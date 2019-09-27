20 blue-collar jobs that will be all the rage in 2028

- source

- Recent government data suggests there are plenty of high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree that are poised to see growth over the next decade.
- We found the 20 high-paying jobs with the most projected new positions between 2018 and 2028 where the typical educational requirements are a high school degree or less.
You don’t always need a college degree to get a high-paying job in a growing field.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently published projections for how the labor market is likely to change over the next decade. The release includes estimates for how much hundreds of jobs could grow or shrink between 2018 and 2028.
The recent data release also includes the typical educational requirement needed to work in each of those occupations. We found the 20 high-paying jobs that either require only a high school diploma or have no particular educational requirement that are projected to have the most new positions over the next decade.
Since we are focused on high-paying jobs, we restricted our list to occupations with a 2018 median annual wage above the overall national median of $38,640, according to the BLS’ Occupational Employment Statistics database.
20. Industrial machinery mechanics: BLS projects an increase of 19,400 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 381,500
Projected number in 2028: 400,800
Median annual wage in 2018: $52,340
What they do, according to O*NET: Repair, install, or maintain industrial equipment.
T-18. Loan interviewers and clerks: BLS projects an increase of 19,500 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 226,300
Projected number in 2028: 245,800
Median annual wage in 2018: $39,890
What they do, according to O*NET: Interview and do background checks on loan applicants and prepare and review loan application paperwork.
T-18. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers: BLS projects an increase of 19,500 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 487,000
Projected number in 2028: 506,400
Median annual wage in 2018: $66,140
What they do, according to O*NET: Directly supervise mechanics and machinery installers and repairers.
17. Cement masons and concrete finishers: BLS projects an increase of 21,100 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 191,100
Projected number in 2028: 212,200
Median annual wage in 2018: $43,000
What they do, according to O*NET: Smooth and finish concrete surfaces, like sidewalks, roads, and building floors.
16. First-line supervisors of transportation workers: BLS projects an increase of 22,200 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 416,200
Projected number in 2028: 438,300
Median annual wage in 2018: $55,600
What they do, according to O*NET: Directly supervise transportation and material moving workers.
15. Construction and maintenance painters: BLS projects an increase of 22,400 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 375,600
Projected number in 2028: 398,000
Median annual wage in 2018: $38,940
What they do, according to O*NET: Paint walls and buildings.
14. Wholesale and manufacturing sales representatives: BLS projects an increase of 23,300 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 1,406,400
Projected number in 2028: 1,429,800
Median annual wage in 2018: $58,510
What they do, according to O*NET: Sell goods for manufacturers or wholesalers to other businesses.
13. Real estate sales agents: BLS projects an increase of 25,600 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 369,200
Projected number in 2028: 394,800
Median annual wage in 2018: $48,690
What they do, according to O*NET: Rent, buy, or sell property for clients.
12. Property, real estate, and community association managers: BLS projects an increase of 26,500 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 363,000
Projected number in 2028: 389,500
Median annual wage in 2018: $58,340
What they do, according to O*NET: Plan and coordinate the buying, selling, and management of real estate properties.
11. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers: BLS projects an increase of 34,500 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 687,100
Projected number in 2028: 721,600
Median annual wage in 2018: $61,380
What they do, according to O*NET: Patrol a designated area to enforce laws and prevent crime.
T-9. Food service managers: BLS projects an increase of 38,500 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 356,400
Projected number in 2028: 394,900
Median annual wage in 2018: $54,240
What they do, according to O*NET: Manage a business or organization that provides food or beverages.
T-9. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators: BLS projects an increase of 38,500 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 402,400
Projected number in 2028: 441,000
Median annual wage in 2018: $47,810
What they do, according to O*NET: Operate construction equipment.
8. Self-enrichment education teachers: BLS projects an increase of 43,600 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 369,500
Projected number in 2028: 413,100
Median annual wage in 2018: $38,720
What they do, according to O*NET: Teach courses other than those for a traditional degree or occupational objective. Examples include dance instructors, flight instructors, music teachers, or martial arts instructors.
7. Fitness trainers and aerobics instructors: BLS projects an increase of 45,700 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 356,900
Projected number in 2028: 402,500
Median annual wage in 2018: $39,820
What they do, according to O*NET: Instruct or coach groups or individuals in exercise activities.
6. Insurance sales agents: BLS projects an increase of 48,300 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 475,900
Projected number in 2028: 524,200
Median annual wage in 2018: $50,600
What they do, according to O*NET: Sell health, property, life, or other types of insurance.
5. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters: BLS projects an increase of 68,200 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 500,300
Projected number in 2028: 568,600
Median annual wage in 2018: $53,910
What they do, according to O*NET: Install and repair pipe systems that carry water, gas, or other fluids.
4. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers: BLS projects an increase of 69,100 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 662,600
Projected number in 2028: 731,700
Median annual wage in 2018: $65,230
What they do, according to O*NET: Supervise workers in construction or mining and other extraction occupations.
3. Electricians: BLS projects an increase of 74,100 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 715,400
Projected number in 2028: 789,500
Median annual wage in 2018: $55,190
What they do, according to O*NET: Install and maintain electrical wiring and equipment.
2. Services sales representatives, all other: BLS projects an increase of 76,400 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 1,060,600
Projected number in 2028: 1,137,000
Median annual wage in 2018: $54,550
What they do, according to O*NET: This is a catchall category for occupations involving selling services to businesses or customers not classified in some other occupational group. One example given on O*NET is energy brokers.
1. Carpenters: BLS projects an increase of 80,100 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 1,006,500
Projected number in 2028: 1,086,500
Median annual wage in 2018: $46,590
What they do, according to O*NET: Construct, install, or repair wooden structures or fixtures.