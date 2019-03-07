Tesla unveiled a next-generation Supercharger designed to add up to 75 miles of range in just 5 minutes

caption A Tesla Model 3 parked at a Supercharger. source Matthew DeBord/BI

Tesla unveiled a next-generation Supercharger that it says will recharge its vehicles faster than ever.

The new V3 unit can recharge vehicles at a maximum rate of 250kW, according to a press release published on Tesla’s website Wednesday night.

The V3 charger was designed with the Tesla Model 3 sedan in mind. Its newer battery composition can accommodate the newer charger right away, while Model S and Model X vehicles will remain limited to 120kW charging for the time being.

According to Tesla, the new V3 chargers can add up to 75 miles of range to a Model 3 Long Range vehicle in just five minutes.

“Combined with other improvements we’re announcing today, V3 Supercharging will ultimately cut the amount of time customers spend charging by an average of 50%, as modeled on our fleet data,” Tesla said in its statement Wednesday night.

The new V3 chargers went online in the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday. Additional locations are expected to open later.

The electric-car company has been keenly focused on developing its charging infrastructure – an effort that’s been kicked into high gear since the Model 3 sedan, its first mass-market vehicle, went on sale.

Echoing its previous remarks on the matter, the company said “charging needs to be even faster, and the number of vehicles able to charge at a location in a day needs to be significantly higher.”

To that end, Tesla says its new V3 chargers will also be able to charge vehicles at optimal rates, even at Supercharger stations where multiple vehicles are charging at once.

“With thousands of new Superchargers coming online in 2019, the launch of V3, and other changes we’re making to improve throughput, the Supercharger network will be able to serve more than 2x more vehicles per day at the end of 2019 compared with today,” Tesla said.