These are the 10 fastest-growing restaurant chains taking over America

caption A new crop of restaurant chains are ready to take over America. source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

From fast-casual pizza brands to chicken chains, a new crop of restaurant chains are ready to take over America.

Chains including MOD Pizza, Shake Shack, and Raising Cane’s are leading the pack in sales growth over the last year.

Read on to see the 10 fastest-growing chains in America, according to Nation’s Restaurant News data.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A new crop of restaurant chains is ready to take over America.

Nation’s Restaurant News recently released its annual Top 200 list, breaking down the biggest names in the business.

From fast-casual pizza brands to chicken chains, the trade publication is keeping tabs on some up-and-coming brands that are growing fast. Chains such as MOD Pizza and Shake Shack are opening dozens of locations while also boosting same-store sales.

Here are the 10 fastest-growing chains in the US by systemwide sales:

10. Blaze Pizza

source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Percent growth: 17.06%

Read more: Blaze Pizza reveals how it lured LeBron James away from McDonald’s

9. Jersey Mike’s Subs

source Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Percent growth: 17.82%

8. Tropical Smoothie Cafe

source Tropical Smoothie Cafe / Yelp

Percent growth: 20.25%

7. True Food Kitchen

source Photo by Deb Lindsey For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Percent growth: 22.17%

6. Raising Cane’s

source Hollis Johnson

Percent growth: 22.46%

Read more: We visited Raising Cane’s for the first time – and what we discovered should terrify KFC and Chick-fil-A

5. The Habit Burger Grill

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Percent growth: 22.86%

4. Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

source Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Percent growth: 27.08%

3. Shake Shack

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Percent growth: 27.31%

2. First Watch

source First Watch

Percent growth: 33.04%

1. MOD Pizza

source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Percent growth: 44.70%

Read more: The fastest-growing chain in America just raised another $160 million as it sets its sights on opening 1,000 locations