‘It’s our past experiences and fears that cloud even our best intentions’: The father who called 911 on a black man apologizes for his actions

A viral video shows a young boy pleading with his father not to call 911 on a black man.

Christopher Cukor, a YouTube executive who identified himself as the man who called 911, wrote in a Medium post about the confrontation with Wesly Michel, who was waiting outside of Cukor’s apartment building for a friend.

Cukor wrote that his father was murdered by a trespasser outside of his home, who he had confronted alone, and thus he felt it was necessary to “get help” once the encounter turned “confrontational.”

Cukor acknowledged in his post that there is a “terrible pattern of people calling the authorities regarding people of color for no other reason than their race,” and did not intend to “echo that history.”

The father who called 911 on a black man from a viral Facebook video apologized for his actions, saying that he did not intend to make him “feel unfairly targeted due to his race.”

Christopher Cukor, a YouTube executive who identified himself as the man who called 911, wrote a Medium post about the confrontation with Wesly Michel, who was waiting outside of Cukor’s apartment building for a friend.

“I noticed Wesly Michel caught the door and entered the building without using the callbox. I did what came naturally and asked where he was going,” Cukor wrote. “I want to be clear on this point, this is something I do regularly, regardless of who the other person is.”

Cukor wrote that the “complexity” of the situation is attributed to his “unique history.” His father was murdered by a trespasser outside of his home, who he confronted alone, and thus he felt it was necessary to “get help” once the encounter turned “confrontational” for his safety, as well as the safety of his child and the apartment building.

He also added that he had encountered trespassers in his building and robbed “several times.” He wrote that it was a common occurrence in San Francisco, and “the bad actors are all different colors.”

“I believe people are good at heart,” Cukor wrote. “It’s our past experiences and fears that cloud even our best intentions.”

Michel, a 35-year-old software engineer, recorded the video and shared it on Facebook to protect himself and support his story if police get involved, CNN reported. It has since garnered over 1.6 million views.

Michel told CNN that the incident “mirrors the experience that African Americans endure daily where we are questioned on whether we belong.”

In an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday night, Michel responded to Cukor’s Medium post, saying he was sorry for what happened to his father and understands that he was “traumatized” by his past experience.

However, Michel noted that it’s “very important that people take those experiences and learn from them, not to impose those ideas and that sensitivity amongst people you don’t know.”

Michel also said that his personal experience as an African America included being stopped and harassed at stores, approached police officers, or people approaching him at his apartment complex randomly telling him that he didn’t belong there.

“My responsibility is not to make everyone around me feel comfortable,” Michel explained to Lemon. “I should be able to walk around freely and not feel that I should constantly prove that I am not a threat.”

Cukor acknowledged in his post that there is a “terrible pattern of people calling the authorities regarding people of color for no other reason than their race,” adding that it was “the last thing [he] ever intended was to echo that history – and I’m sorry my actions caused Welsy to feel unfairly targeted due to his race.”

Michel said in the interview with Lemon that it’s important for people to recall past confrontations between police and black individuals where the outcome has been fatal.

“When you call a police officer on an African American male, it’s completely different than someone calling a police officer on someone else, because to me, that’s a death threat,” Michel said. “I would simply be another hashtag in the news or Twitter.”