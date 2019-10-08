What the menu looked like at 10 fast-food restaurants when they first opened

caption The menu at the original McDonald’s franchise in Des Plaines, Illinois. source Tim Boyle/Newsmakers via Getty Images

Many popular fast-food restaurants started with simple menus that gave customers just a few items to choose from.

Taco Bell’s 1960s menu had five food options for 19 cents each, while Arby’s only sold roast beef sandwiches and drinks when it opened in 1964.

Some featured items that no longer exist, such as McDonald’s potato chips, which were replaced with french fries.

Many of America’s iconic fast-food chains have come a long way since they were founded decades ago – adding new foods and categories to their menus to adapt to a growing customer base.

A look at vintage menus from fast-food chains shows just how simple some of the restaurants’ offerings used to be.

Wendy’s had five menu items when it first opened in 1969. Customers could choose from hamburgers, french fries, chili, soft drinks, and its classic Frosty.

Likewise, when it became a franchised restaurant in 1955, McDonald’s offered a simple selection, focusing on hamburgers and french fries. Now, the famed red-and-yellow eatery has a menu with long lists of sauces, breakfasts, desserts, and snacks.

From White Castle to Wendy’s, here’s what fast-food restaurant menus looked like in their early days.

White Castle opened in 1921 and sold a five-cent, square hamburger that became known as the slider.

caption One of the first White Castle restaurants. source White Castle Facebook

White Castle is known as the first fast-food hamburger chain in the world, founded by E.W. “Billy” Ingram in 1921.

The restaurant’s claim to fame is its invention of the slider, a miniature hamburger that it’s still known for today. Its original menu items were simple: It sold the famous tiny hamburgers – as well as soft drinks and coffee (only “good coffee,” apparently) for five cents. The chain has stayed true to its hamburger model and recently added meatless options to its menu.

Launched in 1946, Chick-fil-A was originally called the Dwarf Grill. The original menu had a wide array of items, such as doughnuts, fried ham, and pimento cheese.

caption A replica of an original Chick-fil-A menu. source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

What started as a restaurant called the Dwarf Grill (later renamed Dwarf House) in Hapeville, Georgia, became the ever-popular Chick-fil-A fast-food chain.

The restaurant’s menu has evolved from its original offerings. The chain still centers around its famous chicken sandwiches, but it’s also popular for its chicken salads, waffle fries, and shakes.

McDonald’s menu in 1948 included burgers, soft drinks, milk, coffee, potato chips, and a slice of pie. French fries replaced potato chips in 1949.

The McDonald brothers opened their first restaurant, called McDonald’s Bar-B-Q restaurant, in San Bernardino, California, in 1940.

The restaurant reopened in 1948 as a drive-in restaurant, and in 1955, Ray Kroc opened the first McDonald’s franchise in Des Plaines, Illinois.

The fast-food chain’s menu has grown substantially since its inception, adding a wide array of options, from breakfast foods and new types of burgers, to the McFlurry ice cream shake and iced coffee drinks.

In-N-Out Burger opened in 1948, and its original menu had burgers, fries, soda, and coffee. It also had hot chocolate, which recently returned to the restaurant.

caption An In-N-Out Burger menu from the 1960s. source Courtesy of In-N-Out Burger.

Founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder as California’s first drive-thru hamburger stand, In-N-Out Burger has remained a fast food staple around America’s West Coast. The restaurant’s menu has stayed true to its classic burgers and fries over the years.

In 1961, the restaurant introduced its famous “animal style” hamburgers, and in 1975, milkshakes were added to the menu. In 2018, its hot cocoa returned – the first menu addition in 15 years.

Jack in the Box was founded in 1951, and its original menu advertised large, cold drinks for 15 cents. It also had apple turnovers and shrimp.

caption Jack in the Box, circa 1967. source Courtesy of SouthBayLA/Reddit

The founder of Jack in the Box, Robert O. Peterson, designed a limited menu and drive-thru-only model for the fast-food restaurant, which started in San Diego. Peterson was inspired by McDonald’s, which got rid of its carhop system, and In-N-Out Burger, which had a concise menu, according to the National Museum of American History.

Since 1951, Jack in the Box’s menu has expanded, but its tacos – which were on the original menu – are still one of the West Coast chain’s most popular items.

KFC opened in 1952 and even the earliest menus included buckets and boxes of chicken, much like the restaurant still offers today.

caption A KFC menu, circa 1967. source The Old School Page/Facebook

The first Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise opened in 1952, after chef and entrepreneur Colonel Harland Sanders created the famous chicken recipe in 1939. KFC is known for its chicken, and it has sold boxes and baskets of the fried food for decades.

Its menu today still focuses on chicken, but the restaurant has added new items lately, including Cinnabon biscuits, a chicken and waffles option, and plant-based nuggets.

Sonic was founded in 1957, and one of its earliest menus had a “corn-dog-on-a-stick,” tater tots, and its signature limeade drink.

caption A Sonic menu from the 1950s. source Flickr/Brad Holt

The first Sonic restaurant opened in Oklahoma City in 1957, and the company is now the largest chain of drive-in franchises in the US, according to its website. Its original menu had just two slush varieties – grape and orange – but today, Sonic is known for having many drink options, including cherry limeade and a unique flavor called Pickle Juice.

Founded in the early 1960s, Taco Bell offered five food items for 19 cents each: tacos, tostadas, burritos, frijoles, and chili burgers.

caption Taco Bell’s original menu, with its first franchisee, Kermit Becky. source Courtesy of Taco Bell

Founded by Glen Bell in 1962, Taco Bell’s first location was in Downey, California, and its first franchised location opened in 1964.

The restaurant initially stuck to the basics, offering five food options and soft drinks. Today, Taco Bell has an extensive menu with numerous options – from vegetarian-friendly items to Crunchwraps, and fruity, frozen drinks.

When Arby’s opened in 1964, its only menu items were its signature roast beef sandwich, soft drinks, and milkshakes.

caption Arby’s first menu had a 69-cent roast beef sandwich. source Arby’s/Facebook

Arby’s opened in 1964 in Boardman, Ohio. Founded by brothers Leroy and Forrest Raffel, the restaurant became a franchise in 1965, serving up its famous roast beef sandwich all over the US.

Today, the fast-food chain is still known for its roast beef sandwich varieties, as well as its iconic curly fries.

Wendy’s opened in 1969 and originally had five menu items: the Frosty, hamburgers, french fries, soft drinks, and chili.

caption Dave Thomas, the founder of Wendy’s. source Wendy’s/Facebook

When the restaurant opened its first location in Columbus, Ohio, in 1969, the menu had five items: the famous cold Frosty treat, a hamburger, french fries, soft drinks, and chili.

Through the years, Wendy’s has kept its classics around, but it has evolved with the times, adding salads, breakfast items, spicy chicken nuggets, and other options to the menu.