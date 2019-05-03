Fasting? No sweat. Half of all Malaysian Muslims continue to work out during Ramadan to keep fit, survey finds

The respondents were mostly millennials aged 18 to 34 years old. Pexels

Malaysians are a health conscious lot – even persisting with their workout sessions during the Ramadan month.

According to a survey of 1,077 Malaysian Muslims published on April 12 by Vase.ai, half of all respondents said that despite having to fast, they would continue working out to ensure they kept fit.

About seven in 10 respondents said the hardest thing to abstain from during fasting was water.

The respondents were mostly millennials aged 18 to 34 years old, and most of them were Malays. Most were either single, or married with children.

A vasy majority of respondents said they fasted out of religious obligation, but in addition, nine per cent of respondents also indicated that they fasted for health reasons.

While about seven in 10 respondents said that they lost weight during the Ramadan month last year, one quarter of respondents said their weight remained the same. A small 7 per cent said they gained weight instead.

When they were allowed to eat, the vast majority chose dates, plain water or fruit to break fast with.

However, despite the fact that pregnant women and women on their period are generally excluded from the obligation to fast during Ramadan, 90 per cent of female respondents said they did not feel safe eating in public, and 60 per cent were hesitant about taking away food from an eatery during the Holy Month.

However, 65 per cent of all respondents said they would not feel offended if someone around them was eating while they were fasting.

