This keto-friendly cookie contains no sugar and 2 net carbs per serving — I actually eat it for breakfast because it has less sugar than most yogurts

caption Fat Snax is a keto-friendly cookie brand with no sugar and just one to two grams of net carbs per serving. source Fat Snax

Fat Snax is helping to make the ketogenic lifestyle just a bit easier with its delicious Fat Snax cookies.

With no sugar and just one to two grams of net carbs per serving, this is a better-for-you cookie that tastes good too.

Whether you’re on a health kick or just not into sweet desserts, you might find that Fat Snax is a great option for you.

Here’s to having your cookie and eating it too.

Ketogenic snack company Fat Snax is out to prove that desserts don’t have to be overly sugar-y or sweet to be delicious. Quirky yet memorable branding aside, Fat Snax has quickly become my favorite not-bad-for-me cookie that contains no sugar, and no more than two net carbs and around nine grams of fat per serving. They’re a diet-friendly indulgence that you can incorporate into your lifestyle, whether you’re into healthy eating or a keto routine.

As much as I love the occasional sugar bomb dessert, it’s difficult for me to maintain a healthy lifestyle while downing a cookie every day. That is, until I began downing Fat Snax Cookies instead of a pack of Oreos.

CEO Jeffrey Frese created Fat Snax after adopting a keto diet in 2015 and realizing (with horror) the limited availability of keto-friendly snacks, not to mention desserts. Like any good entrepreneur, Frese decided to solve his own problem and created a cookie that is just as good for you as it is made with good ingredients.

caption Lemony Lemon is my favorite, I’ve eaten for breakfast a few times because it has less sugar than most yogurts. source Amazon

Available in four flavors – Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Lemony Lemon, and the new Double Chocolate Chip – Fat Snax cookies don’t necessarily taste like other health-y cookies that you may have tried. They don’t utilize cacao nibs or beetroot, but they do make use of almond flour, coconut flour, and of course, butter. As a result, the texture is very similar to a traditional soft-baked cookie, but without sugar and just one or two net carbs per serving. It’s important to note that there are two servings per cookie, so technically, there are two to four net carbs per cookie.

Given my propensity for less sweet snacks, the Fat Snax cookie is the perfect level of compromise; it’s clearly a dessert, but not tooth-achingly so.

My personal favorite is the bright and refreshing Lemony Lemon, which I’ve reached for many times as my first meal of the day. After all, given that these cookies have less sugar than most yogurts, it feels only appropriate to have dessert for breakfast. The peanut butter variety is also fantastic and tastes distinctly of – as you might expect – real peanut butter. I tend to find other packaged varieties rather chalky, but haven’t had such issues with Fat Snax. The chocolate chip cookie may be the most contentious – while it’s still delicious, the lack of sugar may leave you wanting something a bit more like what mom used to make.

caption The variety packs include three flavors —Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Lemony Lemon. The new Double Chocolate Chip is currently only available as a standalone flavor. source Amazon

Still, for the keto conscious among us, Fat Snax represents a good opportunity for just a bit of indulgence. All of the brand’s cookies are free of grains, gluten, and preservatives, which means that you’ve got to eat these cookies pretty quickly (though frankly, I can’t imagine having a problem with that).

And while Fat Snax were previously only sold online, they’re now increasingly available at retail locations across the country, including the Vitamin Shoppe. Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, and Lemony Lemon can be found in two different sized variety packs, and the brand tells Business Insider that new flavors are coming out in the very near future – like the Double Chocolate Chip, which launched recently.

If you’re considering joining the keto lifestyle or starting a new routine, please be sure to check with your doctor before making any drastic dietary changes. As with any new health regimen, you’ll want to ensure that your body can handle the adjustments, and as such, having a quick conversation with a medical professional is key.