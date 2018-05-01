10 startups that became worth billions in record time

- source
- Lemon Art / Flickr, CC
In the startup world, the odds of a company achieving a valuation of $1 billion or more is considered so slim, it’s named after a mythical beast – the unicorn.
In the entire US, there are just 135 private companies that are valued at over a billion dollars or more. Of those, only ten became so-called unicorns in less than three years, setting the speed record for all the rest.
This list, based on data from Pitchbook, rounds up all of the companies in the US that hit the $1 billion valuation mark in record time.
Desktop Metal is a 3D metal printing company that is hoping to make metal printing more accessible for manufacturers and engineers.
- source
- A123systems
Year founded: 2015
How long it took to become a unicorn: 1 year, 9 months
Total raised: $277 million
Currently valued at: $1 billion
Cancer detection startup Grail has received investments from Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.
- source
- Grail
Year founded: 2016
How long it took to become a unicorn: 1 year, 9 months
Total raised: $1.38 billion
Estimated current value: $2.5 billion
Smartphone maker Essential was founded by Android creator Andy Rubin.
- source
- Brian Ach/Getty
Year founded: 2015
How long it took to become a unicorn: 1 year, 11 months
Total raised: $330 million
Estimated current value: $1 billion
Letgo is an online marketplace for used goods.
- source
- Letgo
Year founded: 2015
How long it took to become a unicorn: 2 years
Total raised: $475 million
Estimated current value:$1 billion
Zoox is one of the top-funded autonomous driving car companies in the US.
- source
- Zoox
Year founded: 2014
How long it took to become a unicorn: 2 years
Total raised: $302 million
Estimated current value: $3.5 billion
Source: Bloomberg
Michael Marks served as an interim CEO at Tesla before founding his own construction-supply company, Katerra.
- source
- Riverwood Capital
Year founded: 2015
How long it took to become a unicorn: 2 years, 1 month
Total raised: $1.1 billion
Estimated current value: $3 billion
Illumio provides a cloud-based data security service to businesses.
- source
- LinkedIn/Andrew Rubin
Year founded: 2013
How long it took to become a unicorn: 2 years, 3 months
Total raised: $267 million
Estimated current value: $1.2 billion
Grocery delivery service Instacart connects food retailers with hungry customers.
- source
- Steve Jennings/Getty Images
Year founded: 2012
How long it took to become a unicorn: 2 years, 4 months
Total raised: $1 billion
Currently valued at: $4.4 billion
Opendoor lets homeowners list their houses for sale on its online real estate marketplace.
- source
- YouTube
Year founded: 2014
How long it took to become a unicorn: 2 years, 8 months
Total raised: $320 million
Currently valued at: $1 billion
Airbnb lets homeowners rent out their properties to short-term vacationers.
- source
- Thomson Reuters
Year founded: 2008
How long it took to become a unicorn: 2 years, 11 months
Total raised: $3.4 billion
Currently valued at: $31 billion