10 unexpected takes on Father’s Day gift baskets that Dad will be happy to receive

A well-curated gift basket is a thoughtful gift for Dad that takes little time and effort on your part, thanks in large part to the internet.

This Father’s Day, surprise Dad with a gift basket full of things he loves. We found ten great gift baskets you can order online that’ll please all kinds of Dads, whether it’s a selection of sweets for him to snack on or a box of cool collectibles to put on display.

To some, gift baskets are a cop out. But, let’s face it, most of us don’t have the time, energy, or design know-how to curate and beautifully wrap a box full of trinkets and tchotchkes. Plus, while getting one gift is great, getting more than one gift is even better – right?

Luckily, there are plenty of awesome gift baskets online that cater to Dad’s passions, needs, and interests. The best part is they’re already all curated and wrapped for you. But, it’ll still feel just as great when Dad opens the box to find a bunch of things he loves.

Keep reading for 10 great Father’s Day gift baskets Dad will be happy to receive.

If he’s a sports fanatic

Whether he’s loyal to all teams from the city in which he grew up, his alma mater, or has a family allegiance to a team all the way across the country, Dad probably loves representing his favorite team with cool gear. Fanchest makes supporting your favorite teams with fun merchandise and apparel easier, and more affordable, than going to an online team shop. Choose from Dad’s favorite NHL, NFL, or college team, and gift him a box filled with fun items – like T-shirts, hats, beer koozies, and more – so he’s all decked out before the game day. Fanchest even has a special Father’s Day box with pieces specially made for Dad.

If he’s hard to shop for

If you can’t decide what to get Dad, go for a Breo Box – a seasonal gift set full of high-end and brand-name products in a nice wooden box. Each season you’ll find an assortment of five to eight products ranging from everyday essentials, fitness/health products, and tech gadgets, all curated to go with the time of year. You can opt in for the subscription service, which will send him a new box every three months, or just make a one-time purchase. If Dad’s a sucker for surprises, or trying new products, he’ll love this fun box filled with unique luxury goods.

If he’s a kid at heart

Just because he’s all grown up doesn’t mean Dad can’t indulge in his favorite childhood treats every now and then. Bring his taste buds back to the good old days with this box loaded with all the fruit snacks, popcorn, pretzels, and chips Dad could ever want. With 40 snacks, you can be sure Dad will never be hangry again.

If he’s all about his grooming routine

Dad deserves the best, so upgrade his morning routine with this gift set filled with ten luxurious personal-hygiene essentials. A sharp razor, rich shave cream, and gentle face and body wash are just some of the standouts. Even if he doesn’t care much about his bath and body products, Dad can’t argue with a gift this practical.

If he’s a chocolate lover

Satiate Dad’s sweet tooth with a box full of yummy, chocolatey goodness. Mouth has all kinds of foodie gift sets with small-batch, handmade products from all over the United States. This box is filled with unique chocolate-covered bites, ranging from dark chocolate-covered malt balls to chocolate-covered cheerios. Hopefully he’ll share!

If he’s a self-proclaimed geek

Loot Crate makes gift boxes filled with fun collectibles and merch, all centered around a common theme in the realms of pop culture, film, gaming, sci-fi, and fantasy. If Dad loves to geek out on Marvel, “Harry Potter,” the latest video game franchise, or anything of the sort, he’ll appreciate this playful gift basket. Loot Crate is run by fans, so you can be sure Dad will approve of all of the products they choose.

If he loves beer

If there’s nothing Dad loves more than cracking open a cold beer after a long day, this might be the gift for him. Pair a few microbrews with some gourmet snacks and throw them in a bucket – which Dad can easily turn into his own personal cooler – and you’ve got Dad’s summer nights already set out for him.

If he’s the grill master

Father’s Day means summer, and summer means barbecues. If Dad will be handling the grill for the rest of the season, don’t let him do it alone – give him this basket filled with everything he needs to get his grill on. A collection of rubs, marinades, barbecue sauces, recipes, and a beer can chicken roaster are just some of the goods included, and they’re sure to get Dad pretty excited about leading the next family cookout.

If he’s a coffee connoisseur

Revitalize Dad’s routine with a fresh way to get his morning brew. With a custom dripper, filters, coffee carafe, holiday-blend coffee, and a pour-over brew guide, this kit has everything he needs to make delicious cups of pour-over coffee. And, if he doesn’t like the grounds included, he can just swap in his favorite beans instead.

If he’s a fisherman

If Dad loves to fish, chances are he is already set for the summer with a rod of his own. But that doesn’t mean he won’t appreciate this fishing-themed gift basket, which has both thoughtful additions for his next fishing trip, like hooks and bobbers, and some items that are just for fun, like a mug and some potato chips.