10 fastest-selling used cars in America

caption A 2018 Toyota Prius C source Toyota

The automotive search engine iSeeCars.com recently commissioned a study to look at the used car industry.

They studied a pool of four million used cars that were 1-to-3-years old and had been sold between January and July 2018.

iSeeCars.com found that the fastest-selling used car on the market is the Toyota Prius C, with the Tesla Model S coming in second place.

The top five fastest-selling used cars are alternative fuel vehicles, with three hybrids and two electric cars making up that half of the list.

“The performance of hybrid and electric cars, especially the Prius, has helped consumers abandon their initial concerns about battery life, and this perception change has contributed to the rising popularity of these vehicles,” said iSeeCars CEP Phong Ly in a statement.

The automotive search engine iSeeCars.com recently commissioned a study to look at the used car industry, where they found the best used-car deals out there. But the study also took a more specific measurement of which are the slowest- and fastest- selling used cars on the market today.

The study sampled a pool of four million used cars that were 1-to-3-years old and had been sold between January and July 2018.

iSeeCars.com found that the fastest-selling used car on the market is the Toyota Prius C, a full hybrid gasoline-electric subcompact hatchback that debuted in 2011. Interestingly enough, the top five fastest-selling used cars are alternative fuel vehicles, with three hybrids and two electric cars making up half of the list.

“The performance of hybrid and electric cars, especially the Prius, has helped consumers abandon their initial concerns about battery life, and this perception change has contributed to the rising popularity of these vehicles,” said iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly in a statement.

The average days on the market for all used cars is 46.4 days, but the Toyota Prius C only lasts an average of 29.6 days on the market. That’s over a two week difference.

Take a look below at the full top-10 list of fastest-selling used cars compiled by data from iSeeCars.com

10. Hyundai Veloster Turbo: 36.0 days on the market (average)

source Hyundai

9. Honda Accord: 35.5 days on the market

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

8. Toyota Corolla: 34.9 days on the market

source Toyota

7. Honda Civic: 34.7 days on the market

source Honda

6. Volkswagen Golf R: 34.4 days on the market

source Volkswagen

5. Chevrolet Volt: 34.3 days on the market

source Chevrolet

4. Toyota Prius: 33.4 days on the market

source Toyota

3. BMW i3: 33.4 days on the market

2. Tesla Model S: 32.4 days on the market

source Bryan Logan/Business Insider

1. Toyota Prius C: 29.6 days on the market