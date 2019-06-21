Watch what happened when a father promised his 7-year-old son a PlayStation 5 if he could hit the crossbar 3 times in a row with a soccer ball

By
Dave Smith, Business Insider US
-
He made it look easy.

caption
He made it look easy.
source
Instagram/fab_charles10

Sony’s PlayStation 4 successor, the PlayStation 5, is expected to arrive late next year.

And Fabian Charles, a lucky 7-year-old from Birmingham, England, is most likely getting one.

This is what happens when you bet your son a PlayStation for pulling off a difficult feat, only for it to actually happen – and then you post the proof online so the entire internet holds you to that promise.

A few days ago, 34-year-old Chris Charles was out kicking a soccer ball with his young son when he bet him a PlayStation if he could kick the ball and hit the goal’s crossbar three consecutive times.

Well, guess what happened:

View this post on Instagram

Dad owes me a PlayStation 5 ????????⚽️????❤️

A post shared by Fabian Charles (@fab_charles10) on

Mind you, the elder Charles must have known the risk he was taking. His son isn’t a total soccer novice; he plays for the Stoke City Under Eight Academy, according to his Instagram page.

Still, this is a mighty impressive feat for a 7-year-old, or really anybody, to pull off.

Let this be a lesson to all fathers out there: If you promise your child a next-generation console as an incentive for doing something, they will perform miracles.