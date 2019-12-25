15 American jobs that have boomed since Trump became president

One of President Donald Trump’s most commonly discussed topics is the strength of the American economy.

One of President Donald Trump’s most commonly discussed topics is the strength of the American economy.

Trump has written tweets highlighting strong stock and other market results and the general state of the economy, and frequently mentions the strong jobs market during campaign speeches and rallies. Recently, Trump announced progress on a trade deal with China, reducing some of the tariffs his administration imposed earlier this year.

While the US economy is in strong shape, some industries have thrived more than others in the age of Trump. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we found the 15 industries that have had the largest percent increase in the number of people employed between January 2017, when Trump took office, and October 2019, the most recent month for which data is available.

From breweries to oil and gas extraction, here are the 15 industries with the biggest employment booms since Trump took office:

15. Cosmetic and beauty supply stores added 35,600 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 24.4% increase from the 145,700 employed in January 2017.

14. Breweries, wineries, and distilleries added 34,900 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 24.8% increase from the 141,000 employed in January 2017.

13. Sports teams and clubs added 21,700 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 26.8% increase from the 80,900 employed in January 2017.

12. General warehousing and storage added 237,100 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 28.4% increase from the 834,200 employed in January 2017.

11. Medical equipment wholesale trade added 58,500 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 29.1% increase from the 201,000 employed in January 2017.

10. Materials-recovery facilities and other waste management services added 17,900 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 29.7% increase from the 60,200 employed in January 2017.

9. Nail salons added 27,400 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 29.8% increase from the 92,100 employed in January 2017.

8. Offices of mental health practitioners added 27,300 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 30.9% increase from the 88,300 employed in January 2017.

7. Marinas added 10,400 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 33.9% increase from the 30,700 employed in January 2017.

6. Internet publishing and broadcasting and web search portals added 71,200 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 34.5% increase from the 206,600 employed in January 2017.

5. Skiing facilities added 13,400 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 35.6% increase from the 37,600 employed in January 2017.

4. Support activities for oil and gas operations added 74,000 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 37.4% increase from the 197,600 employed in January 2017.

3. Oil and gas pipeline construction added 46,100 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 37.8% increase from the 122,100 employed in January 2017.

2. Heavy machinery rental and leasing added 28,300 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 38.7% increase from the 73,100 employed in January 2017.

1. Local messengers and delivery and private postal services added 37,200 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 53.1% increase from the 70,000 employed in January 2017.