra $1.

KC BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Lunch from Dairy Queen comes with a small sundae and soda.

KC BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Lunch.

Dairy Queen’s KC BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Lunch deal will set you back $5. The cheeseburger has a beef patty with American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, pickles, onions, and BBQ sauce. The deal includes a 21-ounce drink and a small sundae.

Crispy Chicken Salad Lunch from Dairy Queen lets you chose between grilled or crispy chicken.

Crispy Chicken Salad Lunch.

If you’re looking for some affordable greens, then check out Dairy Queen’s $5 Crispy Chicken Salad Lunch meal. You can order the chicken crispy or grilled. Each salad is topped with shredded carrots, red cabbage, and cheddar cheese. You can choose from one of the Marzetti dressing offerings. The $5 meal is also served with a 21-ounce drink and a small sundae.