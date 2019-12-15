15 jobs that have practically disappeared since Trump became president

caption US President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. source Reuters

One of President Donald Trump’s most commonly discussed topics is the strength of the American economy.

Not every industry has thrived in the age of Trump, however.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we found the 15 industries with the largest percent decline in the number of people employed between January 2017 and October 2019.

Insurance claims adjusters, toy stores, and newspaper publishers have all seen large drops in employment in the last two and a half years.

Trump has written tweets highlighting strong stock and other market results and the general state of the economy, and frequently mentions the strong jobs market during campaign speeches and rallies. On Friday, Trump announced progress on a trade deal with China, reducing some of the tariffs his administration imposed earlier this year.

While the US economy is in strong shape, not every industry has thrived in the age of Trump. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we found the 15 industries that have had the largest percent decline in the number of people employed between January 2017, when Trump took office, and October 2019, the most recent month for which data is available.

From insurance claims adjusters to the ever-fading video rental industry, here are 15 jobs that have declined since Trump took office:

15. Insurance claims adjusting lost 8,800 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 14.7% decrease from the 59,900 employed in January 2017.

14. Jewelry and silverware manufacturing lost 3,900 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 15.3% decrease from the 25,500 employed in January 2017.

13. Household appliance stores lost 8,900 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 15.7% decrease from the 56,800 employed in January 2017.

12. Office supplies and stationary stores lost 17,600 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 16.0% decrease from the 109,900 employed in January 2017.

11. Media buying agencies and media representatives lost 7,300 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 17.4% decrease from the 42,000 employed in January 2017.

10. Automotive exhaust system and transmission repair lost 4,900 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 17.8% decrease from the 27,500 employed in January 2017.

9. Hobby, toy, and game stores lost 30,300 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, an 18.6% decrease from the 163,300 employed in January 2017.

8. Motor vehicle steering and suspension parts manufacturing lost 7,700 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 19.0% decrease from the 40,600 employed in January 2017.

7. Newspaper publishers lost 44,000 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 25.3% decrease from the 174,100 employed in January 2017.

6. Directory, mailing list, and other publishers lost 8,900 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 25.4% decrease from the 35,100 employed in January 2017.

5. Junior colleges lost 16,800 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 25.5% decrease from the 65,900 employed in January 2017.

4. Cut and sew apparel contractors lost 11,100 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 27.3% decrease from the 40,600 employed in January 2017.

3. Children’s and infants’ clothing stores lost 28,600 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 39.1% decrease from the 73,200 employed in January 2017.

2. Wholesale trade agents and brokers on electronic markets lost 345,500 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 39.7% decrease from the 869,200 employed in January 2017.

1. Video tape and disc rental lost 4,600 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 41.1% decrease from the 11,200 employed in January 2017.