20 blue-collar jobs that will be all the rage in 2028

caption The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects about 68,000 new plumbing jobs in the next decade. source caifas/Shutterstock

Recent government data suggests there are plenty of high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree that are poised to see growth over the next decade.

We found the 20 high-paying jobs with the most projected new positions between 2018 and 2028 where the typical educational requirements are a high school degree or less.

You don’t always need a college degree to get a high-paying job in a growing field.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently published projections for how the labor market is likely to change over the next decade. The release includes estimates for how much hundreds of jobs could grow or shrink between 2018 and 2028.

The recent data release also includes the typical educational requirement needed to work in each of those occupations. We found the 20 high-paying jobs that either require only a high school diploma or have no particular educational requirement that are projected to have the most new positions over the next decade.

Since we are focused on high-paying jobs, we restricted our list to occupations with a 2018 median annual wage above the overall national median of $38,640, according to the BLS’ Occupational Employment Statistics database.

20. Industrial machinery mechanics: BLS projects an increase of 19,400 jobs between 2018 and 2028.

source REUTERS/John F. Martin

Number in 2018: 381,500

Projected number in 2028: 400,800

Median annual wage in 2018: $52,340

What they do, according to O*NET: Repair, install, or maintain industrial equipment.

T-18. Loan interviewers and clerks: BLS projects an increase of 19,500 jobs between 2018 and 2028.

source fizkes/Shutterstock

Number in 2018: 226,300

Projected number in 2028: 245,800

Median annual wage in 2018: $39,890

What they do, according to O*NET: Interview and do background checks on loan applicants and prepare and review loan application paperwork.

T-18. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers: BLS projects an increase of 19,500 jobs between 2018 and 2028.

source Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock

Number in 2018: 487,000

Projected number in 2028: 506,400

Median annual wage in 2018: $66,140

What they do, according to O*NET: Directly supervise mechanics and machinery installers and repairers.

17. Cement masons and concrete finishers: BLS projects an increase of 21,100 jobs between 2018 and 2028.

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Number in 2018: 191,100

Projected number in 2028: 212,200

Median annual wage in 2018: $43,000

What they do, according to O*NET: Smooth and finish concrete surfaces, like sidewalks, roads, and building floors.

16. First-line supervisors of transportation workers: BLS projects an increase of 22,200 jobs between 2018 and 2028.

Number in 2018: 416,200

Projected number in 2028: 438,300

Median annual wage in 2018: $55,600

What they do, according to O*NET: Directly supervise transportation and material moving workers.

15. Construction and maintenance painters: BLS projects an increase of 22,400 jobs between 2018 and 2028.

source Shutterstock

Number in 2018: 375,600

Projected number in 2028: 398,000

Median annual wage in 2018: $38,940

What they do, according to O*NET: Paint walls and buildings.

14. Wholesale and manufacturing sales representatives: BLS projects an increase of 23,300 jobs between 2018 and 2028.

source Reuters

Number in 2018: 1,406,400

Projected number in 2028: 1,429,800

Median annual wage in 2018: $58,510

What they do, according to O*NET: Sell goods for manufacturers or wholesalers to other businesses.

13. Real estate sales agents: BLS projects an increase of 25,600 jobs between 2018 and 2028.

source Justin Sullivan/Getty

Number in 2018: 369,200

Projected number in 2028: 394,800

Median annual wage in 2018: $48,690

What they do, according to O*NET: Rent, buy, or sell property for clients.

12. Property, real estate, and community association managers: BLS projects an increase of 26,500 jobs between 2018 and 2028.

source Anna Klepatckaya / Shutterstock.com

Number in 2018: 363,000

Projected number in 2028: 389,500

Median annual wage in 2018: $58,340

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan and coordinate the buying, selling, and management of real estate properties.

11. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers: BLS projects an increase of 34,500 jobs between 2018 and 2028.

source Rick Wilking/Reuters

Number in 2018: 687,100

Projected number in 2028: 721,600

Median annual wage in 2018: $61,380

What they do, according to O*NET: Patrol a designated area to enforce laws and prevent crime.

T-9. Food service managers: BLS projects an increase of 38,500 jobs between 2018 and 2028.

source Reuters

Number in 2018: 356,400

Projected number in 2028: 394,900

Median annual wage in 2018: $54,240

What they do, according to O*NET: Manage a business or organization that provides food or beverages.

T-9. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators: BLS projects an increase of 38,500 jobs between 2018 and 2028.

Number in 2018: 402,400

Projected number in 2028: 441,000

Median annual wage in 2018: $47,810

What they do, according to O*NET: Operate construction equipment.

8. Self-enrichment education teachers: BLS projects an increase of 43,600 jobs between 2018 and 2028.

source Hill Street Studios/Getty Images

Number in 2018: 369,500

Projected number in 2028: 413,100

Median annual wage in 2018: $38,720

What they do, according to O*NET: Teach courses other than those for a traditional degree or occupational objective. Examples include dance instructors, flight instructors, music teachers, or martial arts instructors.

7. Fitness trainers and aerobics instructors: BLS projects an increase of 45,700 jobs between 2018 and 2028.

source Peloton

Number in 2018: 356,900

Projected number in 2028: 402,500

Median annual wage in 2018: $39,820

What they do, according to O*NET: Instruct or coach groups or individuals in exercise activities.

6. Insurance sales agents: BLS projects an increase of 48,300 jobs between 2018 and 2028.

source Getty Images

Number in 2018: 475,900

Projected number in 2028: 524,200

Median annual wage in 2018: $50,600

What they do, according to O*NET: Sell health, property, life, or other types of insurance.

5. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters: BLS projects an increase of 68,200 jobs between 2018 and 2028.

source caifas/Shutterstock

Number in 2018: 500,300

Projected number in 2028: 568,600

Median annual wage in 2018: $53,910

What they do, according to O*NET: Install and repair pipe systems that carry water, gas, or other fluids.

4. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers: BLS projects an increase of 69,100 jobs between 2018 and 2028.

source Jung Getty/Getty Images

Number in 2018: 662,600

Projected number in 2028: 731,700

Median annual wage in 2018: $65,230

What they do, according to O*NET: Supervise workers in construction or mining and other extraction occupations.

3. Electricians: BLS projects an increase of 74,100 jobs between 2018 and 2028.

source Romeo Ranoco/Reuters

Number in 2018: 715,400

Projected number in 2028: 789,500

Median annual wage in 2018: $55,190

What they do, according to O*NET: Install and maintain electrical wiring and equipment.

2. Services sales representatives, all other: BLS projects an increase of 76,400 jobs between 2018 and 2028.

source fizkes/Shutterstock

Number in 2018: 1,060,600

Projected number in 2028: 1,137,000

Median annual wage in 2018: $54,550

What they do, according to O*NET: This is a catchall category for occupations involving selling services to businesses or customers not classified in some other occupational group. One example given on O*NET is energy brokers.

1. Carpenters: BLS projects an increase of 80,100 jobs between 2018 and 2028.

source REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Number in 2018: 1,006,500

Projected number in 2028: 1,086,500

Median annual wage in 2018: $46,590

What they do, according to O*NET: Construct, install, or repair wooden structures or fixtures.