A single dad and his 1-year-old daughter wore matching tutus for a heart-melting photo shoot

Casey Fields, a 32-year-old single father from Texas, took part in a tutu photo shoot with his 1-year-old daughter Lyla.

Casey told Insider that he was nervous at first when photographer Jenn Floyd asked him to wear a tutu for the photos.

But Casey said he forgot he was wearing the tutu as he enjoyed playing with Lyla, painting her nails and coloring in books together during the shoot.

Casey hopes the photos will show that “it’s okay for a manly-man to put on a tutu and play with his daughter.”

If you asked Casey Fields to describe himself, he would tell you he’s a “manly-man.”

But the single father from Texas was more than happy to put on a tutu for an adorable photo shoot with his 1-year-old daughter Lyla.

Now the pictures, taken by photographer Jenn Floyd, are going viral and warming hearts across the country. And Casey hope it will show fellow dads that “it’s okay for a manly-man to put on a tutu and play with his daughter.”

Here’s how the beautiful photo shoot came together.

Floyd told Insider that another photographer inspired her to do a father-daughter photo shoot with tutus.

Floyd put out a model call on Facebook and a friend of Casey’s tagged him in the post.

“I was like what the heck, I’ll do it,” Casey, 32, told Insider. “I had never met Jenn before until the day of the shoot.”

Casey said he was nervous at first when Floyd asked him to put on a tutu for the photos.

“I’ve never worn a tutu or done anything like that before,” he said. “I was definitely willing to do it for Lyla, though.”

But Floyd said it didn’t take long for Casey to embrace his new outfit.

“I just put on a tutu and started interacting with Lyla and kind of forgot I was wearing it at all,” Casey said.

“She is my world, she was just having a blast like normal. I consider myself a manly-man, but with her I lose all that and just be her dad.”

Casey painted his daughter’s toenails, shared sugar cookies with her, and they spent time coloring together during the shoot.

“I simply wanted to do something that allowed them to interact and show the natural, loving relationship the two of them share,” Floyd said.

“Lyla was so sweet and just loved on her daddy, ran around, and laughed.”

Casey said he loved the special moments that Floyd was able to capture of him and Lyla.

“My favorite one is of me holding her in the air and she’s grabbing my face,” he said. “That’s kind of our thing – she loves my beard.”

And Floyd said her favorite picture was one of Lyla sharing a cookie with her father.

“It was so sweet,” she said. “It spoke volumes of how her parents are raising her.”

“Lyla had never met me before, but she took to me so lovingly,” Floyd added. “Getting random hugs from her was heartwarming.”

Floyd shared images from the photo shoot on her professional Facebook page, calling it the “cutest session ever.”

“I can’t get over how perfect these turned out,” she wrote in the caption. “Casey Fields showed his most manly side – the side that isn’t afraid to do whatever it takes to make memories with his daughter.”

Floyd told Insider that she was “extremely” shocked when the photos went viral.

“I remember the moment I texted my husband in disbelief that we had 1,000 shares,” she said. “Now that seems comical as we sit at almost 53,000!”

Casey said he has been “blown away” by the amount of attention his photo shoot with Lyla has received.

“I never expected it,” he said. “I think people see the great amount of love I have for Lyla and that I’m willing to do anything for her, without a doubt. People see a single dad being involved with their kid and it just melts hearts.”

“I never wanted this kind of attention, I just wanted to do something for her,” he added. “The whole session was an awesome experience, and it’s something we can look back on and laugh about.”

Floyd said she believes people have had such a strong response to the photos because they “love seeing moments between a dad and their daughter.”

“And when you’re one, there are no fake moments,” she added. “They behave authentically and they love authentically. I was honored to capture a few of them. The tutus were just a bonus.”

Casey said the photo shoot helped teach him that it’s “okay to get on your kid’s level.”

“It’s for them, live in the moment and and cherish it and make memories,” he added. “It’s okay for a manly-man to put on a tutu and play and interact with his daughter, it doesn’t make you less of a man. And if anybody thinks that about me, I really don’t care. I did it for Lyla.”

Floyd said she hopes the photos will show that “there are fathers out there that would do anything for their kids.”

“It’s easy to expect them to be financial supporters, but we need to remember that they can support in so many other ways as well,” she said.

And Casey said he hopes the pictures show why being a dad is the best job he’s ever had.

“I don’t want to be praised for being a dad,” he said. “There are so many kids with absent parents. Lyla has two parents and, though they may not be together, we are still both fully involved with her.”

“I will always go above and beyond, and maybe a little extra, for Lyla,” he added. “I want to be the standard at which she holds in a man when she does get older.”