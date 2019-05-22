Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption A salami bouquet from Olympia Provisions, from $50. source Food52

Finding a great Father’s Day gifts for Dad can be hard enough as is, but it doesn’t help that when you ask Dad what he wants, he won’t give you any clues.

If Dad is hard to shop for, no worries. We’ve got you covered with some great gift ideas he’ll love, so you don’t have to spend too much time trying to figure out what he really wants.

Whether it’s a cool experience, a quirky gift that’ll make him laugh, or a practical product he really needs, we’ve thought of it all. Check out our roundup of 17 gifts for dads who are hard to shop for.

When it comes to gifting, you never really want to ask your recipient what they want. But, even if you were to ask Dad what he wants this Father’s Day, he’d probably respond with something along the lines of “I have everything I need.” And you know he really means it.

Dad may not care much for all the material stuff, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t deserve a great gift this Father’s Day. Whether it’s a fun experience he’ll remember forever or a jab at his incessant dad jokes, there are plenty of gifts for the dad who’s hard to shop for. We did some searching and found 17 great Father’s Day gift ideas that show Dad how much you love and appreciate him.

From the practical to the sentimental, keep reading for 17 unexpected gifts for dads that are difficult to shop for.

A Himalayan salt block

source Williams Sonoma

Dad may be perfectly content with his grilling setup as-is, but he’ll definitely be impressed with this addition – it’ll amp up the flavor profile of his already delicious creations.

A small and sentimental book

source Uncommon Goods

If he’s really anti-stuff, go for the sentimental route. This little book is filled with 50 prompts that you can fill out with all of the awesome things you love about your old man. You can be sure he’ll keep this one forever.

A new way to store his beers

source Uncommon Goods

Make it even easier for him to reach for his favorite brews with a BottleLoft. All he has to do is put these magnetic strips onto the ceiling of the fridge and hang some handy bottles.

A funny pair of socks

source Etsy

Pair these quirky socks with a homemade breakfast on you for a Father’s Day gift that Dad -and his stomach – will love.

A trophy for his desk

source Etsy

He gives the best advice, makes the best pancakes, and is always there for you when you need him. Remind him he’s the best with this sweet wooden trophy claiming his title – he’ll be proud to show it off.

Custom cookies of his face

source Etsy

Satisfy Dad’s sweet tooth and give everyone in the family a good laugh with some customized cookies with his face all over them. Honestly, these may be too cute to eat.

A kombucha brewing kit

source Amazon

If his favorite brew is of the fermented tea sort, he’ll love this kit that has everything he needs to brew his own kombucha from his own kitchen. After a few uses, this kit essentially pays for itself – and Dad can enjoy fresh kombucha whenever he wants.

Tickets to see his favorite team or artist

source StubHub

If you don’t want to go the material route, gift Dad an awesome experience instead. Get him tickets to see his favorite band the next time they’re in town or to cheer on his favorite baseball team – and get a ticket for yourself for a memorable experience you can share.

An Apple Watch

source Amazon

An Apple Watch will make Dad feel undeniably more tech-savvy than ever before. He can call, text, track his physical activity, and more all from his wrist. Cue the oohs and aahs.

A leather passport cover

source Etsy

Does Dad have any summer travel plans? This passport cover in a rugged, distressed leather, is the perfect accessory for his next trip – it looks nice and will keep his passport safe, too.

A camera that lets him keep tabs on the dog

source Amazon

Give Dad a gift that benefits him and his best friend – the family pup, that is. With the Furbo dog camera, he can monitor, speak to, and even throw treats to his favorite fur-baby when he’s not home.

A calendar full of dad jokes

source Amazon

Make Dad laugh – and everyone else roll their eyes – with this set of 365 dad jokes, enough to buff up his comedic routines with enough cringe-worthy puns for a whole year.

A meat bouquet

source Food52

If the way to his heart is through his stomach, this is the gift for him. Because nothing says “I love you” like a delicately arranged bouquet of salami.

A burger press

source Williams Sonoma

Speaking of meat, is there anything better than a juicy burger? This burger press turns any meat (or veggie blend, if that’s more his speed) into perfectly-portioned patties – he can even fill the center up with cheese, herbs, or other tasty toppings for a burger creation that’s all his own.

A kit to take care of his beard

source Uncommon Goods

When it comes to his morning routine, Dad may be pretty low maintenance, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t deserve a little pampering. This set of handcrafted beard oil and balm smell like pine and will keep his facial hair looking fresh.

A UV phone sanitizer

source Amazon

If he’s a germaphobe, he will seriously appreciate this little device that uses UV light to zap germs and bacteria off one of his dirtiest items: his cell phone.

A limited-edition Scotch

source ReserveBar

Pay homage to his favorite show and his favorite drink with this limited-edition bottle of Johnnie Walker inspired by “Game of Thrones.”