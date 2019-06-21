Watch what happened when a father promised his 7-year-old son a PlayStation 5 if he could hit the crossbar 3 times in a row with a soccer ball

caption He made it look easy. source Instagram/fab_charles10

Chris Charles, a 34-year-old living in Birmingham, England, bet his 7-year-old son a PlayStation 5 if he could hit a crossbar three times with a soccer ball.

Of course, the kid pulls off the incredible feat.

His father filmed the whole bet and posted the proof on Instagram, which we embedded below.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sony’s PlayStation 4 successor, the PlayStation 5, is expected to arrive late next year.

And Fabian Charles, a lucky 7-year-old from Birmingham, England, is most likely getting one.

This is what happens when you bet your son a PlayStation for pulling off a difficult feat, only for it to actually happen – and then you post the proof online so the entire internet holds you to that promise.

A few days ago, 34-year-old Chris Charles was out kicking a soccer ball with his young son when he bet him a PlayStation if he could kick the ball and hit the goal’s crossbar three consecutive times.

Well, guess what happened:

Mind you, the elder Charles must have known the risk he was taking. His son isn’t a total soccer novice; he plays for the Stoke City Under Eight Academy, according to his Instagram page.

Still, this is a mighty impressive feat for a 7-year-old, or really anybody, to pull off.

Let this be a lesson to all fathers out there: If you promise your child a next-generation console as an incentive for doing something, they will perform miracles.