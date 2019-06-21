Watch what happened when a father promised his 7-year-old son a PlayStation 5 if he could hit the crossbar 3 times in a row with a soccer ball

- source
- Chris Charles, a 34-year-old living in Birmingham, England, bet his 7-year-old son a PlayStation 5 if he could hit a crossbar three times with a soccer ball.
- Of course, the kid pulls off the incredible feat.
- His father filmed the whole bet and posted the proof on Instagram, which we embedded below.
Sony’s PlayStation 4 successor, the PlayStation 5, is expected to arrive late next year.
And Fabian Charles, a lucky 7-year-old from Birmingham, England, is most likely getting one.
This is what happens when you bet your son a PlayStation for pulling off a difficult feat, only for it to actually happen – and then you post the proof online so the entire internet holds you to that promise.
A few days ago, 34-year-old Chris Charles was out kicking a soccer ball with his young son when he bet him a PlayStation if he could kick the ball and hit the goal’s crossbar three consecutive times.
Well, guess what happened:
Mind you, the elder Charles must have known the risk he was taking. His son isn’t a total soccer novice; he plays for the Stoke City Under Eight Academy, according to his Instagram page.
Still, this is a mighty impressive feat for a 7-year-old, or really anybody, to pull off.
Let this be a lesson to all fathers out there: If you promise your child a next-generation console as an incentive for doing something, they will perform miracles.